<div class="container-fluid"> <div class="row clearfix"> <div class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="navbar-header"> <button type="button" class="navbar-toggle" data-toggle="collapse" data-target=".nav-collapse"> <span class="sr-only">Toggle navigation</span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> </button> <a class="navbar-brand" href="http://crosscut.com"> <!-- <span class="circle"></span> --> <span class="contain"><strong>Crosscut.com</strong></span> </a> </div> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul id="primary-nav" class="nav navbar-nav nav-collapse collapse"> <li id="menu-item-23" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-23 dropdown"> <a href="/category/politics/">Politics</a> <div class="secondary dropdown-menu"> <div class="container"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul class="nav navbar-nav"> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/state/">State</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/local-government/">Local Government</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/environment/">Environment</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/national/">National</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/transportation/">Transportation</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/social-justice/">Social Justice</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/education/">Education</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/public-safety/">Public Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/urban-planning/">Urban Planning</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/non-profits/">Non Profits</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/crime/">Crime</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> </li> <li id="menu-item-25" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-25 dropdown"> <a href="/category/culture/">Culture</a> <div class="secondary dropdown-menu"> <div class="container"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul class="nav navbar-nav"> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/arts/">Arts</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/heritage/">Heritage</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/media/">Media</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/sports/">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/food/">Food</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/books/">Books</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/faith/">Faith</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/design/">Design</a></li> <li><a href="/tag/mossback">Mossback</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> </li> <li id="menu-item-24" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-24 dropdown"> <a href="/category/tech/">Tech & Biz</a> <div class="secondary dropdown-menu"> <div class="container"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul class="nav navbar-nav"> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/enterprise/">Enterprise</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/aerospace/">Aerospace</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/civic-tech/">Civic Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/internet/">Internet</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/startups/">Startups</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/medicine/">Medicine</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/green-tech/">Green Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/bio-tech/">Bio Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/small-business/">Small Business</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> </li> <li id="menu-item-26" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-26"><a href="/about/">About</a></li> <li id="menu-item-42971" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-42971"><a href="/events">Events</a></li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="navbar nav-style tertiary "> <ul class="nav navbar-nav nav-collapse collapse"> <li class="search"> <div> <form role="search" method="get" class="search-form" action="http://crosscut.com/"> <label> <span class="screen-reader-text">Search for:</span> <input type="search" class="search-field" placeholder="Search …" value="" name="s" title="Search for:" /> </label> <input type="submit" class="search-submit" value="Search" /> </form> </div> <a href="#" class="nav-toggle"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></a> </li> <li class="hide-sm"> <div> <form id="header-signup" class="nav-form" role="form"> <input type="search" class="nav-input" name="s" placeholder="your@email.com"> <input type="submit" class="nav-submit"> </form> </div> <a href="/sign-up" class="sign-up"><span class="btn">Sign Up</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="/donate" class="donate"><span class="btn">Donate</span></a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> </div> </div><!-- /.inner --> <div id="search" class="row collapse drop"> <div class="container"> <form id="header-search" class="navbar-form navbar-right " role="search"> <h3 class="search">Search Crosscut:</h3> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Submit</button> </form> </div> </div> <div id="newsletter" class="row collapse drop"> <div class="container"> <form id="newsletter-signup" class="navbar-form navbar-right" role="search"> <h3 class="search">Signup for Crosscut Updates</h3> <div class="form-group"> <input type="email" class="form-control" placeholder="your@email.com"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Sign Up</button> </form> </div> </div> <div id="donate" class="row collapse drop"> <div class="container"> <form id="donate" class="navbar-form navbar-right" role="search"> <h3 class="search">Donate to Crosscut:</h3> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control" value="$10"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Submit</button> </form> </div> </div> </header> <!