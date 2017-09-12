<div class="container-fluid"> <div class="row clearfix"> <div class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="navbar-header"> <button type="button" class="navbar-toggle" data-toggle="collapse" data-target=".nav-collapse"> <span class="sr-only">Toggle navigation</span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> </button> <a class="navbar-brand" href="http://crosscut.com"> <!-- <span class="circle"></span> --> <span class="contain"><strong>Crosscut.com</strong></span> </a> </div> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul id="primary-nav" class="nav navbar-nav nav-collapse collapse"> <li id="menu-item-23" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-23 dropdown"> <a href="/category/politics/">Politics</a> <div class="secondary dropdown-menu"> <div class="container"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul class="nav navbar-nav"> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/state/">State</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/local-government/">Local Government</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/environment/">Environment</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/national/">National</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/transportation/">Transportation</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/social-justice/">Social Justice</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/education/">Education</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/public-safety/">Public Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/urban-planning/">Urban Planning</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/non-profits/">Non Profits</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/crime/">Crime</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> </li> <li id="menu-item-25" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-25 dropdown"> <a href="/category/culture/">Culture</a> <div class="secondary dropdown-menu"> <div class="container"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul class="nav navbar-nav"> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/arts/">Arts</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/heritage/">Heritage</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/media/">Media</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/sports/">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/food/">Food</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/books/">Books</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/faith/">Faith</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/design/">Design</a></li> <li><a href="/tag/mossback">Mossback</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> </li> <li id="menu-item-24" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-24 dropdown"> <a href="/category/tech/">Tech & Biz</a> <div class="secondary dropdown-menu"> <div class="container"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul class="nav navbar-nav"> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/enterprise/">Enterprise</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/aerospace/">Aerospace</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/civic-tech/">Civic Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/internet/">Internet</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/startups/">Startups</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/medicine/">Medicine</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/green-tech/">Green Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/bio-tech/">Bio Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/small-business/">Small Business</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> </li> <li id="menu-item-26" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-26"><a href="/about/">About</a></li> <li id="menu-item-42971" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-42971"><a href="/events">Events</a></li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="navbar nav-style tertiary "> <ul class="nav navbar-nav nav-collapse collapse"> <li class="search"> <div> <form role="search" method="get" class="search-form" action="http://crosscut.com/"> <label> <span class="screen-reader-text">Search for:</span> <input type="search" class="search-field" placeholder="Search …" value="" name="s" title="Search for:" /> </label> <input type="submit" class="search-submit" value="Search" /> </form> </div> <a href="#" class="nav-toggle"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></a> </li> <li class="hide-sm"> <div> <form id="header-signup" class="nav-form" role="form"> <input type="search" class="nav-input" name="s" placeholder="your@email.com"> <input type="submit" class="nav-submit"> </form> </div> <a href="/sign-up" class="sign-up"><span class="btn">Sign Up</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="/donate" class="donate"><span class="btn">Donate</span></a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> </div> </div><!