And the award(s) go to … Crosscut!

Team Crosscut: Knute ("Skip") Berger, Joe Copeland, Cambria Roth, Florangela Davila, David Kroman, Jonah Fruchter and Greg Hanscom Credit: Andrea Otanez

It has been a busy few days for Crosscut and friends, as we collected awards for stories on issues ranging from starving orcas to real estate to a local chimpanzee sanctuary.

Amid all-you-can-eat pizza, pints of beer and a room full of journalists, Crosscut City Reporter David Kroman accepted the “New Journalist of the Year” award on Monday evening from the Society of Professional Journalists’ Western Washington pro chapter.

Kroman’s in-depth, watchdog work this past year on issues such as police reform, homelessness and other goings-ons around city hall helped him nab the honor. We’re super proud.

Crosscut writers picked up four other awards in the 2016 Northwest Excellence in Journalism contest. Paul Roberts dug into Seattle’s high rise boom and the money behind it. Reagan Jackson wrote a story about her experience taking a Burlesque 101 class and what it taught her. David Neiwert examined the correlation between salmon abundance and orca populations.

Crosscut Audience Engagement Coordinator Cambria Roth grabbed a runner up for her multimedia extravaganza on the Seattle Majestics, an all-female full-tackle football team.

The nonprofit InvestigateWest took home an award for a series produced for Crosscut and our sister organization, KCTS 9 public television, about the state’s troubled foster care system. And KCTS 9 Video Managing Editor Katie Campbell and Producer Ken Christensen landed a prize for their video series, “Battle Ready: The Military’s Environmental Legacy In The Northwest,” produced for the regional public media collaboration EarthFix.

This past weekend, our colleagues at KCTS 9 also raked in the prizes at the NW Emmy® Awards. Producer Aileen Imperial took home a human interest feature award for her piece, The Chimps of Cle Elum, about a chimpanzee sanctuary in central Washington. Campbell and Christensen also scored big for a story that took them all the way to Hong Kong to track down American electronic waste.

We’ve included a full list of awards for Crosscut and friends below. Congratulations to everyone!

2017 Excellence in Journalism Awards, SPJ Western Washington

New Journalist of the Year

The inimitable David Kroman

Business reporting

“Understanding Seattle’s high-rise boom” by Paul Roberts

Arts & Entertainment

“The making of a burlesque dancer” by Reagan Jackson



Health & Science reporting

“The orcas are starving” by David Neiwert

Sports feature story (runner-up)

“Seattle’s all-female football team: This isn’t the lingerie league” by Cambria Roth

Social Issues reporting

“Foster Care Crisis” by Susanna Ray and Allegra Abramo, InvestigateWest

NW Emmy® Awards

Health/Science – Feature/Segment

“Hanford: Culture of Silence” by Ken Christensen, KCTS 9/EarthFix

Public/Current/Community Affairs – Feature/Segment

“The Circuit: Tracking America’s Electronic Waste” by Ken Christensen and Katie Campbell, KCTS 9/EarthFix

Human Interest – Feature/Segment

“The Chimps of Cle Elum” by Aileen Imperial

Arts/Entertainment – Feature/Segment

“IN CLOSE: Different One – A Native Artist and The Future” by Nils Cowan

Writer – Program

“Mystery Sharks” by Michael Werner, KCTS 9/EarthFix

Promotion – Program – Campaign

“Reel Northwest” by Michael McClinton and Josh Springer

2017 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards — Region 1

Excellence in Innovation

“Battle Ready: The Military’s Environmental Legacy In The Northwest” by Ken Christensen and Katie Campbell, KCTS 9/EarthFix

News Documentary

“Wildlife Detectives: Mystery Sharks of Seattle” by Michael Werner, KCTS 9/EarthFix