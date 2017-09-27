<div class="container-fluid"> <div class="row clearfix"> <div class="col-md-12 column"> <div class="navbar-header"> <button type="button" class="navbar-toggle" data-toggle="collapse" data-target=".nav-collapse"> <span class="sr-only">Toggle navigation</span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> <span class="icon-bar"></span> </button> <a class="navbar-brand" href="http://crosscut.com"> <!-- <span class="circle"></span> --> <span class="contain"><strong>Crosscut.com</strong></span> </a> </div> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul id="primary-nav" class="nav navbar-nav nav-collapse collapse"> <li id="menu-item-23" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-23 dropdown"> <a href="/category/politics/">Politics</a> <div class="secondary dropdown-menu"> <div class="container"> <nav class="navbar nav-style"> <ul class="nav navbar-nav"> Wednesday 27, September 2017
Mayor: Control cops' side jobs. Cops: See you in court.

by David Kroman Cops: See you in court.</h1> <h3></h3> <div class="media"> <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/david-kroman/" class="pull-left"> <img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-64x64.jpg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="during the Seattle Human Services Coalition Candidates Forum at Miller Community Center in Seattle on Wednesday, September 20, 2017." srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-300x300.jpg 300w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-768x768.jpg 768w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-1024x1024.jpg 1024w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-250x250.jpg 250w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-500x500.jpg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-64x64.jpg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-96x96.jpg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-128x128.jpg 128w" sizes="(max-width: 40px) 100vw, 40px" /> </a> <div class="media-body"> <p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/david-kroman/" title="Posts by David Kroman" class="url fn" rel="author">David Kroman</a> </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-7 col-md-push-1 col-sm-8 "> <div class="body"> <div class="image-right"> <figcaption> <picture class="" data-width="550" data-height="440"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Seattle-police-parking-off-duty-550x440.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Seattle-police-parking-off-duty-500x500.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Seattle-police-parking-off-duty-500x500.jpg" alt=""></picture> <p> An off-duty police officer directs traffic from a Seattle parking garage. Credit: <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/diversey/18165223772" target="_blank"> Tony Webster </a> </p> </figcaption> </div> <p>In a move many in the city describe as long overdue, Mayor Tim Burgess announced Wednesday he intends to reshape how Seattle police officers secure off-duty employment. While officers will still be allowed to work extra hours at parking garages or construction sites, they will no longer be allowed to negotiate that work through a private security company.</p> <p>Instead, the authority will be given to a new, civilian body inside the police department. It’s a move that’s intended to both cut down on concerns of price gouging by outside agencies, to make access to off-duty work more equitable and give the department better oversight into officer behavior in off-duty work.</p> <p>This proposal and others were part of a package of accountability reforms put together by the city and the Community Police Commission and recently passed by the city council. In addition, Burgess announced he was creating a workgroup to bring him key recommendations to further improve how the department deals with off-duty employment, which is part of the city's broader push for reforming its police department.

In announcing the moves, Burgess could find himself in a labor fight. The city is in ongoing negotiations with both the Seattle Police Officers Guild and the Seattle Police Management Association, the unions for rank-and-file officers and leadership respectively.

Speaking by phone from Washington D.C., head of SPMA Captain Mike Edwards said, "It's really easy to come out and say it has to be bargained, but I don't even know what it is at this point." Still, he seemed skeptical. "When you talk about the concerns (with secondary employment), it has to be broader than just some media event that causes to get some attention. I think we need to look at the whole issue."

