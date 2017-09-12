<div class="container-fluid"> <div class="row clearfix"> <div class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="navbar-header"> <button type="button" class="navbar-toggle" data-toggle="collapse" data-target=".nav-collapse"> <span class="sr-only">Toggle navigation</span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> </button> <a class="navbar-brand" href="http://crosscut.com"> <!-- <span class="circle"></span> --> <span class="contain"><strong>Crosscut.com</strong></span> </a> </div> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul id="primary-nav" class="nav navbar-nav nav-collapse collapse"> <li id="menu-item-23" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-23 dropdown"> <a href="/category/politics/">Politics</a> <div class="secondary dropdown-menu"> <div class="container"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul class="nav navbar-nav"> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/state/">State</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/local-government/">Local Government</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/environment/">Environment</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/national/">National</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/transportation/">Transportation</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/social-justice/">Social Justice</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/education/">Education</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/public-safety/">Public Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/urban-planning/">Urban Planning</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/non-profits/">Non Profits</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/crime/">Crime</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> </li> <li id="menu-item-25" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-25 dropdown"> <a href="/category/culture/">Culture</a> <div class="secondary dropdown-menu"> <div class="container"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul class="nav navbar-nav"> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/arts/">Arts</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/heritage/">Heritage</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/media/">Media</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/sports/">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/food/">Food</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/books/">Books</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/faith/">Faith</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/design/">Design</a></li> <li><a href="/tag/mossback">Mossback</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> </li> <li id="menu-item-24" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-24 dropdown"> <a href="/category/tech/">Tech & Biz</a> <div class="secondary dropdown-menu"> <div class="container"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul class="nav navbar-nav"> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/enterprise/">Enterprise</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/aerospace/">Aerospace</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/civic-tech/">Civic Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/internet/">Internet</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/startups/">Startups</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/medicine/">Medicine</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/green-tech/">Green Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/bio-tech/">Bio Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/small-business/">Small Business</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> </li> <li id="menu-item-26" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-26"><a href="/about/">About</a></li> <li id="menu-item-42971" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-42971"><a href="/events">Events</a></li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="navbar nav-style tertiary "> <ul class="nav navbar-nav nav-collapse collapse"> <li class="search"> <div> <form role="search" method="get" class="search-form" action="http://crosscut.com/"> <label> <span class="screen-reader-text">Search for:</span> <input type="search" class="search-field" placeholder="Search …" value="" name="s" title="Search for:" /> </label> <input type="submit" class="search-submit" value="Search" /> </form> </div> <a href="#" class="nav-toggle"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></a> </li> <li class="hide-sm"> <div> <form id="header-signup" class="nav-form" role="form"> <input type="search" class="nav-input" name="s" placeholder="your@email.com"> <input type="submit" class="nav-submit"> </form> </div> <a href="/sign-up" class="sign-up"><span class="btn">Sign Up</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="/donate" class="donate"><span class="btn">Donate</span></a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> </div> </div><!-- /.inner --> <div id="search" class="row collapse drop"> <div class="container"> <form id="header-search" class="navbar-form navbar-right " role="search"> <h3 class="search">Search Crosscut:</h3> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Submit</button> </form> </div> </div> <div id="newsletter" class="row collapse drop"> <div class="container"> <form id="newsletter-signup" class="navbar-form navbar-right" role="search"> <h3 class="search">Signup for Crosscut Updates</h3> <div class="form-group"> <input type="email" class="form-control" placeholder="your@email.com"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Sign Up</button> </form> </div> </div> <div id="donate" class="row collapse drop"> <div class="container"> <form id="donate" class="navbar-form navbar-right" role="search"> <h3 class="search">Donate to Crosscut:</h3> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control" value="$10"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Submit</button> </form> </div> </div> </header> <!