-- /.inner --> <div id="search" class="row collapse drop"> <div class="container"> <form id="header-search" class="navbar-form navbar-right " role="search"> <h3 class="search">Search Crosscut:</h3> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Submit</button> </form> </div> </div> <div id="newsletter" class="row collapse drop"> <div class="container"> <form id="newsletter-signup" class="navbar-form navbar-right" role="search"> <h3 class="search">Signup for Crosscut Updates</h3> <div class="form-group"> <input type="email" class="form-control" placeholder="your@email.com"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Sign Up</button> </form> </div> </div> <div id="donate" class="row collapse drop"> <div class="container"> <form id="donate" class="navbar-form navbar-right" role="search"> <h3 class="search">Donate to Crosscut:</h3> <div class="form-group"> <input type="text" class="form-control" value="$10"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Submit</button> </form> </div> </div> </header> <!-- <div id="sponsored-content-top-1" class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="container"> <p class="sponsored">Sponsored content</p> <h1 style="color:#fff;">A tale of two refugees</h1> <p>Danuta Wojnar and DoQuyen Huynh left behind everything they knew in search of a better life. Now, they are devoting their lives to helping those whose experiences are not so different from their own.</p> <div style="clear:both"></div> </div> </div> <div id="sponsored-content-top-2" class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="container"> <p class="sponsored">Sponsored content</p> <h1 style="color:#fff;">Bringing light to the world’s poor</h1> <p>Seattle University graduate Ayesha Pirbhai builds solar- and wind-powered “community microgrids” in the most remote corners of the developing world. What difference does it make? Just ask the school kids…</p> <div style="clear:both"></div> </div> </div> <div id="sponsored-content-top-uw" class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="container"> <p class="sponsored">Sponsored content</p> <h1 style="color:#fff;">UW engineering center combines medicine with robotics to help bodies heal, feel again</h1> <p>At the University of Washington College of Engineering, researchers are developing tools that allow patients to move prosthetic — or even paralyzed — limbs with their minds. It’s the future of neural engineering, and it’s coming sooner than you might think.</p> <div style="clear:both"></div> </div> </div> --> <div class="container content-page"> <article id="article" data-post-id="121489" class="story culture post-121489 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-culture category-environment"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-9 col-md-push-1"> <section class="a-unit unit-wide"><small class="support"><a href="#">Support Crosscut</a></small><div class="row" style="text-align:center;"><div class="col-md-12"><div id="Leaderboard" class="adunit a-unit-wide" data-dimensions="728x90"></div></div></div></section> <div class="article-header"> <div class="text-left"> <a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/"><button type="button" class="btn btn-xs vertical">Culture</button></a> </div> <time datetime="">Tuesday 12, September 2017</time> <h1 class="entry-title">Lessons about Seattle from the Cooper’s hawk</h1> <h3></h3> <div class="media"> <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/kelly-brenner/" class="pull-left"> <img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner-64x64.jpeg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="Kelly Brenner" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner-150x150.jpeg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner-300x300.jpeg 300w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner-768x767.jpeg 768w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner-250x250.jpeg 250w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner-500x500.jpeg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner-32x32.jpeg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner-64x64.jpeg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner-96x96.jpeg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner-128x128.jpeg 128w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner.jpeg 786w" sizes="(max-width: 40px) 100vw, 40px" /> </a> <div class="media-body"> <p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/kelly-brenner/" title="Posts by Kelly Brenner" class="url fn" rel="author">Kelly Brenner</a> </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-7 col-md-push-1 col-sm-8 "> <div class="body"> <div class="image-right"> <figcaption> <picture class="" data-width="550" data-height="440"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-1956-550x440.jpeg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-1956-500x500.jpeg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-1956-500x500.jpeg" alt=""></picture> <p> An adult female Cooper's hawk flies near her nest. Credit: <a href="http://www.metrofieldguide.com/" target="_blank"> Kelly Brenner for Crosscut </a> </p> </figcaption> </div> <p>To visit the Queen of Seattle one must first step over empty beer bottles and condom wrappers before skidding down a dirt slope and traipsing over a massive tangle of bindweed. The Queen is not holding audience today, but her ‘kids’ are there to welcome Ed Deal.