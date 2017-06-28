A day for the homeless, and for solutions: #SeaHomeless
Seattle media organizations will focus on homelessness on June 28. (Matt M. McKnight/Cascade Public Media)
They subsist on the margins. They live in the spaces in between our homes and businesses and beneath our freeways. They are some of our society’s most vulnerable members, struggling with homelessness, and at last count, in King County alone they were more than 11,000 strong.
That’s the equivalent of a city the size of Woodinville, living on our streets.
Today, Crosscut joins a host of local media organizations in dedicating our website and our social media channels to them, and to finding solutions to a problem that has haunted this region for far too long.
We will track the action on the page below, providing links to all the work from Seattle-area news outlets. Please help spread these good words on Facebook, and join the conversation on Twitter using hashtag #SeaHomeless.