-- <div id="sponsored-content-top-1" class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="container"> <p class="sponsored">Sponsored content</p> <h1 style="color:#fff;">A tale of two refugees</h1> <p>Danuta Wojnar and DoQuyen Huynh left behind everything they knew in search of a better life. Now, they are devoting their lives to helping those whose experiences are not so different from their own.</p> <div style="clear:both"></div> </div> </div> <div id="sponsored-content-top-2" class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="container"> <p class="sponsored">Sponsored content</p> <h1 style="color:#fff;">Bringing light to the world’s poor</h1> <p>Seattle University graduate Ayesha Pirbhai builds solar- and wind-powered “community microgrids” in the most remote corners of the developing world. What difference does it make? Just ask the school kids…</p> <div style="clear:both"></div> </div> </div> <div id="sponsored-content-top-uw" class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="container"> <p class="sponsored">Sponsored content</p> <h1 style="color:#fff;">UW engineering center combines medicine with robotics to help bodies heal, feel again</h1> <p>At the University of Washington College of Engineering, researchers are developing tools that allow patients to move prosthetic — or even paralyzed — limbs with their minds. It’s the future of neural engineering, and it’s coming sooner than you might think.</p> <div style="clear:both"></div> </div> </div> --> <div class="container content-page"> <article id="article" data-post-id="122528" class="story politics post-122528 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-politics tag-bruce-harrell"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-9 col-md-push-1"> <section class="a-unit unit-wide"><small class="support"><a href="#">Support Crosscut</a></small><div class="row" style="text-align:center;"><div class="col-md-12"><div id="Leaderboard" class="adunit a-unit-wide" data-dimensions="728x90"></div></div></div></section> <div class="article-header"> <div class="text-left"> <a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/"><button type="button" class="btn btn-xs vertical">Politics</button></a> </div> <time datetime="">Tuesday 12, September 2017</time> <h1 class="entry-title">Is it too little, too late for Bruce Harrell to be mayor?</h1> <h3></h3> <div class="media"> <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/joe-copeland/" class="pull-left"> <img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-150x150.jpg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="Joe Copeland" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-500x500.jpg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-64x64.jpg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-96x96.jpg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-128x128.jpg 128w" sizes="(max-width: 40px) 100vw, 40px" /> </a> <div class="media-body"> <p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/joe-copeland/" title="Posts by Joe Copeland" class="url fn" rel="author">Joe Copeland</a> </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-7 col-md-push-1 col-sm-8 "> <div class="body"> <div class="image-right"> <figcaption> <picture class="" data-width="550" data-height="440"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/20240954606_73aab09737_o-1-550x440.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/20240954606_73aab09737_o-1-500x500.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/20240954606_73aab09737_o-1-500x500.jpg" alt=""></picture> <p> Bruce Harrell speaks at a hookah bar enforcement press conference, alongside Ed Murray. Credit: <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/seattlecitycouncil/20240954606/in/album-72157631904700278/" target="_blank"> Seattle City Council </a> </p> </figcaption> </div> <p>City Council President Bruce Harrell has always had the authoritative bearing, the smarts and the lifetime knowledge of Seattle to seem like a potential mayor. But his chance appeared to have gotten away when he finished fourth in the 2013 primary.</p> <p>Now, <a href="https://crosscut.com/2017/09/mayor-ed-murray-resigns-seattle-braces-for-turmoil/" target="_blank">Ed Murray’s resignation </a>on Tuesday has thrust the mayor’s office on Harrell. As president of the city council, Harrell is the person designated by Seattle’s charter to step in when Murray’s resignation takes effect at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.</p> <p>He would have five days to decide whether to stay, and gave no indication of his plans in a statement that only promised an announcement in that period. A Seattle City Council spokesperson said Harrell would have to give up his council seat if he chooses to accept the mayor’s position. There is speculation in City Hall that Harrell might choose to keep his council post, making fellow Councilmembers Tim Burgess, who will step down at the end of the year, and Lorena González, who is almost assured of a new term in the November election, the most likely interim appointments.</p> <p>Former King County Executive Ron Sims questioned whether Harrell would have enough time as mayor to accomplish enough to justify giving up his remaining two-plus years as a council member. Because of Murray’s resignation, the winner of the November election contest between finalists Cary Moon and Jenny Durkan will take office as soon as voting results are certified Nov. 28.