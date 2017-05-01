May Day Seattle 2017 Liveblog

Dancers with Seattle's CeAtl Tonalli group join the Workers and Immigrant Rights March on May 1, 2017. Credit: Matt Mills McKnight/Cascade Public Media

May Day 2017 is underway across Seattle: Anti-war veterans marched from downtown to the Central Area this morning. Immigrant rights advocates are nearing Westlake Park now. Climate justice advocates, housing rights advocates and anti-fascist groups are also expected to take to the streets, disrupting a typical rainy Monday in the city.

On a holiday that has become notorious in the city in recent years, many are bracing for the worst. Windows are boarded up at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room on Capitol Hill. Police on bikes, in cars, on foot and on horses have been deployed as escorts and as safeguards. City officials are warning of traffic delays this afternoon on account of various marches and protests, although morning commutes through downtown seemed lighter as some workers chose to telecommute.

Crosscut reporters David Kroman, Knute Berger, Enrique Cerna, Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz and Julia-Grace Sanders, along with staff photographer Matt McKnight, will be dispatching from protests and rallies throughout the day.