</p> <p>The Queen is a Cooper’s hawk, fierce, deadly and beautiful. Deal, a raptor expert, points out her nest, a large, solid mass of branches perched near the top of a tall, scrawny alder. The tree sits in a ravine, not far from Longfellow Creek in West Seattle, and the Queen has ruled this location for the past eight years, her current ‘kids’ as Deal refers to them, flying around the small forest.</p> <p>The Queen of Seattle is one of dozens of birds monitored by Deal as part of an ongoing study documenting Cooper’s hawks in Seattle. The self-funded, volunteer-run study Deal now manages with his partner, Martin Muller, was begun in 2003 by Jack Bettesworth. This is Deal’s sixth year documenting Seattle’s Cooper’s hawks with help from volunteers around the city and he is passionate about these birds.</p> <p>Over the past 14 years, the study has been slowly revealing a picture of the population of a bird that is relatively new to the city. It has also shown what this bird can tell us about the future.</p> <figure id="attachment_121571" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-large wp-image-121571" src="https://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-3012-1024x682.jpeg" alt="Ed Deal counts the juvenile Cooper's Hawks at Lincoln Park." width="1024" height="682" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-3012-300x200.jpeg 300w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-3012-768x512.jpeg 768w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-3012-1024x682.jpeg 1024w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-3012-600x400.jpeg 600w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-3012-718x478.jpeg 718w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-3012-250x167.jpeg 250w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Ed Deal counts the juvenile Cooper’s hawks at Lincoln Park.</figcaption></figure> <p>Each year Deal and the other volunteers count as many nests as they can find in Seattle, then monitor every nest to document how many young each produces. If possible, they will catch and band both juveniles and adults. In Deal’s first year, they monitored 22 nests. This year they have 40. Deal admits they’re getting better at finding them, but the number of nests is also growing.</p> <p>The increasing number of nests in Seattle is part of a national trend of the Cooper’s hawks’ move to cities. Prior to the 1990s, the hawks were relatively rare in urban landscapes before their numbers dipped precariously low due to a combined effect of human persecution and DDT. Made infamous from Rachel Carson’s book “Silent Spring,” DDT is a pesticide which accumulates in raptors, creating thin eggshells which are crushed by incubating adults.</p> <p>In the early 1990s, Cooper’s hawks began a natural colonization of cities around the United States. Beginning with Milwaukee, Wisconsin, they are now studied in half a dozen cities, including Seattle.</p> <p>The ongoing effort to document the number of nests in Seattle, year after year, has created a rich data set, all available at the Burke Museum, and creates a baseline for future population changes.</p> <p>These population numbers are particularly important when considering potential future impacts from climate and other environmental changes, because Cooper’s hawks are the urban canary in the coal mine. Just as disappearing hawks hinted at a larger problem before research pinpointed the problems with DDT, they have shown they are a bellwether for future change. This time, Deal and others are paying close attention.</p> <figure id="attachment_121574" style="width: 355px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-121574 " src="https://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-4788-682x1024.jpeg" alt="A juvenile Cooper's hawk searching for prey in a Seattle backyard." width="355" height="533" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-4788-200x300.jpeg 200w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-4788-768x1153.jpeg 768w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-4788-682x1024.jpeg 682w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-4788-250x375.jpeg 250w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-4788.jpeg 1282w" sizes="(max-width: 355px) 100vw, 355px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">A juvenile Cooper’s hawk searching for prey in a Seattle backyard.</figcaption></figure> <p><strong>A feeding for the masses</strong></p> <p>Cooper’s hawks adapted to cities because they found a landscape rich in species like house sparrows, starlings, pigeons, rabbits and rats. They also tolerated the small forest patches for nesting.</p> <p>The amount of biomass required to feed the city’s Cooper’s hawk population is staggering. Seattle’s males will feed their collective young about 160 birds or small mammals each day. Over five to seven weeks that adds up to roughly 7,000 animals. Not to mention the prey required for the adults to feed themselves as well.