</p> <p>Until Murray’s sudden decision in the wake of new allegations of sexual abuse against him, Harrell had been among those calling for Murray to stay in office until his term was scheduled to finish at the end of this year, even saying, “The people of Seattle, in my opinion… did not ask us to judge anyone for something that happened 33 years ago or maybe didn’t happen… I wouldn’t want to be judged for something 33 years ago.”</p> <p>For Harrell, it’s the kind of comeback that seems better suited to the sports pages, where he was often a focus of attention as a youth and then as a standout linebacker — and captain — for the University of Washington’s football team. During his 2013 run, an artist who drew an image for a Crosscut story <a href="https://it.pinterest.com/pin/574279389954354967/?autologin=true" target="_blank">referred to him</a> as “the hometown star.”</p> <p>But his high profile has always been more about his obvious leadership potential, intellectual ability and deep connections to the city, including both the Japanese-American and the African-American communities. <a href="http://www.blackpast.org/aaw/harrell-bruce-1958" target="_blank">The family </a>of his African-American father, longtime City Light employee Clayton Harrell Sr., left Louisiana for the Northwest during World War II, a time when the Great Migration of black families from the South was in full gear. Harrell’s mother, Rose Tamaye Harrell, was sent to the Minidoka incarceration camp during the war.</p> <p>Nate Miles, an African-American civic leader and vice president for Eli Lilly and Company, said his mother’s experience had a big influence in shaping Harrell as a person of drive and integrity. “There were some very, very tough times that his mother had to go through, not just [Minidoka] but being married to an African-American man,” Miles said, referring to prejudices at the time not only in the white community but also among some Asian Americans. A lesson that she instilled in her children: “You never let anybody hold you down.” But the Japanese-American community embraced him, and “he never forgot that community,” Miles said.</p> <p>Noting Harrell’s background in Seattle, Miles said, “He has very deep roots in this community. … He is certainly a native son.”</p> <p>He described Harrell as someone who has always been a success — he was valedictorian in high school before graduating from the UW and then the UW Law School — because he is willing to work harder than rivals. Asked whether Harrell may have slowed down at City Hall in the wake of his 2013 primary — where there has been an undercurrent of grumblings about whether Harrell has been putting in long enough hours — Miles said people ought to take a closer look. “Anybody who reads that into Bruce should check with Bruce,” he said. “Bruce has the heart of a lion.”</p> <p>Miles said that in addition to intelligence, integrity and a willingness to work hard for others, Harrell possesses an even temper, which could help in a sudden transition at City Hall. “If we are going to have a topsy-turvy time in our city,” he said, “he is exactly what we need.”</p> <p>Former Mayor Wes Uhlman, who had supported Murray staying in office, warned that the transition won’t be easy for anyone. Uhlman is a longtime supporter of Harrell, having served as finance director for his 2013 campaign. Speaking shortly before Murray decided to resign, Uhlman said, “Bruce is a smart guy, but it would take him a while to get up to date and then the time would be up.”</p> <p>But there’s a famous story about Harrell, somewhere around age 12, meeting then-Mayor Uhlman at his office, and Uhlman spotted his potential, encouraging him to run for office in the future.</p> <p>Former Executive Sims, who is traveling and hasn’t talked to Harrell about Murray’s resignation, said Harrell would be a good mayor. “But,” he said, “I don’t know how you leave your mark in three months.”</p> <p>Miles said, “I, for one, certainly thought that he would have been mayor maybe a long time ago.” And might have risen to higher office by now in a system that needs such capable leaders, especially ones of color, he said.</p> <p>Still, even if Harrell becomes the next mayor for just a short period, he said, “I think it is going to be a fun ride.”</p> <div class="tag_list"><p><strong>Read more about</strong>: <a href="http://crosscut.com/tag/bruce-harrell/" rel="tag">Bruce Harrell</a></p></div> </div> <script> jQuery(function($) { if (document.URL.indexOf("march-for-science-seattle-people-of-color-engineers-scientists") >= 0){ $('#comments').hide(); } }); </script> <div id="comments" class="text-center"> <div id="disqus_thread"> <button class="btn btn-default btn-comments">Show comments</button> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> jQuery(function($) { // load comments on button click $('.btn-comments').on( 'click.comments', function(e){ e.preventDefault(); $(this).text('Loading comments...'); var disqus_shortname = 'crosscutlive'; (function() { var dsq = document.createElement('script'); dsq.type = 'text/javascript'; dsq.async = true; dsq.src = 'http://' + disqus_shortname + '.disqus.com/embed.js'; (document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0] || document.getElementsByTagName('body')[0]).appendChild(dsq); })(); }); }); </script> </div> <div class="action-bar"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a onClick="window.open('http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?s=100&p[title]=Is+it+too+little%2C+too+late+for+Bruce+Harrell+to+be+mayor%3F&p[summary]=&p[url]=http%3A%2F%2Fcrosscut.com%2F2017%2F09%2Fbruce-harrell-ed-murray-resignation-mayor-replacement%2F&');" href="javascript: void(0)"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/share" target="_blank" data-lang="en"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google"><a href="javascript:( function(){ var w=480;var h=380; var x=Number((window.screen.width-w)/2); var y=Number((window.screen.height-h)/2); window.open('https://plus.google.com/share?url='+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+' &title='+encodeURIComponent(document.title),'','width='+w+',height='+h+',left='+x+',top='+y+', scrollbars=no'); })(); "><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a title="Email a friend" href="javascript:void" onclick="javascript:window.location='mailto:?subject=Is it too little, too late for Bruce Harrell to be mayor?