5 things to do this holiday weekend

Hari and Ashok Kondabolu.

The Untitled Kondabolu Brothers Project

This has been an especially crappy, crappy year. So how about getting your laugh on with Seattle’s favorite comedian Hari Kondabolu and his younger brother Ashok in this brilliantly titled show. Two guys who can talk race and politics and class in a smart and funny way. Seattle, we need this.

If you go: The Untitled Kondabolu Brothers Project, Theater Off Jackson, Dec. 29 ($12-$18)—F.D.

Colored

The opening of a new art exhibit featuring 20 Black artists from the U.S. and the Caribbean is feted with 2 dance performances, 3 DJs, 2 poets and you.

If you go: Colored, 1322 S. Fawcett Ave. in Tacoma, 7 p.m. Dec. 29 ($5)—F.D.

Christmas Bird Count

Join your fellow neighbors and birders for the 117th annual Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count. Between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5, thousands of communities across the Western hemisphere take part in a citizen census of our feathered friends. Organize friends to venture out and spot then count the array of species in your neighborhood, on a team led by an experienced bird watcher. Afterward, there will be a soup potluck at Wedgwood Presbyterian Church. In the meantime, get inspired by checking out this year’s photography winners.

If you go: Christmas Bird Count, all around Seattle, Dec. 31 (Free)—N.C.

The Room in 4-D

Unlike my cheeseball-eating and Kardashian-watching friends, I’m not normally a so-bad-it’s-good person. But The Room changed that. Tommy Wiseau’s film starts off traditionally bad — poor set, weird shot choices, chemistry-less intimacy — but as it continues, every detail, small and large, weaves together to create something that is one-of-a-kind and fascinating. How can someone write such bad dialogue and then manage to worsen it in the delivery? How can a director create so little connection between the characters and audience? How obvious and distracting can a green screen really be? If you’ve already seen it, you know of this magic. If you’re looking for a fun, not-crazy activity for NYE and have never seen The Room, end this year (fittingly) on the so-bad-it’s-good note. Like me, you’ll be yelling, “You’re tearing me apart, Lisa!” with the best of them.

If you go: The Room in 4-D, Central Cinema, 8 p.m. Dec. 31 ($15)—N.C.

Records, Pancakes & Bach

Oh sure, there are some folks who think nothing’s grander than toasting the New Year with an icy water plunge. And then there’s the rest of us, who’d prefer sleeping in and then feasting on pancakes and finding our spiritual center by listening to Bach’s Cello Suite No. 3 in C Major played on the marimba by Seattle artist Erin Jorgensen. Kid friendly and it’s scheduled at the oh-so-welcomed noon hour.

If you go: Records, Pancakes & Bach, On the Boards, Jan. 1 ($5-$10 donation)—F.D.