</p> <p>Out early at Lincoln Park in West Seattle, Deal is hoping to observe some feedings. Spotting scope and tripod hoisted up over one shoulder, he marches into the trees and with experienced precision stops in the best place to view the nest. He immediately finds a juvenile hawk sitting on a branch nearby.</p> <p>“It has a full crop already,” Deal exclaims as he points out the juvenile’s bulging neck through his scope. He explains that the birds have a pouch in their neck where food is stored before digestion — a full crop is a sign this bird has had its morning feed.</p> <p>“This is why we get up early,” Deal explains. “This is when they’re active.”</p> <p>Despite the full crop, the juvenile starts making a whistling call, its tail slightly wagging as it does so. The call is echoed around the trees by two other ‘kids.’</p> <p>“I love the food begging noise, ‘Moooooom, I’m hungry,’” Deal admits as he watches them skillfully fly through trees overhead.</p> <p>“Hold still, damn it,” He pleads as two chicks swoop around the trees, artfully dodging branches. He can see three at any given moment, but knows from experience how hard they are to count.</p> <p>Deal moves the scope to focus on the empty nest. White, fluffy down snagged on the branches and white splats of bird waste, or ‘hawk chalk’ are signs Deal looks for at nests to determine if it’s active.</p> <p>This year, with the long hot and dry summer, the chicks are typically fed at dawn and by 9 a.m. they’re resting. Deal adopts the birds’ schedule and by afternoon he’s also relaxing, but with a beer.</p> <p>However, this won’t be the case in this nest. As he often does, Deal witnesses the kids standing on food, with a full crop — and still begging for more. The juvenile’s begging whistle is interrupted briefly by a single ‘kek’ call from the adult male who has arrived with prey. As the female takes the prey from him, he’s met with a severe escalation in whistling from the juveniles.</p> <p>“Order is still prevailing at this nest,” Deal declares as the female drops the prey in the nest and the chicks descend to fight over the meal, soon chasing each other around the small tree grove.</p> <p>The female returns to her hidden perch and aims another “wah” at the male, a call Deal interprets as “that was good slacker, but the kids are still hungry, go get more.”</p> <p>With all three juveniles flying, Deal updates his current tally to 127 fledged Cooper’s hawks for the year.</p> <figure id="attachment_121572" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-large wp-image-121572" src="https://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-3022-1024x682.jpeg" alt="Ed Deal discusses a failed nest with a neighbor in West Seattle." width="1024" height="682" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-3022-300x200.jpeg 300w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-3022-768x511.jpeg 768w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-3022-1024x682.jpeg 1024w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-3022-600x400.jpeg 600w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-3022-718x478.jpeg 718w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">Ed Deal discusses a failed nest with a neighbor in West Seattle.</figcaption></figure> <p><strong>A lifetime fascination with a prophetic bird</strong></p> <p>Deal, now retired from his day job as a physical therapist, is an independent researcher and has studied raptors for 24 years. He began training in raptor trapping and banding in 1992 and has completed extensive volunteer training at hawk banding sites around the country.</p> <p>Deal now works exclusively in the city and has an appreciation for urban field work — he doesn’t have to travel far and there are plenty of cafes where he can take coffee breaks while going over his data. He says it’s important to study how birds adapt and evolve in human-altered landscapes.</p> <p>“Six years ago I would never have believed there were over 40 nesting pairs within the Seattle city limits,” Deal says. “While not all bird species survive in human environments, Cooper’s hawks are thriving.”</p> <p>An expert on Cooper’s hawks and peregrine falcons, Deal tracks and monitors both in Seattle, the latter since 1993. During the warmer half the year, he is up before dawn and heading to the first of four to five visits each day. The rest of the year, he spends the rainy days studying Google Earth to find potential nesting locations to visit the next spring. The hard work brings rewards and he says he has enjoyed “the challenge of parting the curtains for a glimpse of the daily lives of this secretive hawk.”</p> <p>Many nests are watched closely by neighbors who are particularly attentive to the hawks’ comings and goings. Deal has met many neighbors around Seattle who often share their observations and passion for the birds. Some even invite him into their homes to survey from their windows.</p> <p>Neighbors in a West Seattle neighborhood were disappointed this year at the failure of a nest which had eggs. The female abandoned the nest around the same time a male hit a nearby window. He recovered at PAWS, but two juveniles this year have already been killed. Window strikes are common, killing an estimated one billion birds every year.