4 things to do in Seattle this weekend

Jennifer Cross (Glasha), Victoria Livengood (Kabanicha) and Nicky Spence (Tichon). Credit: Philip Newton

Katya Kabanova

The world’s worst mother-in-law is on stage at Seattle Opera this weekend. Mezzo-soprano Victoria Livengood is a cigarette-puffing tyrant to her son’s wife — but she’s a delight to the audience in Leoš Janáček’s “Katya Kabanova.” This production moves the story from a turn-of-the-century Czech village to small town America in the 1950s but the characters remain the same: Gossipy seniors and young people yearning to flee. Czech maestro Oliver von Dohnányi conducts this seldom performed opera by his native country’s greatest operatic composer. This must-see opera closes out its run Friday and Saturday.

If you go: Katya Kabanova, McCaw Hall, March 10 and 11 (tickets start at $25)—E.C.

Fallen Heroes: A Sing-A-Long Tribute

So you know all those amazing musical artists 2016 cruelly took away from us? Here’s a way to celebrate their genius with a Sing-A-Long to the music of David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen, Sharon Jones, Phife Dawg and more. You can still be sad but you can do it with cocktails in the comfort of the swanky Cloud Room among people who get you. Led by local musicians Shenandoah Davis and Molly Sides. Songbooks provided. 21+

If you go: Fallen Heroes: A Sing-A-Long Tribute, The Cloud Room, March 10 ($10)—F.D.

Get Out



It’s got a 99 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and at least one friend has told you to see it. Let me add my voice to the choir: get to pretty much any movie theater and see the super smart, entertaining horror movie Get Out. Written and directed by Jordan Peele (one half of comedy duo Key and Peele), the film hits all the notes you hope for in good horror: great acting, twists, a few laughs, a sinister soundtrack and the right number of genuine jumps. However, what makes it a great film is the writing. While it’s no secret that it’s a horror film about racism, Peele weaves social commentary into the plot so smartly and with just the right amount of obviousness, that you’ll be thinking and talking about Get Out long after you leave the theater.

If you go: Get Out, Theaters everywhere (price varies)—N.C.

Free Weekend Walks

Though I moved here from Wisconsin nearly 8 years ago, each spring I rediscover the beauty of the Pacific Northwest as surprising plants around me begin to blossom and bloom. Luckily for all of us, there are people who’ve bothered to name them all, and can tell us so much about the natural beauty we often take for granted in the PNW. Each Sunday in March, the Washington Park Arboretum hosts a guided walk exploring the theme of native trees. A guide leads visitors through the park, exploring the native trees interspersed with the collection of plants, all carefully designed by the Olmstead Brothers. While you’re there, check out the fading winter garden. Hopefully you’ll be lucky enough to catch some witch hazel!

If you go: Free Weekend Walks, Washington Park Arboretum, March 12, 19, 26 (Free)—N.C.