Road Trip: Seattle travels Highway 2

Why a Road trip?

Ever since the November election and Donald Trump’s win, the Cascade divide has seemed bigger than ever. What are folks on the other side of the Cascade Curtain thinking? Crosscut felt it was time to get out of Seattle’s big blue bubble and find out. Can a classic American road trip help us reach out and gain a better understanding? From the deep-green Skykomish Valley to the Waterville Plateau to the Idaho border, we spent a week exploring the state of the state of Washington.