</p> <figure id="attachment_121573" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption alignleft"><img class="size-large wp-image-121573" src="https://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-3036-1024x682.jpeg" alt="A collection of a few feathers from the hawk's prey near a nest in West Seattle." width="1024" height="682" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-3036-300x200.jpeg 300w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-3036-768x512.jpeg 768w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-3036-1024x682.jpeg 1024w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-3036-600x400.jpeg 600w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-3036-718x478.jpeg 718w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/high-3036-250x167.jpeg 250w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" /><figcaption class="wp-caption-text">A collection of a few feathers from the hawk’s prey near a nest in West Seattle.</figcaption></figure> <p>More than a few of his birds wind up dead prematurely and Deal documents each death, adding to a larger overall environmental picture of the city. Rodenticides used to combat Seattle’s persistent rat problem are a direct threat to the Cooper’s hawk population. When a poisoned rat crawls off and dies, hawks pick up an easy meal, but end up ingesting the poison. Deal worries that hawks found dead in Seattle have suffered this fate, and that others will follow.</p> <p>The Queen of Seattle was bestowed her name by Deal, in part because she has been there since the study’s beginning and has breezed by the average Cooper’s hawk 6-year life span. The Queen has already lived long, at least 10 years.</p> <p>Seattle’s Queen is unique in another way: While three quarters of Cooper’s hawks make a new nest in their territory every year, she has used the same exact nest — now a tower — the last eight years.</p> <p>During the Queen’s reign she has successfully fledged 34 chicks — and counting. This year is the second in a row she’s raised five young. She’s become a constant presence in work that often presents Deal with death and loss. He expresses hope she returns next year.</p> <p>With his current visit over, Deal nods his head to the flying kids, “Thanks guys, appreciate the show.”</p> <div class="tag_list"></div> </div> <script> jQuery(function($) { if (document.URL.indexOf("march-for-science-seattle-people-of-color-engineers-scientists") >= 0){ $('#comments').hide(); } }); </script> <div id="comments" class="text-center"> <div id="disqus_thread"> <button class="btn btn-default btn-comments">Show comments</button> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> jQuery(function($) { // load comments on button click $('.btn-comments').on( 'click.comments', function(e){ e.preventDefault(); $(this).text('Loading comments...'); var disqus_shortname = 'crosscutlive'; (function() { var dsq = document.createElement('script'); dsq.type = 'text/javascript'; dsq.async = true; dsq.src = 'http://' + disqus_shortname + '.disqus.com/embed.js'; (document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0] || document.getElementsByTagName('body')[0]).appendChild(dsq); })(); }); }); </script> </div> <div class="action-bar"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a onClick="window.open('http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?s=100&p[title]=Lessons+about+Seattle+from+the+Cooper%26%238217%3Bs+hawk&p[summary]=&p[url]=http%3A%2F%2Fcrosscut.com%2F2017%2F09%2Fseattle-coopers-hawk-bird-study-raptor%2F&');" href="javascript: void(0)"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/share" target="_blank" data-lang="en"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google"><a href="javascript:( function(){ var w=480;var h=380; var x=Number((window.screen.width-w)/2); var y=Number((window.screen.height-h)/2); window.open('https://plus.google.com/share?url='+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+' &title='+encodeURIComponent(document.title),'','width='+w+',height='+h+',left='+x+',top='+y+', scrollbars=no'); })(); "><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a title="Email a friend" href="javascript:void" onclick="javascript:window.location='mailto:?subject=Lessons about Seattle from the Cooper’s hawk&body=I thought you might find this information interesting: ' + window.location;"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a></li> <li class="print"><a href="javascript:window.print()"><i class="fa fa-print"></i></a></li> <li class="font-resize"> <a href="#" id="font-increase">+</a> <a href="#" id="font-descrease">-</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="article-footer base-theme"> <h3 class="callout">Like this article? <span class="br"></span>Help us write more like it.