-- <div id="sponsored-content-top-1" class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="container"> <p class="sponsored">Sponsored content</p> <h1 style="color:#fff;">A tale of two refugees</h1> <p>Danuta Wojnar and DoQuyen Huynh left behind everything they knew in search of a better life. Now, they are devoting their lives to helping those whose experiences are not so different from their own.</p> <div style="clear:both"></div> </div> </div> <div id="sponsored-content-top-2" class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="container"> <p class="sponsored">Sponsored content</p> <h1 style="color:#fff;">Bringing light to the world’s poor</h1> <p>Seattle University graduate Ayesha Pirbhai builds solar- and wind-powered “community microgrids” in the most remote corners of the developing world. What difference does it make? Just ask the school kids…</p> <div style="clear:both"></div> </div> </div> <div id="sponsored-content-top-uw" class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="container"> <p class="sponsored">Sponsored content</p> <h1 style="color:#fff;">UW engineering center combines medicine with robotics to help bodies heal, feel again</h1> <p>At the University of Washington College of Engineering, researchers are developing tools that allow patients to move prosthetic — or even paralyzed — limbs with their minds. It’s the future of neural engineering, and it’s coming sooner than you might think.</p> <div style="clear:both"></div> </div> </div> --> <div class="container content-page"> <article id="article" data-post-id="98803" class="story politics post-98803 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-state"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-9 col-md-push-1"> <section class="a-unit unit-wide"><small class="support"><a href="#">Support Crosscut</a></small><div class="row" style="text-align:center;"><div class="col-md-12"><div id="Leaderboard" class="adunit a-unit-wide" data-dimensions="728x90"></div></div></div></section> <div class="article-header"> <div class="text-left"> <a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/state/"><button type="button" class="btn btn-xs vertical">State</button></a> </div> <time datetime="">Friday 12, February 2016</time> <h1 class="entry-title">Skyping with the doctor: expanding electronic access to medical care in Washington</h1> <h3></h3> <div class="media"> <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/bernardellouk/" class="pull-left"> <img src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/themes/crosscut/img/default-profile.png" class="media-object img-circle" width="40" height="40"> </a> <div class="media-body"> <p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/bernardellouk/" title="Posts by Bernard Ellouk" class="url fn" rel="author">Bernard Ellouk</a> and <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/rmcclure/" title="Posts by Robert McClure/InvestigateWest" class="url fn" rel="author">Robert McClure/InvestigateWest</a> </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-7 col-md-push-1 col-sm-8 "> <div class="body"> <div class="image-right"> <figcaption> <picture class="" data-width="550" data-height="440"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/800px-Telemedicine_Consult-550x440.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/800px-Telemedicine_Consult-500x500.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/800px-Telemedicine_Consult-500x500.jpg" alt=""></picture> <p> Credit: <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Telemedicine_Consult.jpg" target="_blank"> Wikimedia Commons </a> </p> </figcaption> </div> <p>Instead of schlepping to a doctor’s office only to cool your heels in the waiting room, you could be Skyping with your physician from the comfort of your own living room in a few years.</p> <p>A bill permitting doctors to be reimbursed for consulting with patients at their homes over the Internet (<a href="http://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo/summary.aspx?bill=6519&year=2015">SB 6519</a>) — also known as “telemedicine” — won approval from the Senate Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday. Passing the House Appropriations Committee the same day was a measure allowing easier licensing of out-of-state doctors (<a href="http://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo/summary.aspx?bill=2452&year=2015">HB 2452</a>), which would allow Washingtonians to consult with physicians in at least 12 other states.</p> <p>Telemedicine has been a reality for years, at least in extreme circumstances, as when medical specialists in Massachusetts <a href="http://usatoday30.usatoday.com/news/science/cold-science/2002-07-17-pole-operation.htm">directed surgery</a> in the South Pole in 2007. But in everyday life, Washington doctors still can’t get reimbursed by insurers for consulting with patients via a video linkup. Under the legislation, that would change in 2018.</p> <p>John Scott, medical director of the University of Washington’s telehealth services, told the Senate Health Committee earlier this month telemedicine would be a huge boon to, for example, patients being treated for advanced heart failure.