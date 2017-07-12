Get the facts: A guide to Primary Election 2017

The ballots are in the mail. The candidates are still campaigning. And all of us voters in the Aug. 1 primary have to make up our minds soon on candidates for mayor, a tax to support arts and culture in King County, a key legislative battle, school board races. And much, much more.

Crosscut is publishing its voter guide in three parts. There’s one section (see the tabs above) to round up the humongous field of Seattle mayoral candidates. Another part breaks down the stances of the major mayoral candidates on several big issues. A final section covers the county ballot issue, port commission races, school board contests and state legislative races.

Although the ballots should be arriving in mailboxes this week, voters have until 8 p.m. Aug. 1 to return their ballots or have them postmarked. And, as in the past, Crosscut will occasionally update its guide with more information as the voting deadline nears.