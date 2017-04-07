Quantcast
Crosscut.com
Support Crosscut

‘I will continue to be mayor,’ vows Ed Murray amid accusations

Joe Copeland

by and

(Matt Mills McKnight/Cascade Public Media)

Responding personally to allegations that he had sexually exploited a teenager in the 1980s, Mayor Ed Murray today called the statements untrue and painful. He pledged to continue leading the city and continue his campaign for re-election this fall. (You can watch the full statement here).

In a press conference at his attorney’s downtown Seattle legal offices, Murray said, “Let me be clear, these allegations dating to a period of more than 30 years are simply not true.”

Murray prefaced that by saying that while he understands the person bringing a lawsuit, identified in legal documents as D.H., is “troubled,” the allegations are still painful for him and his husband, city parks official Michael Shiosaki.

“Things have never come easy to me in life,” Murray said, “but I have never backed down. And I will not back down now.

“I will continue to be mayor of this city and I will continue to run for re-election and I plan to lead this city as we work our way through the wind and rainstorm of this weekend as well as the many challenges we face moving forward. ”

He took no questions from reporters, saying that he wanted to but was prevented from doing so by the legal action. As Murray finished his comments, he stepped away from a podium and embraced his husband. The two walked off and the room was silent.

After making a public statement addressing the accusations of sexual abuse, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is embraced by his husband Michael Shiosaki.
After making a public statement addressing the accusations of sexual abuse, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is embraced by his husband Michael Shiosaki.

After defeating incumbent Mike McGinn in a close, hard-fought contest for mayor, Murray took office in January 2014. While Murray has been flanked to the left by socialist City Councilmember Kshama Sawant and others, he has received attention in the national media for strong positions as mayor on minimum wage, support for early childhood education and additional affordable housing. Governing, a leading national publication on city and county issues, profiled him in 2015 as “one of America’s most progressive mayors.”

He kicked off his re-election campaign a year ahead of the coming November election, with a mid-October fund-raising event at the Westin Hotel downtown attended by 1,000 people. At the time, he said, “We have made our government not a forum for posturing, but achievement.”

Before Thursday’s publication by the Seattle Times of allegations of sexual relations with teens in the 1980s, he was widely regarded as a virtual shoo-in for re-election, although artist, attorney, and anti-racism organizer Nikkita Oliver has been regarded as likely to make a strong run among the most progressive parts of the city’s solid-blue electorate.

It’s unclear whether new challengers will enter the race, although a political consulting firm says a prominent woman candidate was close to making a decision to run even before the Times published news of a lawsuit by one person and reports of earlier, unproven complaints by two other people. And there was talk in City Hall today of other potential challengers.

Murray, who often holds City Hall press conferences surrounded by a host of other elected leaders and officials, stood alone as he spoke. There were no immediate statements from City Council members, including ones who have consistently supported him.

Read more: “Stunned by scandal, a city asks: Now what?

Read more about: |

Like this article? Help us write more like it.

Joe Copeland

Joe Copeland

Joe Copeland is the Senior Editor at Crosscut, primarily overseeing political coverage. He has worked for Crosscut since 2010, covering most of the time since it became a non-profit organization. He was an editorial writer and editorial columnist for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer from 2002 until its closure in March 2009. His editorial writing included the higher education, environmental and political beats. Before joining the P-I, he worked at The Herald in Everett as editorial page editor, city editor and a reporter.He is the author of an e-book, "Peace Quest: The Survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki." He and his wife, a community college dean, live in Seattle. They have two grown children, Sean and Cathy.

More Articles by Joe Copeland

David Kroman

David Kroman

David Kroman is the city reporter for Crosscut. He grew up on Bainbridge Island and likes to canoe. His Twitter is @KromanDavid and his e-mail is david.kroman@crosscut.com. David also accepts sensitive information through the encrypted messaging app Signal at (206) 947-7926 and snail mail at 401 Mercer St, Seattle, WA, 98109.

More Articles by David Kroman

Support Crosscut

You May Also Like