</p> <p>“Following up means driving all the way to Seattle, sometimes from the (Olympic) Peninsula or from Eastern Washington, and that can be very time-consuming, not to mention sometimes hazardous,” he said. “A face-to-face video consultation can be really convenient for these kinds of situations.”</p> <p>Recently, one patient using public transportation to travel from Whidbey Island to UW traveled two hours each way for a 15-minute appointment, Scott said.</p> <p>Telemedicine already is being used by the Veteran’s Administration hospital in Seattle so that veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder don’t have to go out into public, which can trigger symptoms, said Lucy Homans, a lobbyist for the Washington State Psychological Association.</p> <p>“They are afraid to get into cars,” she said. “They are afraid to go other places.”</p> <p>Both of the measures advancing this year build on legislation (<a href="http://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo/summary.aspx?bill=5175&year=2015">SB 5175</a>) sponsored last year by Sen. Randi Becker, R-Eatonville, that, starting in 2017, for the first time requires insurers to pay for interactive online consultations with patients at nursing homes, health clinics, hospitals and similar facilities. Becker is the sponsor of this year’s telemedicine legislation as well.</p> <p>If the measure passes, Washington would join 16 other states that the American Telemedicine Association considers to have robust statewide coverage for telemedicine.</p> <p>The interstate licensing bill seeks to expand patients’ access to health care access in the state by directing Washington to join an interstate compact to expedite the licensing process for doctors and specialists across state lines.</p> <p>Currently, only doctors licensed in Washington can consult with patients here. If a specialist or doctor in an adjoining state wants to advise a Washington resident, the hospital here would have to conduct a thorough examination of his or her credentials and malpractice history, a lengthy process.</p> <p>If the interstate licensing bill passes, it would make the process simpler by allowing a hospital to contact another hospital or clinic in a different state and rely on its confirmation of a candidate’s medical credentials and malpractice history. This could be particularly helpful to rural residents, where doctors in adjoining states may be more convenient than a trip over the Cascades.</p> <p>The states currently in the interstate compact are Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Wyoming, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Alabama and West Virginia. Bills in 13 other states seeking to join the compact have been introduced in the last two years.</p> <p>Doctors would be disqualified if they have been convicted of a crime, been subject to discipline by a licensing agency, are under investigation by law enforcement authorities, or have had a license to dispense controlled substances suspended or revoked.</p> <p>Taken together, the telemedicine bill and the interstate licensing bill would give patients in Washington an easier time seeing any doctor, including those across state lines.</p> <p>Scott, of the University of Washington, said in an interview that initial consultations should be done in person, but telemedicine is a valuable tool for follow-up visits.</p> <p>Convenience may not be the only benefit to telemedicine — it may also promote better health. In a study published by British medical journal The BMJ, patients who suffered from emphysema, diabetes or heart conditions wore home monitoring devices for one year. Those on the monitoring device were twice as likely to be alive at the end of the study, compared to patients not wearing them, and had 20 percent fewer hospitalizations. In a subsequent study conducted by Carolinas HealthCare System, patients who had access to telemedicine saw readmission rates for advanced heart failure cut in half.</p> <p>Internet consultations may also be useful in addressing Washington’s shortage of specialists who can provide psychiatric care, said Katie Kolan, director of legislative and regulatory affairs for the Washington State Medical Association.</p> <p>For all its virtues, is telemedicine really the same as seeing your doctor? Scott, of the University of Washington, would endorse it to his own parents: “Mom, it’s going to be way more convenient, it’s going to be safe, and it’s going to be as if you were there with your doc.”</p> <p><em>This story is part of InvestigateWest’s Statehouse News Project, a crowdfunded effort to provide independent reporting on the Legislature. Please support the project with a tax-deductible donation at </em><a href="http://www.invw.org"><em>invw.org</em></a><em>.