</h3> <div class="article-action"> <div id="donate-footer" class="form-inline"> <a href="/donate"><button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Donate</button></a> </div> </div> <div id="author-box" class="article-author"> <img width="150" height="150" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner-150x150.jpeg" class="attachment-150x150 size-150x150" alt="Kelly Brenner" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner-150x150.jpeg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner-300x300.jpeg 300w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner-768x767.jpeg 768w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner-250x250.jpeg 250w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner-500x500.jpeg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner-32x32.jpeg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner-64x64.jpeg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner-96x96.jpeg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner-128x128.jpeg 128w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Kelly-Brenner.jpeg 786w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px" /> <ul class="profiles"> </ul> <h3><a href="#">Kelly Brenner</a></h3> <p>Kelly Brenner is a naturalist and writer based in Seattle. In 2009 she founded The Metropolitan Field Guide, a website about urban nature. She writes freelance articles focusing on natural history and is working on a book for Mountaineers Books. She earned a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Oregon and a certificate in non-fiction writing from the University of Washington. Having lived in the Pacific Northwest all her life, she has explored much of the region investigating the local flora and fauna. On the side, she photographs the natural world.</p> <p class="more-articles"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/kelly-brenner/">More Articles by Kelly Brenner</a></p> </div> <div class="article-sidebar hidden"> <div class="elem-widget"> <a href="#"><img src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/themes/crosscut/img/test-ad.jpeg"></a> </div> <div class="elem-widget base-theme"> <div class="panel"> <div class="panel-header"> <h3>Get More Articles Like This</h3> </div> <div class="panel-body"> <form role="form"> <div class="form-group"> <input class="form-control" type="email" placeholder="email@domain.com"> </div> <button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Sign Up</button> </form> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <section class="a-unit unit-double"><small class="support"><a href="#">Support Crosscut</a></small><div class="row" style="text-align:center;"><div class="col-md-6 col-sm-12"><div id="Medium_Rectangle_C" class="adunit a-unit-double" data-dimensions="300x250"></div></div><div class="col-md-6 col-sm-12"><div id="Medium_Rectangle_D" class="adunit a-unit-double" data-dimensions="300x250"></div></div></div></section> <h3 class="related">You May Also Like</h3> <section id="related-stories" class="open-grid stories related"> <div class="row clearfix"> <div class="story culture col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-123623 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-arts category-culture"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/humaira-abid-sculpture-refugee-feminist-immigration-art/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/abid-shoes-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/abid-shoes-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/abid-shoes-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="09-29-17">September 29, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/humaira-abid-sculpture-refugee-feminist-immigration-art/">Seattle artist Humaira Abid examines a crisis through a feminist lens</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/brangien/" class="pull-left"></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/brangien/">Brangien Davis</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/arts/">Arts</a></div></div><div class="story culture col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-123515 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-culture"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/death-industry-seattle-alternative-aquamation-caitlin-doughty/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/36838002800_9f6997ed22_o-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/36838002800_9f6997ed22_o-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/36838002800_9f6997ed22_o-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="09-28-17">September 28, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/death-industry-seattle-alternative-aquamation-caitlin-doughty/">Seattle, you've got a new moniker: 'death-positive'</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/brangien/" class="pull-left"></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/brangien/">Brangien Davis</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/">Culture</a></div></div><div class="story culture col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-118094 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-heritage"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/interned-in-1942-japanese-woman-finally-gets-her-diploma/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/pic-mary-happy-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/pic-mary-happy-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/pic-mary-happy-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="09-28-17">September 28, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/interned-in-1942-japanese-woman-finally-gets-her-diploma/">A high school graduation decades in the making</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/aileen-imperial/" class="pull-left"><img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/large_Aileen-Imperial-64x64.jpg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="large_Aileen Imperial" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/large_Aileen-Imperial-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/large_Aileen-Imperial-300x300.jpg 300w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/large_Aileen-Imperial-250x250.jpg 250w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/large_Aileen-Imperial-500x500.jpg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/large_Aileen-Imperial-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/large_Aileen-Imperial-64x64.jpg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/large_Aileen-Imperial-96x96.jpg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/large_Aileen-Imperial-128x128.jpg 128w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/large_Aileen-Imperial.jpg 652w" sizes="(max-width: 40px) 100vw, 40px" /></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/aileen-imperial/">Aileen Imperial</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/heritage/">Heritage</a></div></div><div class="story culture col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-123455 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-arts category-culture"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/things-to-do-seattle-weekend-events-september-28-to-october-1/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/20901633_10155082384813472_6753072163069807824_o-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/20901633_10155082384813472_6753072163069807824_o-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/20901633_10155082384813472_6753072163069807824_o-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="09-28-17">September 28, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/things-to-do-seattle-weekend-events-september-28-to-october-1/">5 things to do in Seattle this weekend</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/nicole-capozziello/" class="pull-left"><img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/Nicole_Capozziello-150x150.jpg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="Nicole_Capozziello" /></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/nicole-capozziello/">Nicole Capozziello</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/arts/">Arts</a></div></div> </div> </section> <div class="incontent-sidebar hidden"> <aside id="widget-1" class="elem-widget"> <section class="a-unit unit-single"><small class="support"><a href="#">Support Crosscut</a></small><div class="row" style="text-align:center;"><div><div id="Medium_Rectangle_A" class="adunit a-unit-single" data-dimensions="300x250"></div></div></div></section> </aside> <aside id="widget-2" class="elem-widget base-theme"> <script async='async' src='https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js'></script> <script> var googletag = googletag || {}; googletag.cmd = googletag.cmd || []; </script> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineSlot('/9868881/CC_Tower', [300, 600], 'div-gpt-ad-1503531600647-0').addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); }); </script> <!-- /9868881/CC_Tower --> <div id='div-gpt-ad-1503531600647-0' style='height:600px; width:300px;'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1503531600647-0'); }); </script> </div> <!-- <div class="panel"> <div class="panel-header"> <h3>Get More Articles Like This</h3> </div> <div class="panel-body"> <a href="/sign-up"><button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Sign Up</button></a> </div> </div> </aside> --> <aside id="widget-3" class="elem-widget base-theme"> </aside> <aside id="widget-4" class="elem-widget"> <section class="a-unit unit-single"><small class="support"><a href="#">Support Crosscut</a></small><div class="row" style="text-align:center;"><div><div id="Medium_Rectangle_B" class="adunit a-unit-single" data-dimensions="300x250"></div></div></div></section> </aside> <script type="text/javascript">jQuery(document).ready(function($) { $.dfp({dfpID:'9868881'}) });</script> </div> </div><!-- .entry-content --> </article><!-- #post-## --> </div><!-- .container --> <!--- <div id="sponsored-content-bottom"> <a href="https://www.seattleu.edu/su125/?utm_source=crosscut&utm_medium=advertorial-link&utm_campaign=125th"><img src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/SpiritMark-combo-125th.png"/ style="float:left;margin-top:-40px;margin-left:-80px;"></a> <p style="position:relative;width:90%;color:#000;"><em>Seattle University is celebrating 125 years of Jesuit education, high-powered academics and empowering leaders to do the greatest good locally and globally. Learn more at <a href="https://www.seattleu.edu/su125/?utm_source=crosscut&utm_medium=advertorial-link&utm_campaign=125th">SU125.com</a>.