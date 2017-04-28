Quantcast
Talented, brilliant and NFFTY filmmakers

Jen Germain interviews 18-year-old Wynter Rhys of North Bend.

Young filmmakers from across the globe are making their way to Seattle this week for the National Film Festival for Talented Youth (NFFTY). The film festival is the world’s largest for emerging directors, showcasing work by youth age 24 and under. It’s the 11th year for the festival and it kicks off tonight at Cinerama.

Get to know a few of the local filmmakers a little better: Wynter Rhys, 18, of North Bend; José Chalit Hernandez, 20, of Seattle; Lael Rogers, 24, of Seattle; Tommy Tang, 21, of Bothell; and Isaiah Corey, 21 of Seattle.

In the video below, Whats Good 206 talks to all five about their most memorable moments on set, using “flip cameras” back in the day and their advice for other young directors. You can catch each of their films, screening all weekend, at NFFTY.

 

 