</em></p> <div class="tag_list"></div> </div> <script> jQuery(function($) { if (document.URL.indexOf("march-for-science-seattle-people-of-color-engineers-scientists") >= 0){ $('#comments').hide(); } }); </script> <div id="comments" class="text-center"> <div id="disqus_thread"> <button class="btn btn-default btn-comments">Show comments</button> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> jQuery(function($) { // load comments on button click $('.btn-comments').on( 'click.comments', function(e){ e.preventDefault(); $(this).text('Loading comments...'); var disqus_shortname = 'crosscutlive'; (function() { var dsq = document.createElement('script'); dsq.type = 'text/javascript'; dsq.async = true; dsq.src = 'http://' + disqus_shortname + '.disqus.com/embed.js'; (document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0] || document.getElementsByTagName('body')[0]).appendChild(dsq); })(); }); }); </script> </div> <div class="action-bar"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a onClick="window.open('http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?s=100&p[title]=Skyping+with+the+doctor%3A+expanding+electronic+access+to+medical+care+in+Washington&p[summary]=&p[url]=http%3A%2F%2Fcrosscut.com%2F2016%2F02%2Fskyping-with-the-doctor-expanding-electronic-access-to-medical-care-in-washington%2F&');" href="javascript: void(0)"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/share" target="_blank" data-lang="en"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google"><a href="javascript:( function(){ var w=480;var h=380; var x=Number((window.screen.width-w)/2); var y=Number((window.screen.height-h)/2); window.open('https://plus.google.com/share?url='+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+' &title='+encodeURIComponent(document.title),'','width='+w+',height='+h+',left='+x+',top='+y+', scrollbars=no'); })(); "><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a title="Email a friend" href="javascript:void" onclick="javascript:window.location='mailto:?subject=Skyping with the doctor: expanding electronic access to medical care in Washington&body=I thought you might find this information interesting: ' + window.location;"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a></li> <li class="print"><a href="javascript:window.print()"><i class="fa fa-print"></i></a></li> <li class="font-resize"> <a href="#" id="font-increase">+</a> <a href="#" id="font-descrease">-</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="article-footer base-theme"> <h3 class="callout">Like this article? <span class="br"></span>Help us write more like it.</h3> <div class="article-action"> <div id="donate-footer" class="form-inline"> <a href="/donate"><button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Donate</button></a> </div> </div> <div id="author-box" class="article-author"> <ul class="profiles"> </ul> <h3><a href="#">Bernard Ellouk</a></h3> <p>Bernard Ellouk is a reporting fellow at InvestigateWest.</p> <p class="more-articles"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/bernardellouk/">More Articles by Bernard Ellouk</a></p> </div> <div id="author-box" class="article-author"> <img width="140" height="140" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/robert-mcclure.jpg" class="attachment-150x150 size-150x150" alt="robert mcclure" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/robert-mcclure-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/robert-mcclure-64x64.jpg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/robert-mcclure-96x96.jpg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/robert-mcclure-128x128.jpg 128w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/robert-mcclure.jpg 140w" sizes="(max-width: 140px) 100vw, 140px" /> <ul class="profiles"> </ul> <h3><a href="#">Robert McClure/InvestigateWest</a></h3> <p>Robert is co-founder and executive director of InvestigateWest. At the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Robert exposed a major weakness in the Endangered Species Act and deficiencies in Puget Sound restoration efforts. His reporting on hard-rock mining won the John B. Oakes Award for Distinguished Environmental Journalism.</p> <p class="more-articles"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/rmcclure/">More Articles by Robert McClure/InvestigateWest</a></p> </div> <div class="article-sidebar hidden"> <div class="elem-widget"> <a href="#"><img src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/themes/crosscut/img/test-ad.jpeg"></a> </div> <div class="elem-widget base-theme"> <div class="panel"> <div class="panel-header"> <h3>Get More Articles Like This</h3> </div> <div class="panel-body"> <form role="form"> <div class="form-group"> <input class="form-control" type="email" placeholder="email@domain.com"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Sign Up</button> </form> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <section class="a-unit unit-double"><small class="support"><a href="#">Support Crosscut</a></small><div class="row" style="text-align:center;"><div class="col-md-6 col-sm-12"><div id="Medium_Rectangle_C" class="adunit a-unit-double" data-dimensions="300x250"></div></div><div class="col-md-6 col-sm-12"><div id="Medium_Rectangle_D" class="adunit a-unit-double" data-dimensions="300x250"></div></div></div></section> <h3 class="related">You May Also Like</h3> <section id="related-stories" class="open-grid stories related"> <div class="row clearfix"> <div class="story politics col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-120617 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-local-government category-politics category-social-justice category-state"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/08/sanctuary-repeal-efforts-could-go-on-ballot-in-spokane-burien/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/McKnight_SeattleMayDay_029-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/McKnight_SeattleMayDay_029-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/McKnight_SeattleMayDay_029-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="08-07-17">August 7, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/08/sanctuary-repeal-efforts-could-go-on-ballot-in-spokane-burien/">Sanctuary-repeal efforts could go on ballot in