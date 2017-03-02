4 things to do in Seattle this weekend

Spectrum dancers rehearse Rambunctious Iteration #3 - The Immigrants Credit: Spectrum Dance Theater

Rambunctious Iteration #3: The Immigrants

Spectrum Dance Theater continues its thought-provoking season with four world premiere dance works by Donald Byrd that are all set to music by composers who have immigrated to the United States. Cuba, China, Iran, Russia and Mexico are represented in a program that, if it’s anything like its season opener, will be a Not To Be Missed experience. Pre-talk conversation with Byrd and Crosscut managing editor Florangela Davila on March 2.

If you go: Rambunctious Iteration #3: The Immigrants, Cornish Playhouse, Through March 5 ($42)—F.D.

Japanese American Internment/Incarceration, Farming, and Pike Place Market

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066, interning and incarcerating Japanese-Americans across our country. At this event, Seattlites (from journalists to community activists to farmers) will discuss the impact this order had on our local community. A representative from Pike Place Market will be there to talk about the noticeable effect on the Market at the time, where 80 precent of the vendors were local Japanese-American farmers. It’s a dark time in our local history, but it’s an important one, and a great excuse to support Slow Food Seattle and the Pike Place Market Foundation.

If you go: Japanese American Internment/Incarceration, Farming and Pike Place, 11 a.m. March 4 (Free or $5 donation)—N.C.

Genre Bender



I love this event: pairing artists from two different mediums and letting them unveil something new and fabulous (I still remember the heartbreakingly evocative work created by C. Davida Ingram and Hanna Benn two years ago). Ten different creatives are teamed up. They include Thunderpussy’s Molly Sides, conceptual artist DK Pan, performer/musician Shontina Vernon and filmmaker Tracy Rector.

If you go: Genre Bender, Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center, March 3-5 ($20)—F.D.

F.A.M. Pop-up

Aside from showcasing local talent and a fantastic menu, F.A.M. stands for Food and A Message. This restaurant pop-up features two chefs, both of them immigrants/refugees and former restaurateurs. Chef and baker Inna Stentsenko from Ukraine and home cook and caterer Mai Nguyen from Vietnam will be teaming up to create a 3-course meal, served at the beautiful (and delicious) Cuidad in Georgetown. During the meal, diners will hear from local community members who are “working to create opportunities for underprivileged chefs and home cooks.”

If you go: F.A.M. Pop-up, Cuidad in Georgetown, 12:30 p.m. March 5 ($35)—N.C.