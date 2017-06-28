Quantcast
A day for the homeless, and for solutions: #SeaHomeless

Seattle media organizations will focus on homelessness on June 28. (Matt M. McKnight/Cascade Public Media)

Homelessness by the numbers

They subsist on the margins. They live in the spaces in between our homes and businesses and beneath our freeways. They are some of our society’s most vulnerable members, struggling with homelessness, and at last count, in King County alone they were more than 11,000 strong.

That’s the equivalent of a city the size of Woodinville, living on our streets.

Today, Crosscut joins a host of local media organizations in dedicating our website and our social media channels to them, and to finding solutions to a problem that has haunted this region for far too long.

We will track the action on the page below, providing links to all the work from Seattle-area news outlets. Please help spread these good words on Facebook, and join the conversation on Twitter using hashtag #SeaHomeless.

Tammi Lynn, a landlord, rents her apartments to those on the verge of homelessness. Credit: Matt M. McKnight/Cascade Public Media

Landlords: Unlikely heroes for the homeless?

by David Kroman

Wohnpark Alt-Erlaa was built in stages between 1976 and 1985.Credit: Hertha Hurnaus

The city that solved homelessness

by Joe Copeland

quixote village

The tiny-house village that started a movement

by Matt McKnight and Aileen Imperial

image of Michael, a homeless college student

Part-time student, full-time homeless

by Jen Germain, Stacey Jenkins and Rory Graves

Stories from around Seattle

Fifty-bed shelter closure canceled

Real Change

Homeless to $115K salary: Tech worker who lived in SF shelter creates app for homeless, lands job

Seattle PI

Megan Rapinoe turns attention toward youth homelessness

Sounder at Heart

Today: Homeless in America

City Lab

Can ‘Rapid Rehousing’ Work If Rents Keep Soaring in Seattle?

SEATTLE WEEKLY

Want city money for homeless services? Prove you get results

KUOW

Taste This, Seattle: A Sandwich, a Security Guard, and a Realization, #SeaHomeless Edition

The Stranger

24/7 Homeless shelter for couples, friends to open in Seattle

KING 5

How to Talk to Your Kids About Homelessness

Parent Map

13 years of community-based healing at Recovery Cafe

Curbed Seattle

#SeaHomeless: As housing prices soar, tech sector steps up efforts to ease homeless crisis

Geekwire

Seattle’s RV dwellers: A stone’s throw from homeless

Seattle PI

Sex, drugs and freedom: Why we fail to fix homelessness

Seattle PI

Homeless as a family: Fighting for stability

Seattle PI

#SeaHomeless: What you need to know about Seattle’s continuing crisis

Seattle Times

‘You just hit this wall’: The long road taken by many in a ‘rapid’ homeless housing program

Seattle Times

‘I need to know I am still here.’ A poem about Seattle homelessness

The Evergrey

#SeaHomeless: Revisiting Mary’s Place in White Center, the shelter that almost wasn’t

West Seattle Blog

Nonprofit helps house homeless young women in Tacoma

KING 5

Othello Residents Concerned With Seattle’s Shift Away From Transitional Housing

South Seattle Emerald