&body=I thought you might find this information interesting: ' + window.location;"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a></li> <li class="print"><a href="javascript:window.print()"><i class="fa fa-print"></i></a></li> <li class="font-resize"> <a href="#" id="font-increase">+</a> <a href="#" id="font-descrease">-</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="article-footer base-theme"> <h3 class="callout">Like this article? <span class="br"></span>Help us write more like it.</h3> <div class="article-action"> <div id="donate-footer" class="form-inline"> <a href="/donate"><button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Donate</button></a> </div> </div> <div id="author-box" class="article-author"> <img width="150" height="150" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-150x150 size-150x150" alt="Joe Copeland" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-500x500.jpg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-64x64.jpg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-96x96.jpg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Joe-for-Web-128x128.jpg 128w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px" /> <ul class="profiles"> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/joecopeland"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/b/114793571189679372583/+Crosscutnews/posts"><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> </ul> <h3><a href="#">Joe Copeland</a></h3> <p>Joe Copeland is the Senior Editor at Crosscut, primarily overseeing political coverage. He has worked for Crosscut since 2010, covering most of the time since it became a non-profit organization. He was an editorial writer and editorial columnist for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer from 2002 until its closure in March 2009. His editorial writing included the higher education, environmental and political beats. Before joining the P-I, he worked at The Herald in Everett as editorial page editor, city editor and a reporter.He is the author of an e-book, "Peace Quest: The Survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki." He and his wife, a community college dean, live in Seattle. They have two grown children, Sean and Cathy.</p> <p class="more-articles"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/joe-copeland/">More Articles by Joe Copeland</a></p> </div> <div class="article-sidebar hidden"> <div class="elem-widget"> <a href="#"><img src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/themes/crosscut/img/test-ad.jpeg"></a> </div> <div class="elem-widget base-theme"> <div class="panel"> <div class="panel-header"> <h3>Get More Articles Like This</h3> </div> <div class="panel-body"> <form role="form"> <div class="form-group"> <input class="form-control" type="email" placeholder="email@domain.com"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Sign Up</button> </form> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <section class="a-unit unit-double"><small class="support"><a href="#">Support Crosscut</a></small><div class="row" style="text-align:center;"><div class="col-md-6 col-sm-12"><div id="Medium_Rectangle_C" class="adunit a-unit-double" data-dimensions="300x250"></div></div><div class="col-md-6 col-sm-12"><div id="Medium_Rectangle_D" class="adunit a-unit-double" data-dimensions="300x250"></div></div></div></section> <h3 class="related">You May Also Like</h3> <section id="related-stories" class="open-grid stories related"> <div class="row clearfix"> <div class="story general col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-122700 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-general category-local-government category-politics"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/bruce-harrell-seattle-mayor-ed-murray/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Image-uploaded-from-iOS-1-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Image-uploaded-from-iOS-1-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Image-uploaded-from-iOS-1-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="09-13-17">September 13, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/bruce-harrell-seattle-mayor-ed-murray/">Bruce Harrell is mayor but that could change</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/david-kroman/" class="pull-left"><img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/David-for-Web-150x150.jpg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="David Kroman" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/David-for-Web-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/David-for-Web-500x500.jpg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/David-for-Web-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/David-for-Web-64x64.jpg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/David-for-Web-96x96.jpg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/David-for-Web-128x128.jpg 128w" sizes="(max-width: 40px) 100vw, 40px" /></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/david-kroman/">David Kroman</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/general/">General</a></div></div><div class="story politics col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-122582 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-local-government