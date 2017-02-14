GOP’s school funding numbers may not add up

Sen. John Braun (2015) Credit: John Stang

Democrats in the state Senate are angry about what they say were actions by Republicans that apparently misled colleagues and the public over mistakes in key numbers in the state’s education funding debate.

In a press conference Tuesday and afterward, top Democratic legislators laid out what they believe happened, beginning with inadvertent mistakes made by nonpartisan state analysts calculating the funding schools would receive under a Senate Republican funding plan.

To considerable fanfare, Republicans rolled out the plan in late January. However, according to the Democrats’ account, Republican legislators learned last Monday (Feb. 6) that the calculations contained errors — and they withheld that information from Democrats until late Thursday. They also, the Democrats say, didn’t mention it in a high-profile public statement about the bill.

Republicans denied that they had engaged in any withholding of information. The senator who drafted the plan promised more information later, but didn’t make that immediately available.

Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, hedged when asked if the episode amounted to Republicans hiding the information, but acknowledged the move appeared intentional.

“Yes, we were misled,” Rolfes said.

The numbers in question are at the heart of the Republican plan for fixing the state’s multi-billion dollar McCleary school funding crisis, which saw the Washington Supreme Court order the state government to take over paying most of the cost for local schools — estimated at $3.4 billion. In the days following the plan’s release, Republicans touted calculations from neutral analysts in the Legislature that showed it would increase funding for nearly every school in the state.

But, according to Democratic House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan and other Democrats who spoke to reporters Tuesday, those same nonpartisan staff made Republicans aware by the beginning of last week that the analysis contained serious flaws in the total amount schools would receive.

Democratic legislators don’t know how large the error is, said Senate Minority Leader Sharon Nelson, D-Maury Island, but assume it’s large. “We know that the potential error is up to a billion dollars,” Nelson said, before adding a caution that exact figures aren’t available.

Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, chairs the Senate Ways and Means Committee, and was the architect of the Republican plan. According to Democrats, Braun was the one who is said to have received the staff briefing on the errors. Reached in his office Tuesday, Braun denied he had withheld information from Democrats.

“That’s a made-up story,” Braun said.

Asked to confirm that he had learned the numbers contained errors, Braun turned around and walked into his office, saying that his staff media contact would arrange a later meeting. As of Tuesday afternoon, however, calls to his media representative went unreturned.

Orcas Island Sen. Kevin Ranker is the ranking Democratic member on the Senate Ways and Means Committee, and normally would receive the same bill-related briefings as Braun, the committee’s Republican chair. But Ranker said Tuesday that, after hearing rumors there were errors in the plan, he confronted Braun late in the week.

“He said that, yes, there were errors,” Ranker said of Braun. “He told me that he had been made aware days ago … and that he had asked that no one else be briefed, not me as the ranking member, not the public, not the media.”

Senate Majority Leader Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, was vague when asked about the claims.

“I don’t know how the timing worked or didn’t work,” Schoesler said, before saying he was overdue for a meeting and walking away. “We have the superior plan, and it’s paid for.”

No confirmation was available Tuesday of perhaps the most incendiary of the claims by Democratic legislators: That Braun knew significant errors existed in the numbers on Monday, Feb. 6, when he gave public remarks in support of the plan at a House appropriations committee meeting.

“It’s our understanding that he found out before,” Nelson said.

If true, that would raise questions about why Braun didn’t mention the errors during the House Appropriations hearing that day, which amounted to the formal presentation of the plan to the Democratic-controlled House.

For her part, Nelson, who returned Monday to the Senate after a family absence, said she still needed to talk with all the parties involved, but would not say she had rule out a formal complaint or a request that the Senate reprimand Braun. “I’m looking at all the options,” Nelson said.

“What I’m trying to do at this point as the leader [of the Senate Democrats], is unravel what happened,” Nelson said.

Nelson and others added that their overall priority during the session remains arriving at a solution to the McCleary dilemma. To expedite that, Nelson said, any official response to the episode would likely be concluded by the end of this week.