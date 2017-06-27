Legislature closest it has ever been to shutdown

The state Capitol building in Olympia. Credit: Matt M. McKnight/Cascade Public Media

On Wednesday morning, the Washington Legislature will be closer than it ever has been to a government shutdown.

In biennial budget talks in both 2013 and 2015, the Republican-controlled Senate and the Democratic-dominated House reached a handshake agreement on June 27 — three days prior to a partial state government shutdown.

But, with no agreement on the budget in sight Tuesday night, the Legislature appears to be leaving any deal to Wednesday, which is June 28. The close of the 2015-2017 fiscal is the end of Friday, June 30. And 48 hours is the minimum time needed for the Capitol Dome staff to put the two-year budget into bill form, get the House and Senate to pass it, and have Gov. Jay Inslee sign it, said Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane and a Democratic budget negotiator.

But is a 48-hour turnaround possible? When Republicans and Democrats agreed on a budget in the early morning hours of June 27, 2015, the document did not reach Inslee’s pen until 30 minutes before midnight on June 30, 2015 — a three-day turnaround.

If Inslee cannot sign a 2015-2017 budget by midnight Friday, 32,000 of the state’s 62,000 workers — not counting higher education and court employees — will be laid off on Saturday.

The delay creates a question of whether anyone —legislators or members of the public — will have time to read the budget and find out what’s in it before the spending plan is enacted.

Will King County residents see their property taxes skyrocket? Will small and large business owners find their taxes dramatically rearranged? Will rural Washingtonians continue to run into trouble digging wells? And will the state’s 295 school districts know what their property tax revenues will be prior to Inslee signing the budget?

Outside of a handful of legislative leaders, no one knows the likely answers, and those who know are universally not talking. The only known feature of the main budget is that it will be between $43 billion and $44.9 billion with roughly half going to education.

The governor’s staff has kept tabs on the talks to ensure Inslee is not faced with any surprises in the final budget — any surprises increase the likelihood that the governor will veto that section. With less than three days for Inslee and his staff to digest and make decisions on the budget’s individual pieces, “we’re gonna have numerous eyes on the bill,” said David Schumacher, Inslee’s budget director.

“We have a handful of items left to decide,” said Rep. Kristine Lytton, D-Anacortes and one of the Democratic budget negotiators. Some decisions on sources of revenue — the trickiest and most controversial segment of all budget talks — still need to be pinned down, both parties indicated.

“There are so many details and all these pieces have to fit together to make a budget,” said Senate Majority Leader Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville. Inslee said, “The legislators and budget leaders are expressing optimism.”

The fates of several major policy bills are tied to the budget talks.

A bill to carve out a separate Department of Children, Youth & Families from the Department of Social & Health Services easily passed the House with bipartisan support, but has stalled in the Senate. It is on Inslee’s “must-pass” list. Another set of negotiations would set up a paid family leave law — talks that started optimistically almost three months ago, but are still unresolved.

On the other side, the Democratic-controlled House has stalled a Senate bill to deal with a 2016 state Supreme Court decision on digging new wells. The so-called Hirst ruling has largely brought rural home construction to a halt, because it requires a landowner to prove a new well won’t reduce nearby stream flows needed for fish. The Senate GOP won’t pass a capital budget until the Hirst issue is resolved. The capital budget — separate from the main budget — essentially ensures that state money is used for construction or to fix buildings, bridges and roads in each legislator’s district.

The bottom line is that some big decisions might not be pinned down until early July, after the main budget is passed — assuming a budget is actually passed and signed by Friday night.