category-politics"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/mayoral-debate-seattle-university-affordable-housing-homelessness-differences-emerge/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/203429_MayoralDebate_810-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/203429_MayoralDebate_810-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/203429_MayoralDebate_810-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="09-13-17">September 13, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/mayoral-debate-seattle-university-affordable-housing-homelessness-differences-emerge/">Durkan, Moon: Not so similar after all</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/david-kroman/" class="pull-left"><img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/David-for-Web-150x150.jpg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="David Kroman" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/David-for-Web-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/David-for-Web-500x500.jpg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/David-for-Web-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/David-for-Web-64x64.jpg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/David-for-Web-96x96.jpg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/David-for-Web-128x128.jpg 128w" sizes="(max-width: 40px) 100vw, 40px" /></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/david-kroman/">David Kroman</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/local-government/">Local Government</a></div></div><div class="story commentary col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-122534 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-commentary category-politics tag-mossback organization-city-of-seattle"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/seattle-mayor-ed-murray-resigns-rise-and-fall-legacy/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/McKnight_MayoralForum_0004-e1505260707723-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/McKnight_MayoralForum_0004-e1505260707723-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/McKnight_MayoralForum_0004-e1505260707723-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="09-12-17">September 12, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/seattle-mayor-ed-murray-resigns-rise-and-fall-legacy/">The rise and dramatic fall of Seattle's mayor</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/knute-berger/" class="pull-left"><img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/Knute_Berger_0212_-150x150.jpg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="Knute_Berger_0212_" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/Knute_Berger_0212_-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/Knute_Berger_0212_-500x500.jpg 500w" sizes="(max-width: 40px) 100vw, 40px" /></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/knute-berger/">Knute Berger</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/commentary/">Commentary</a></div></div><div class="story homeless-in-seattle col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-122449 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-homeless-in-seattle category-local-government"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/watch-tonights-mayoral-debate-here/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/203429_MayoralDebate_64-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/203429_MayoralDebate_64-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/203429_MayoralDebate_64-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="09-12-17">September 12, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/watch-tonights-mayoral-debate-here/">Miss Tuesday's mayoral debate? Watch it here</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/cambria-roth/" class="pull-left"><img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Cambria-for-Web-150x150.jpg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="Cambria Roth" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Cambria-for-Web-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Cambria-for-Web-500x500.jpg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Cambria-for-Web-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Cambria-for-Web-64x64.jpg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Cambria-for-Web-96x96.jpg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Cambria-for-Web-128x128.jpg 128w" sizes="(max-width: 40px) 100vw, 40px" /></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/cambria-roth/">Cambria Roth</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/homeless-in-seattle/">Homeless in Seattle</a></div></div> </div> </section> <div class="incontent-sidebar hidden"> <aside id="widget-1" class="elem-widget"> <section class="a-unit unit-single"><small class="support"><a href="#">Support Crosscut</a></small><div class="row" style="text-align:center;"><div><div id="Medium_Rectangle_A" class="adunit a-unit-single" data-dimensions="300x250"></div></div></div></section> </aside> <aside id="widget-2" class="elem-widget base-theme"> <script async='async' src='https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js'></script> <script> var googletag = googletag || {}; googletag.cmd = googletag.cmd || []; </script> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot('/9868881/CC_Tower', [300, 600], 'div-gpt-ad-1503531600647-0').addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); }); </script> <!-- /9868881/CC_Tower --> <div id='div-gpt-ad-1503531600647-0' style='height:600px; width:300px;'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1503531600647-0'); }); </script> </div> <!