Spokane, Burien</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/lilly-fowler/" class="pull-left"><img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-150x150.jpg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="Crosscut's newest team member Lilly Fowler, photographed at UpGarden P-Patch Community Gardens in Seattle on June 15th." srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-500x500.jpg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-64x64.jpg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-96x96.jpg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/McKnight_LillyFowlerCrosscut_01-128x128.jpg 128w" sizes="(max-width: 40px) 100vw, 40px" /></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/lilly-fowler/">Lilly Fowler</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/local-government/">Local Government</a></div></div><div class="story politics col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-119785 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-state"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/07/in-a-changing-eastside-who-will-control-the-state-senate/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/sammamish-farmers-market-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/sammamish-farmers-market-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/sammamish-farmers-market-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="07-20-17">July 20, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/07/in-a-changing-eastside-who-will-control-the-state-senate/">In a changing Eastside, who will control the state Senate?</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/lizz-giordano/" class="pull-left"></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/lizz-giordano/">Lizz Giordano</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/state/">State</a></div></div><div class="story politics col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-119877 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-state tag-under-the-dome"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/07/no-deal-on-well-drilling-so-no-deal-on-capital-budget/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Capitol-dome-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Capitol-dome-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Capitol-dome-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="07-19-17">July 19, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/07/no-deal-on-well-drilling-so-no-deal-on-capital-budget/">No deal on well drilling, so no deal on capital budget</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/johnstang/" class="pull-left"><img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/john-stang-64x64.jpg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="john-stang" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/john-stang-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/john-stang-64x64.jpg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/john-stang-96x96.jpg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/john-stang.jpg 100w" sizes="(max-width: 40px) 100vw, 40px" /></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/johnstang/">John Stang</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/state/">State</a></div></div><div class="story politics col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-119149 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-social-justice category-state tag-under-the-dome"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/07/big-wins-for-kids-caught-in-foster-care-crisis/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/inslee_children-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/inslee_children-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/inslee_children-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="07-11-17">July 11, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/07/big-wins-for-kids-caught-in-foster-care-crisis/">Big wins for kids caught in foster care crisis</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/allegra-abramo/" class="pull-left"></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/allegra-abramo/">Allegra Abramo/InvestigateWest</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/social-justice/">Social Justice</a></div></div> </div> </section> <div class="incontent-sidebar hidden"> <aside id="widget-1" class="elem-widget"> <section class="a-unit unit-single"><small class="support"><a href="#">Support Crosscut</a></small><div class="row" style="text-align:center;"><div><div id="Medium_Rectangle_A" class="adunit a-unit-single" data-dimensions="300x250"></div></div></div></section> </aside> <aside id="widget-2" class="elem-widget base-theme"> <script async='async' src='https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js'></script> <script> var googletag = googletag || {}; googletag.cmd = googletag.cmd || []; </script> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot('/9868881/CC_Tower', [300, 600], 'div-gpt-ad-1503531600647-0').addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); }); </script> <!-- /9868881/CC_Tower --> <div id='div-gpt-ad-1503531600647-0' style='height:600px; width:300px;'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1503531600647-0'); }); </script> </div> <!-- <div class="panel"> <div class="panel-header"> <h3>Get More Articles Like This</h3> </div> <div class="panel-body"> <a href="/sign-up"><button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Sign Up</button></a> </div> </div> </aside> --> <aside id="widget-3" class="elem-widget base-theme"> </aside> <aside id="widget-4" class="elem-widget"> <section class="a-unit unit-single"><small class="support"><a href="#">Support Crosscut</a></small><div class="row" style="text-align:center;"><div><div id="Medium_Rectangle_B" class="adunit a-unit-single" data-dimensions="300x250"></div></div></div></section> </aside> <script type="text/javascript">jQuery(document).ready(function($) { $.dfp({dfpID:'9868881'}) });</script> </div> </div><!