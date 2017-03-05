Hometown crowd peppers Ericksen with EPA, environment questions

State Sen. Doug Ericksen addresses a town hall gathering on Saturday, March 4. Credit: John Stang

At home in Whatcom County on Saturday, state Sen. Doug Ericksen faced a host of environmental questions, including about his bicoastal role as a legislator in Olympia and a Trump administration official with the EPA in Washington, D.C.

About 650 people packed into the auditorium at Meridian High School just north of Bellingham for a town hall meeting the Republican held. An overflow of about 150 people hung around outside the auditorium.

Perhaps a quarter of the crowd in the auditorium seemed to strongly support Ericksen, applauding him during the event, and roughly a third booed him at times. The sympathies of the remaining crowd members weren’t clear.

In mid-January, Ericksen took a temporary job, on a contract of up to 120 days, as the Environmental Protection Agency’s communications manager during the Trump’s administration’s transition.

“When are your going to resign one of your jobs so you can do justice to your constituents?” one woman asked.

Ericksen replied, “Doing my temporary job is great thing for my constituents.”

The town hall came amid controversy over his dual role, which led to a failed recall effort that a Whatcom Superior Court judge ruled Thursday had insufficient grounds to continue on Thursday. The recall was set off by Ericksen’s decision in mid-January to take the temporary job, on a contract of up to 120 days.

The town hall had safety precautions. Ericksen’s ground rules for the town hall included no signs, no large bags, no drink containers and no umbrellas. Handbags were checked as people entered. A ban on cheering, booing and shouting was continuously ignored.

Fourteen of 29 questions posed at the town hall addressed Ericksen’s dual roles or environmental issues, with the others covering such topics as education, health and telecommunications.

“What’s your plan for keeping our part of the country (ecologically) safe?” a woman asked. Ericksen said both the environment and the economy are being protected, pointing to outdoor tourism in Whatcom County, which includes Bellingham, along with oil refineries, a smelter and the timber industry.

Some of the town hall questions referred to new EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, a critic of the agency when he was Oklahoma’s attorney general. Pruitt wants to slash the EPA’s budget by 25 percent and its personnel by 20 percent, according to the Associated Press and The Oregonian. No official EPA proposal has been unveiled yet.

“How do you justifying working for the EPA when Pruitt and Trump want to demolish the EPA?” a man shouted loudly — to no response.

Constituent Alan Bowen cited a state constitution passage that forbids legislators from holding a federal job. He added, “Can you help us with budget cuts to the Puget Sound cleanup process?” The Trump administration documents mentioned in news reports say EPA matching funds for local and state Puget Sound cleanup would be cut from $28 million to $2 million.

Ericksen said he consulted the state Senate’s attorney and an outside attorney, and both told him that a 1936 Washington state Supreme Court ruling allows a state official with a temporary federal job to fill both roles simultaneously.

Ericksen did not reply to Bowen’s question on the potential Puget Sound restoration budget cuts. After the town hall, he declined to comment on the potential cuts because he was at the event as a state senator, and not as a federal official — saying he is not allowed to be a fed at a state function.

Two speakers specifically criticized Ericksen for giving a climate change skeptic — Tony Heller, a climate blogger from Colorado — a 40-minute time slot before his state Senate Energy, Environment & Telecommunications Committee while Ericksen was in Washington, D.C. Normal testimony time runs two to three minutes in Olympia.

Ericksen replied, “All voices need to be heard.”

After the town hall, Ericksen said he expects to stay as the transition communications manager for an indefinite period as Pruitt selects new officials.

Ericksen has indicated he might be interested in becoming administrator for the EPA’s Region 10, which covers Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Idaho.