-- <div class="panel"> <div class="panel-header"> <h3>Get More Articles Like This</h3> </div> <div class="panel-body"> <a href="/sign-up"><button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Sign Up</button></a> </div> </div> </aside> --> <aside id="widget-3" class="elem-widget base-theme"> </aside> <aside id="widget-4" class="elem-widget"> <section class="a-unit unit-single"><small class="support"><a href="#">Support Crosscut</a></small><div class="row" style="text-align:center;"><div><div id="Medium_Rectangle_B" class="adunit a-unit-single" data-dimensions="300x250"></div></div></div></section> </aside> <script type="text/javascript">jQuery(document).ready(function($) { $.dfp({dfpID:'9868881'}) });</script> </div> </div><!-- .entry-content --> </article><!-- #post-## --> </div><!-- .container --> <!--- <div id="sponsored-content-bottom"> <a href="https://www.seattleu.edu/su125/?utm_source=crosscut&utm_medium=advertorial-link&utm_campaign=125th"><img src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/SpiritMark-combo-125th.png"/ style="float:left;margin-top:-40px;margin-left:-80px;"></a> <p style="position:relative;width:90%;color:#000;"><em>Seattle University is celebrating 125 years of Jesuit education, high-powered academics and empowering leaders to do the greatest good locally and globally. Learn more at <a href="https://www.seattleu.edu/su125/?utm_source=crosscut&utm_medium=advertorial-link&utm_campaign=125th">SU125.com</a>.</em></p> <div style="clear:both;"></div> </div> <div id="sponsored-content-bottom-uw" style="height:242px;"> <a href="http://www.washington.edu/"><img src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/W-Logo_Purple_Hex-250x168.png" style="float:left;margin:12px;width:16%"></a> <p style="position:relative;width:90%;color:#000;margin-top:19px;"><em>The UW is one of the world’s preeminent public universities. Our impact on individuals, our region and the world is profound — whether we are launching young people into a boundless future or confronting the grand challenges of our time through undaunted research and scholarship.</em></p> <div style="clear:both:"></div> </div> ---> <footer> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-12"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <a class="navbar-brand" href="#"><strong>Crosscut.com</strong></a> <ul id="menu-footer-menu" class="nav nav-pills"><li id="menu-item-43014" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor current-menu-parent current-post-parent menu-item-43014"><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/">Politics</a></li> <li id="menu-item-43013" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-43013"><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/">Culture</a></li> <li id="menu-item-43015" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-43015"><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/">Tech & Biz</a></li> <li id="menu-item-83191" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-83191"><a href="/events/">Events</a></li> <li id="menu-item-43002" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-43002"><a href="http://crosscut.com/about/">About</a></li> <li id="menu-item-83837" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-83837"><a href="/about/#contactus">Contact</a></li> </ul><p class="footer-cite">© 2017 Crosscut.com, All rights reserved. <a href="/terms-of-use-and-privacy-policy/">Terms of Use</a> and <a href="/privacy-policy/">Privacy Policy</a></p> </nav> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var scriptParams = {"google_search_engine_id":"015834598205941911289:sdf5fr4foy0"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-google-search/assets/js/google_cse_v2.js?ver=1'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/plugins/q-and-a/js/q-a-plus.js?ver=1.0.6.2'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js?ver=4.4.10'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var icegram_pre_data = {"ajax_url":"https:\/\/crosscut.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","post_obj":{"is_home":false,"page_id":122700,"action":"display_messages","shortcodes":[],"cache_compatibility":"yes"}}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/plugins/icegram/assets/js/main.js?ver=1.9.6'></script> <!-- ===== START Dreamgrow Scroll Triggered Box 2.3 ===== --> <div class="dgd_overlay"></div> <!-- ===== END OF Dreamgrow Scroll Triggered Box 2.3 ===== --> <script type="text/javascript"> /* * * Just replace ExampleShortname with your shortname * * */ var disqus_shortname = 'crosscutlive'; // required: replace example with your forum shortname /* * * Don't make any change for bellow lines * * */ (function () { var s = document.createElement('script'); s.async = true; s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.src = 'http://' + disqus_shortname + '.disqus.com/count.js'; (document.getElementsByTagName('HEAD')[0] || document.getElementsByTagName('BODY')[0]).appendChild(s); }()); </script> <script> var googleAccountID = "UA-1197400-1"; function s4() { return Math.floor((1 + Math.random()) * 0x10000).toString(16).substring(1); } function guid() { return s4() + s4() + '-' + s4() + '-' + s4() + '-' + s4() + '-' + s4() + s4() + s4(); } (function(){ var GIF = "https://ssl.google-analytics.com/collect?v=1&t=event" + "&ec=print&tid=" + googleAccountID + "&cid=" + guid() + "&z=" + (Math.round((new Date()).getTime() / 1000)).toString() + "&ea=" + encodeURIComponent(document.title) + "&el=" + encodeURIComponent(document.location.pathname); var rule = "body:after{content:url(" + GIF + ")}"; var head = document.head || document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]; var css = document.createElement('style'); if (css && head) { css.setAttribute("type", "text/css"); css.setAttribute("media", "print"); if (css.styleSheet) { // For IE css.styleSheet.cssText = rule; } else { css.appendChild(document.createTextNode(rule)); } head.appendChild(css); /* Written by Amit Agarwal - labnol.org */ } })(); </script> </body> </html>