5 things to do in Seattle this weekend

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

It’s hard to describe the set design of this production but I’ll try: it’s like being inside a white neon Rubik’s Cube or, a Yayoi Kusama Infinity Room. The neon pulses, the walls turn into giant chalk drawings or a map of the London Underground or an astronaut’s view of Earth. This is all meant to depict the brain activity of Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old autistic boy who loves his pet rat, wants to pass an advanced level math exam, and is determined to solve the mystery of who killed the neighbor’s Golden Retriever, a dog named Wellington. Based on the best-selling Mark Haddon novel, this outstanding production is unlike any other in capturing what it might be like to be differently-abled and experiencing the world. Funny, sweet, charming and poignant; Adam Langdon as Boone is extraordinarily deft in the physical and emotional aerobics of this role. One giant squeeeee moment awaits 4/5th of the show in and a tip: stay put even if the show is over. Trust me.

If you go: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Paramount, Through July 30 (Tickets start at $30)–F.D.

WHAT’S POPPIN’ LADIEZ?!

How can you not get behind a a womxn-centered street dance convention? Breakdancers and their fans are invited to witness female poppers battle it out and if you don’t know what a popper is, then you clearly need to do yourself a favor and partake in this multi-day cultural event. “Werkshops,” a film screening of the documentary Battle Grounds, a cypher queen competition and a whole host of dance crew performances. Locations vary. Check the website for specific dates and times.

If you go: WHAT’S POPPIN’ LADIEZ?! Locations include Washington Hall and the Waterfront, July 28-30 (Prices vary). — F.D.

Pista sa Nayon at Seafair

Back in 1990, King Councilmember Ron Sims approached Filipino American community leaders and asked for their support for a summer festival associated with Seafair, to give the growing Filipino American population a sense of partnership with the larger Seattle community. At this point, African American, Latino, Native American and other Asian American groups already had celebrations as part of Seafair. Since then, the Pista sa Nayon festival has grown to be the largest outdoor Filipino American event in the country. In a tradition that dates back centuries to rural areas and towns of the Phillipines, Filipinos gather for a fiesta to celebrate a good harvest, sense of community and hard work. There will be music by The Filharmonic, dancing, great food and sunshine.

If you go: Pista sa Nayon, Seward Park, July 30 (Free)—C.R.

Seattle Public Sculptors

Local author and Nordic Heritage Museum Collections Manager Fred F. Poyner IV comes to SPL to read from his latest book Seattle Public Sculptors: 12 Makers of Monuments, Memorials, and Statuary, 1909-1962. Spend an hour learning about the lives and careers of 12 important sculptors in early city history, and how the city’s public art policy came to be. While there are sure to be visuals at the talk, it’s afterward that the real adventure begins: go on a hunt for these public sculptures, whether they be tucked away in collections or on display in plain sight.

If you go: Seattle Public Sculptors, Central Library, 10:30 a.m. July 29 (Free)—N.C.

Freeway Park Walking Tour

Last year, seeking a shortcut from the Convention Center up to Town Hall, I passed through Freeway Park. It wasn’t the first time I’d been there but it was the first time I was struck by its beauty — and paused long enough to wonder how these five acres above the highway came to be a park. Who designed it? When? Get these questions answered and learn more at an hour-long walking tour of Freeway Park, the first park to ever be built over a freeway. The walk will be led by Seattle native and public media professional Beth Topping. What’s better than exploring and coming to appreciate the thought that goes into the many features that make Seattle unique, lovely and most of all, livable?

If you go: Freeway Park Walking Tour, Freeway Park, July 30 ($15)—N.C.