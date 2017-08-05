5 things to do in Seattle this weekend

Out of Sight 2017, Photo by Rafael Soldi

Out of Sight

The much-buzzed about local contemporary arts celebration, featuring works by 110 artists occupying The Schoenfelds’ Building in Pioneer Square, ends this weekend. So this is your last chance to take in what I’m told is bold, eclectic, dynamic work. Since I’m about the only visual arts-loving person who has yet to take in the show, I’ll be there because I’d really like to see Nahaan’s gorgeous green “Sea Monster in Radiated Oceans” mural in person. And here’s this insider tip from artist Ben Beres: Don’t skip the bathroom.

If you go: Out of Sight, The Schoenfelds Building, 115 S. Jackson St., noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 25-Aug, 27 ($10) — F.D.

Highball Week

The Stranger helps close out the very strange August 2017 with a strong finish, hosting the first-ever Highball Week. Fifteen bars — from White Center’s Zanzibar to Capitol Hill’s Dumpling Tzar to Columbia City’s Royal Room — will have special $5 cocktails all day, every day. Wherever you may find yourself, a $5 cocktail is sure to sound good — especially if it’s as compelling as a Tequila Old-Fashioned (at Fremont’s El Camino) or a Li Hing Sour (Downtown’s Sansei).

If you go: check The Stranger‘s listing, Through Aug. 27 ($5) — N.C.

Sodo Summer Session

SoDo, land of old-town industry and Costco, has been changing these last few years, welcoming spacious home distilleries and breweries as well as a little technology museum. Head to the neighborhood for an all-day summer party, with a pop-up flea market, food trucks and live music, from local stringband Warren G. Hardings and singer-ukulelist Molly Lewis, among others. The Living Computers: Museum + Labs, a Paul Allen-funded spot that celebrates technology past, present, and future, will offer half-off admission and three movie screenings. I highly recommend the thought-provoking and quietly extraordinary Werner Herzog doc Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World, which will be showing at 4:30 p.m.

If you go: Sodo Summer Session, Living Computers: Museums + Labs, Aug. 26 (Free) — N.C.

Celebrate Little Saigon: Bánh mì Fest

This year marks the 7th annual Celebrate Little Saigon (CLS) Festival and they’re specifically hailing the humble, affordable bánh mì sandwich. A good bánh mì hits all the notes for the ideal sandwich: soft yet flaky bread, the crunch of fresh veggies alongside a chewy protein (meat or tofu), a smear of mayo, the bite of fresh herbs, and warmth from a fried egg topping it all. Of course, there will be plenty of food at the festival (including many takes on the mighty banh mi) as well as a 21+ beer garden, and local arts and crafts. Not to be missed is the bánh mì and pho eating contest.

If you go: Bánh mì Fest, Sierra Charter School, Aug. 27 (Prices vary) — N.C.

A Reading with Anastacia-Reneé & Friends

Seattle’s new Civic Poet and the Hugo House writer-in-residence reads from her newest book of poetry (v.), which Tyehimba Jess raves about: “Open these pages and un-fly yourself/ upward to the moonlight/ christen your feet/ within a wrecked nest … and witness a unique voice that has come into its own.” Anastacia-Reneé reads with her kin: Evan J. Peterson, Garfield, Ha’ aheo Auwae-Dekker and Namaka Auwae-Dekker.

If you go: A Reading with Anastacia-Reneé & Friends, Hugo House, 7 p.m. Aug. 25 (free) — F.D.