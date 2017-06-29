5 things to do in Seattle this weekend

Welcome to Braggsville, Book It Theatre. Photo by Alabastro Photography. Credit: Photo by Alabastro Photography.

Welcome to Braggsville

Book-It Theatre adapts T. Geronimo Johnson’s critically-acclaimed and unapologetically scathing novel, Welcome to Braggsville, for the stage and by many accounts, it’s a Can’t-Miss show. Braggsville tells the story about a multi-ethnic group of Berkeley undergrads who decide they’re going to teach some small-town Georgians a thing or two about race by staging a lynching. Things Do Not Go Well. I’m most excited about seeing the cast and hearing Johnson’s words; his writing is explosive, current, free-flowing. The show closes Sunday but note: two shows are available on Saturday. GO!

If you go: Welcome to Braggsville, The Center Theatre at Seattle Center, through July 2 (Tickets start at $15)—F.D.

Seattle Mayor Bingo

Who says talking local politics has to be boring?! We’re taking the Seattle mayoral race seriously by inviting the public to imbibe and discuss the contenders through a game of Bingo and trivia. Hang with Crosscut’s very own Knute Berger and David Kroman. Play, drink, vie for some cool prizes and you’ll even learn some things. See you there!

If you go: Seattle Mayor Bingo, 7 p.m. June 30, Peddler Brewing Company (Free)—F.D.

The Last Hurrah

Town Hall, my favorite venue for lectures and events, will be closing for renovations for the next year. To ease the heartache, the fantastic programmers at Town Hall will be offering a panoply of events all day Friday, starting with behind-the-scenes building tours in the morning, and concluding at midnight with a reading of the Great Hall poem and a send-off toast. The Last Hurrah party kicks off at 7 p.m. with a mix of the things that make Town Hall so special: live music by local band The Nines, a performance by renowned slam poet Buddy Wakefield, short talks by Ignite Seattle public speaking, a hip-hop tap performance, and oodles of dancing. In a year when it reopens, it’ll be more beautiful and appreciated than ever, and rumor has it, utterly indestructible.

If you go: The Last Hurrah, Town Hall, 7 p.m. June 30 (free) – N.C. (RSVP here)

Milepost 31 Tours

Since 2011, WSDOT’s Milepost 31 in Pioneer Square has been educating and entertaining people with the unique history of the Alaskan Way viaduct. If that sounds dry, think again; this highly-utilized and controversial thoroughfare touches so many issues, from public transportation to Pioneer Square past, present, and future. Head to the museum (soon closing when the viaduct closes) or better yet, take part in one of their exclusive tours of the viaduct. Get up close to construction, hear about plans for the future, and learn all about the elusive drill Bertha. Bike above Bertha tours also take place a few times a month –plan ahead!

If you go: Milepost 31 Tours, Tuesdays through Saturdays (free)—N.C.



Joe Seymour

8th Generation, the groundbreaking retail store in the Pike Place Market that is Native-owned and sells items designed by Native artists, hosts its first artist-in-residence: Joe Seymour (Squaxin Island/Acoma). The Coast Salish artist will be at the store this weekend weaving art and performance.

If you go: Joe Seymour, 8th Generation store, July 1-2 (Free)—F.D.