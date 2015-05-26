There’s a spark in Gabriel’s voice, but a sense of weariness too, as if he’s in the middle of a long, drawn-out fight that he knows he can’t win. I couldn’t help noticing a quiet sense of here we go again, another outsider wanting to write their story. But as the four of us continued to talk, things got better. Smiles crossed faces, jokes about learning to use chopsticks and memories of meals together were exchanged.
“The Shell station over there,” Gabriel points, “is hood famous. People love their catfish, but you have to know when to get it.”
“Yeah, you can’t just walk into a gas station and get whatever food is there in the window,” says Chev (at left), smiling. “You gotta know the right times.”
“Sometimes it’s all old and just been sitting there,” Khazm agrees. “But sometimes it’s so good!”
One positive change in the neighborhood, says Gabriel, is the recently renovated Jefferson Park. It used to be a reservoir. “I love the fuck out of that park,” Gabriel says. “You used to not be able to go over there because of the barbed wire and shit. Now it’s hella beautiful and there’s kids playing all around.”
Speaking of kids, I want to know what one piece of advice Chev, a teacher, would have for young people growing up in Beacon Hill who are experiencing the change all around them but who haven’t necessarily learned about the tricky politics involved.
“I’d tell them to play outside,” says Chev. “The more people are outside, the more the presence of the neighborhood is being felt. Don’t only let space be taken up by other people who may not share your history in the region. Any time voices are heard — and not just complaining or expressing your needs — but your actual voice being heard in the world, that’s a good thing.”
About the artists
In addition to his work for 206 Zulu, King Khazm helps run the record label Fresh Chopped Beats.
When he’s not teaching at Cleveland High School, Chev Gary makes music. Hear his latest EP here. And his debut album, Charles, here.
Gabriel Teodros’s “Just Another Day” video — with collaborators Mic Flont, Khingz and Jills Laxamana — is all about Beacon Hill:
Watch his “No Label (Esma Remix)” video, shot completely on Beacon Hill, here.
Read more about: Beacon Hill | Growth
Jake Uitti is the co-founder and Managing Editor of The Monarch Review. He plays in the band, The Great Um, and works at The Pub at Third Place.
More Articles by Jake Uitti
by John Stang
by Tim Greyhavens
by Nicole Capozziello
by Stephen Hegg