-- .entry-content --> </article><!-- #post-## --> </div><!-- .container --> <!--- <div id="sponsored-content-bottom"> <a href="https://www.seattleu.edu/su125/?utm_source=crosscut&utm_medium=advertorial-link&utm_campaign=125th"><img src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/SpiritMark-combo-125th.png"/ style="float:left;margin-top:-40px;margin-left:-80px;"></a> <p style="position:relative;width:90%;color:#000;"><em>Seattle University is celebrating 125 years of Jesuit education, high-powered academics and empowering leaders to do the greatest good locally and globally. Learn more at <a href="https://www.seattleu.edu/su125/?utm_source=crosscut&utm_medium=advertorial-link&utm_campaign=125th">SU125.com</a>.</em></p> <div style="clear:both;"></div> </div> <div id="sponsored-content-bottom-uw" style="height:242px;"> <a href="http://www.washington.edu/"><img src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/W-Logo_Purple_Hex-250x168.png" style="float:left;margin:12px;width:16%"></a> <p style="position:relative;width:90%;color:#000;margin-top:19px;"><em>The UW is one of the world’s preeminent public universities. Our impact on individuals, our region and the world is profound — whether we are launching young people into a boundless future or confronting the grand challenges of our time through undaunted research and scholarship.</em></p> <div style="clear:both:"></div> </div> ---> <footer> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-12"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <a class="navbar-brand" href="#"><strong>Crosscut.com</strong></a> <ul id="menu-footer-menu" class="nav nav-pills"><li id="menu-item-43014" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor menu-item-43014"><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/">Politics</a></li> <li id="menu-item-43013" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-43013"><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/">Culture</a></li> <li id="menu-item-43015" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-43015"><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/">Tech & Biz</a></li> <li id="menu-item-83191" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-83191"><a href="/events/">Events</a></li> <li id="menu-item-43002" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-43002"><a href="http://crosscut.com/about/">About</a></li> <li id="menu-item-83837" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-83837"><a href="/about/#contactus">Contact</a></li> </ul><p class="footer-cite">© 2017 Crosscut.com, All rights reserved. <a href="/terms-of-use-and-privacy-policy/">Terms of Use</a> and <a href="/privacy-policy/">Privacy Policy</a></p> </nav> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var scriptParams = {"google_search_engine_id":"015834598205941911289:sdf5fr4foy0"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-google-search/assets/js/google_cse_v2.js?ver=1'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/plugins/q-and-a/js/q-a-plus.js?ver=1.0.6.2'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js?ver=4.4.10'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var icegram_pre_data = {"ajax_url":"https:\/\/crosscut.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","post_obj":{"is_home":false,"page_id":120617,"action":"display_messages","shortcodes":[],"cache_compatibility":"yes"}}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/plugins/icegram/assets/js/main.js?ver=1.9.6'></script> <!-- ===== START Dreamgrow Scroll Triggered Box 2.3 ===== --> <div class="dgd_overlay"></div> <!-- ===== END OF Dreamgrow Scroll Triggered Box 2.3 ===== --> <script type="text/javascript"> /* * * Just replace ExampleShortname with your shortname * * */ var disqus_shortname = 'crosscutlive'; // required: replace example with your forum shortname /* * * Don't make any change for bellow lines * * */ (function () { var s = document.createElement('script'); s.async = true; s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.src = 'http://' + disqus_shortname + '.disqus.com/count.js'; (document.getElementsByTagName('HEAD')[0] || document.getElementsByTagName('BODY')[0]).appendChild(s); }()); </script> <script> var googleAccountID = "UA-1197400-1"; function s4() { return Math.floor((1 + Math.random()) * 0x10000).toString(16).substring(1); } function guid() { return s4() + s4() + '-' + s4() + '-' + s4() + '-' + s4() + '-' + s4() + s4() + s4(); } (function(){ var GIF = "https://ssl.google-analytics.com/collect?v=1&t=event" + "&ec=print&tid=" + googleAccountID + "&cid=" + guid() + "&z=" + (Math.round((new Date()).getTime() / 1000)).toString() + "&ea=" + encodeURIComponent(document.title) + "&el=" + encodeURIComponent(document.location.pathname); var rule = "body:after{content:url(" + GIF + ")}"; var head = document.head || document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]; var css = document.createElement('style'); if (css && head) { css.setAttribute("type", "text/css"); css.setAttribute("media", "print"); if (css.styleSheet) { // For IE css.styleSheet.cssText = rule; } else { css.appendChild(document.createTextNode(rule)); } head.appendChild(css); /* Written by Amit Agarwal - labnol.org */ } })(); </script> </body> </html>