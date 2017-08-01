Election live blog: Seattle votes on mayoral, council candidates

(Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut)

It’s true: The race for mayor was supposed to be boring. But what’s also true is that, despite the ugly cloud of sexual abuse allegations against Mayor Ed Murray which threw all normalcy out the window, the 2017 race for Seattle mayor has managed to evolve again into a deeply substantive and competitive contest between 21 candidates.

Among the six widely touted as the favorites (a christening that, frankly, denied some candidates the opportunity to make their case) the daylight is found in the nuance: How much should we ask of housing developers? How much power should civilians have in overseeing their police department? What’s to be done for the people living on the street? And, yes, how can we bring the Sonics back?

Former U.S Attorney Jenny Durkan, crowned the “establishment” candidate because of her deep-pocketed friends, was endorsed by Murray and would be the most closely aligned heir to his policies. Former state rep. Jessyn Farrell is trying to carve out space as the most urbanist candidate, pitching that she’d be best for transportation and housing. Sen. Bob Hasegawa has firmly planted his flag on the municipal bank hilltop. Former Mayor Mike McGinn has sold himself as the man of neighborhoods, pitching his spendthrift experience as why he should be given a second chance. Cary Moon, a city planner and engineer, hopes to make up for her lack of government experience through appeals to voters’ wonky sides. Nikkita Oliver, an attorney and educator, has managed to mobilize a social media army with the help of national celebrities Macklemore, Sarah Silverman and Shaun King. How successful she is Tuesday will be telling of whether energy translates to votes.

There are also two, citywide council positions up for grabs. Incumbent-Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez is strongly favored in one. Labor-favorite Teresa Mosqueda, housing activist Jon Grant and former council aide/owner of Fremont Beer Sara Nelson are seen as the top three competitors for the other.

Throw in an arts sales tax, the port commission and the Seattle school board and we’ve got ourselves a race! Read on for updates!