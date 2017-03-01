Courage amid division: Tell us who you admire

There’s been a lot of talk in the past year about the need to reach outside our bubbles, to engage in dialogue,and to consider different perspectives. Yet more often than not when people do so, they come under attack for compromising or not standing ground. Bipartisanship, cooperation and compromise today require great and necessary courage.

Each year, the Crosscut Courage Awards recognizes those individuals among us who have shown bold leadership and enduring courage, despite personal or organizational risk. For the 2017 awards, we will be honoring leaders who have reached across social, cultural, political or ideological lines to build bridges and common ground.

But we need your help, dear readers, to identify those acts of courage deserving of honor.

Please take a moment before March 13 to nominate a deserving individual or organization in our Northwest community in one of the following categories:

Courage in Public Service

Courage in Elected Office

Courage in Culture

Courage in Business

Courage in Tech

Nominees will be reviewed by our Courage Awards Advisory Council, who will judge them on the following criteria:

Building bridges to enable dialogue, cooperation and/or understanding Establishing partnerships, coalitions, or collaborative efforts despite criticism or risk to reputation Showing uncommon, servant leadership Inspiring and galvanizing others to reach outside existing bubbles or across lines Taking the long view to build a stronger, more equitable Northwest

Know someone who fits that bill? Nominate them for a Courage Award today!

Honorees will be celebrated at the Crosscut Courage Awards Breakfast the morning of October 12, 2017.