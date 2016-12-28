An astoundingly dark recap of 2016’s cutest animal videos

A polar bear and small child reach for each other for entirely different reasons. Credit: OnceAndFutureLaura/Point Defiance Zoo

Like many people, we here at Crosscut tempered the year’s barrage of bad news by turning to animal-related videos and stories on occasion.

We published several of our own as well. But in keeping with our journalistic standards, almost all of them were kind of depressing. Whether it was…

An octopus deprived of its mating partner — a story by Samantha Larson that attracted national attention

A family of orcas facing food shortages — an important feature article by David Neiwert

Or cats being fat-shamed by the Seattle Humane Society — an expose of sorts by Cambria Roth….

… we steadfastly refused the call of easy, feel-good, animal-related content.

In keeping with this theme, we’ve invited back the writer of last year’s local animal recap to do the honors again: Dr. Hans Untergang, Professor of Nihilistic Philosophy from the University of Berlin.* Below, you can find his thoughts on the cutest animal videos of 2016 from the region’s zoos.

Happy holidays!

We’ve reached the moment when the wasted world’s motion is accelerating just before the final precipice. It is a relief. The impermanence of all things is the Damocles’ Sword hanging over us every minute of our lives, annihilating any hope that anything has meaning. These baby goats run, unaware of their destination, unaware of the futility, unaware of the hydrogen bomb. These baby goats deserve our envy.

At the conclusion of our latest cycle around the sun — which will explode one day, a comforting thought — let us consider how the humans of Puget Sound are treating their superiors (i.e. every single other creature). Does massaging this arthritic bunny serve any real benefit, in the end? Probably not. But then, mankind does things without any conscious idea of what it really wants or under what conditions it will stop being unhappy. In fact, mankind largely does things that seem to make it more unhappy, and calls that progress. We might as well serve the bunny.

This muskox was abandoned by its mother. It happens all the time. Think about that.

Here we have two honest things: bears and bubbles. Like fireworks, bubbles are so patently just an ephemeral spurt of beauty, of which in a moment nothing more is left. Surely, this is the best we can hope for from our short time here. Leonardo understood this. He deliberately made “The Last Supper” perishable. In watching these small bits of beauty blown by bears — nature’s purest killing machines — we learn how to cope with this existence’s mindless brutality. This bubble-blowing bear presents us a path.

Skip to 22 seconds into this video, and watch a polar bear unsuccessfully attempt to devour a human child. The child’s parent simply laughs, as the bear is halted by an invisible barrier, which must strike it as a supreme injustice, an example of one player cheating in the game. “You’re a nut,” the parent says to its child, in remarkably good spirits after a bear attack. But it’s the world that is nuts. The child has cheated, mankind has cheated, and this polar bear does not belong anywhere within a thousand miles of the Pacific Northwest. We are surrounded by pure and outrageous nonsense, more by the day.

If it hasn’t become apparent, I’ve decided to focus on bear videos for the rest of this column.

That human life must be some kind of mistake is sufficiently proved by the simple observation that people are a compound of needs which are hard to satisfy; that their satisfaction achieves nothing but a painless condition that leads to boredom; and that boredom is a direct proof that existence is in itself valueless, for boredom is nothing other than the sensation of the emptiness of existence.

This bear is satisfied, but it certainly isn’t bored. It never will be in this tub. Just look at that bear. This video isn’t from a Pacific Northwestern zoo, but at this point I don’t care about this little exercise anymore. WHAT A GOOD BEAR.

—

In closing, there can be no argument that humans are nature’s most defective animals. We are the only creatures to follow unstable leaders, as famed dog trainer Cesar Milan points out, and our politics increasingly prove. We’re deeply out of balance with nature — not a creature on Earth would miss us, should we disappear tomorrow. With very few exceptions, we’re out of balance with ourselves.

As the world descends deeper into chaos in 2017 — a seeming inevitability — let us learn something from our region’s imprisoned animals in the new year.

*This is the author both impersonating and quoting the writings of William Faulkner, Stanislav Grof, Iris Murdoch, Thomas Ligotti, Arthur Schopenhauer, Norman O. Brown, and Gerhard Vowinckel. The above does not necessarily represent his views, per se.