</em></p> <div style="clear:both;"></div> </div> <div id="sponsored-content-bottom-uw" style="height:242px;"> <a href="http://www.washington.edu/"><img src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/W-Logo_Purple_Hex-250x168.png" style="float:left;margin:12px;width:16%"></a> <p style="position:relative;width:90%;color:#000;margin-top:19px;"><em>The UW is one of the world’s preeminent public universities. Our impact on individuals, our region and the world is profound — whether we are launching young people into a boundless future or confronting the grand challenges of our time through undaunted research and scholarship.</em></p> <div style="clear:both:"></div> </div> ---> <footer> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-12"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <a class="navbar-brand" href="#"><strong>Crosscut.com</strong></a> <ul id="menu-footer-menu" class="nav nav-pills"><li id="menu-item-43014" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor menu-item-43014"><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/">Politics</a></li> <li id="menu-item-43013" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor current-menu-parent current-post-parent menu-item-43013"><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/culture/">Culture</a></li> <li id="menu-item-43015" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-43015"><a href="http://crosscut.com/category/tech/">Tech & Biz</a></li> <li id="menu-item-83191" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-83191"><a href="/events/">Events</a></li> <li id="menu-item-43002" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-43002"><a href="http://crosscut.com/about/">About</a></li> <li id="menu-item-83837" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-83837"><a href="/about/#contactus">Contact</a></li> </ul><p class="footer-cite">© 2017 Crosscut.com, All rights reserved. <a href="/terms-of-use-and-privacy-policy/">Terms of Use</a> and <a href="/privacy-policy/">Privacy Policy</a></p> </nav> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <style type="text/css"> body.ig_laptop div#ui-datepicker-div[style], body.ig_tablet div#ui-datepicker-div[style], body.ig_mobile div#ui-datepicker-div[style]{ z-index: 9999999!important; } </style> <script type="text/javascript"> jQuery(function() { jQuery( window ).on( "init.icegram", function(e, ig) { // Find and init all datepicker inside gravityForms jQuery('body').on('focus', 'form[id^="gform_"] .datepicker', function(){ jQuery(this).datepicker(); }); }); // init.icegram }); </script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var scriptParams = {"google_search_engine_id":"015834598205941911289:sdf5fr4foy0"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-google-search/assets/js/google_cse_v2.js?ver=1'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/plugins/q-and-a/js/q-a-plus.js?ver=1.0.6.2'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js?ver=4.4.11'></script> <script type='text/javascript'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var icegram_pre_data = {"ajax_url":"https:\/\/crosscut.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","post_obj":{"is_home":false,"page_id":123623,"action":"display_messages","shortcodes":[],"cache_compatibility":"yes","device":"laptop"}}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/plugins/icegram/assets/js/main.min.js?ver=1.10.10'></script> <!-- ===== START Dreamgrow Scroll Triggered Box 2.3 ===== --> <div class="dgd_overlay"></div> <!-- ===== END OF Dreamgrow Scroll Triggered Box 2.3 ===== --> <script type="text/javascript"> /* * * Just replace ExampleShortname with your shortname * * */ var disqus_shortname = 'crosscutlive'; // required: replace example with your forum shortname /* * * Don't make any change for bellow lines * * */ (function () { var s = document.createElement('script'); s.async = true; s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.src = 'http://' + disqus_shortname + '.disqus.com/count.js'; (document.getElementsByTagName('HEAD')[0] || document.getElementsByTagName('BODY')[0]).appendChild(s); }()); </script> <script> var googleAccountID = "UA-1197400-1"; function s4() { return Math.floor((1 + Math.random()) * 0x10000).toString(16).substring(1); } function guid() { return s4() + s4() + '-' + s4() + '-' + s4() + '-' + s4() + '-' + s4() + s4() + s4(); } (function(){ var GIF = "https://ssl.google-analytics.com/collect?v=1&t=event" + "&ec=print&tid=" + googleAccountID + "&cid=" + guid() + "&z=" + (Math.round((new Date()).getTime() / 1000)).toString() + "&ea=" + encodeURIComponent(document.title) + "&el=" + encodeURIComponent(document.location.pathname); var rule = "body:after{content:url(" + GIF + ")}"; var head = document.head || document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]; var css = document.createElement('style'); if (css && head) { css.setAttribute("type", "text/css"); css.setAttribute("media", "print"); if (css.styleSheet) { // For IE css.styleSheet.cssText = rule; } else { css.appendChild(document.createTextNode(rule)); } head.appendChild(css); /* Written by Amit Agarwal - labnol.org */ } })(); </script> </body> </html>