Burgess' moves are in reaction to an FBI investigation into whether the police unions have developed an overly friendly relationship with the outside companies. As reported first in the Seattle Times, several businesses who rely on off-duty officers for security work — often outside of parking garages or department stores — complained of price-fixing by the companies. In a memo obtained by the Times, an officer compares the relationship to organized-crime, even using the word "mafia." Instead, the authority will be given to a new, civilian body inside the police department, a move that’s intended to both cut down on concerns of price gouging by outside agencies as well as to make access to off-duty work more equitable and give the department better oversight into officer behavior in off-duty work. In addition, Burgess announced he was creating a workgroup to bring him key recommendations to further improve how the department deals with off-duty employment, which is part of the city’s broader push for reforming its police department. In announcing the moves, Burgess could find himself in a labor fight. The city is in ongoing negotiations with both the Seattle Police Officers Guild and the Seattle Police Management Association, the unions for rank-and-file officers and leadership respectively. Speaking by phone from Washington D.C., head of SPMA Captain Mike Edwards said, “It’s really easy to come out and say it has to be bargained, but I don’t even know what it is at this point.” Still, he seemed skeptical. “When you talk about the concerns (with secondary employment), it has to be broader than just some media event that causes to get some attention. I think we need to look at the whole issue.” Burgess’ moves are in reaction to an FBI investigation into whether the police unions have developed an overly friendly relationship with the outside companies. As reported first in the Seattle Times, several businesses who rely on off-duty officers for security work — often outside of parking garages or department stores — complained of price-fixing by the companies. In a memo obtained by the Times, an officer compares the relationship to organized-crime, even using the word “mafia.” But while the FBI investigation has pushed the issue into headlines, it is not new. In her former-role as the most significant civilian auditor of practices in the Seattle Police Department, Judge Anne Levinson (ret.) had been calling for the department to revise its practices for years. In a 2011 report, she wrote that revision was already “long overdue…. The Department could reduce the number of issues that arise from this context by centralizing and modernizing its secondary employment system.” Burgess, a former police officer who is serving as interim mayor until November 28, acknowledged it has taken a long time to come to this point. “It should have happened earlier,” he said, “and as a councilmember maybe I should have done more. But I wasn't mayor, and now I am and we're acting." There are several, challenging issues with secondary employment, as off-duty work is called. An officer only needs approval from a supervisor once a year to carry out off-duty work; after that, oversight is limited. Further, regardless of whom they are working for, a sworn-officer’s duties do not change on or off-duty. But this can create a conflict of interest if the priorities of the parking garage do not align with the duties of an officer. Crosscut has reported on one such instance in which an officer ignored a woman asking for help inside a Ross’ Department store. The relationship with an outside company may also create a scenario where friends refer one another for work. In creating an internal body to dole out this work, the hope is to make its distribution less personal. Instead of developing relationships with outside entities, the civilian body could take names of interested officers and distribute work in a more removed manner. Bringing that work internally, the department could also more easily deny officers work. In the case of the officer at Ross, he had a disciplinary history and, inside the department, had been assigned to desk work. At Ross, however, he was essentially a beat cop. Under the new model, the civilians could give him less or no work because of his history. Edwards’ main concern was that the city would strip all off-duty work privileges, which is not the case. "We are not going to stop officers from being able to work off duty," Burgess said. "That’s a legitimate activity they engage in. We’re going to regulate and manage how that is done." Burgess has asked his workgroup to bring back its recommendations for expedited policy changes by November 14. The new mayor, either Jenny Durkan or Cary Moon, will be sworn in on November 28." target="_blank">creating a workgroup</a> to bring him key recommendations to further improve how the department deals with off-duty employment, which is part of the city’s broader push for reforming its police department.</p> <p>In announcing the moves, Burgess quickly finds himself in a labor fight. In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the rank-and-file Seattle Police Officers Guild said it would sue. “<span class="s1">Why the need for another Executive Order? If there are changes sought by the City, why can’t those changes be accomplished at the bargaining table? This is yet another example of the City violating the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and State Labor Law. SPOG </span><span class="s2">ALWAYS</span><span class="s1"> follows the CBA and State Labor Law!!”</span></p> <p class="p1"><span class="s1">“SPOG will be taking legal action on this order. Not to oppose the changes, but to demand that the City stop circumventing State Law.”</span></p> <p>The city is in ongoing negotiations with both the Seattle Police Officers Guild and the Seattle Police Management Association (SPMA), the unions for rank-and-file officers and leadership respectively.</p> <p>Speaking by phone from Washington D.C., Captain Mike Edwards, head of SPMA, acknowledged there would be labor questions, but was more cautious than SPOG. “It’s really easy to come out and say it has to be bargained, but I don’t even know what it is at this point.” Still, he seemed skeptical. “When you talk about the concerns (with secondary employment), it has to be broader than just some media event that causes to get some attention. I think we need to look at the whole issue.”</p> <p>But while the FBI investigation has pushed the issue into headlines, it is not new. In her former-role as the most significant civilian auditor of practices in the Seattle Police Department, Judge Anne Levinson (ret.) had been calling for the department to revise its practices for years. In a 2011 report, she wrote that revision was already “long overdue…. The Department could reduce the number of issues that arise from this context by centralizing and modernizing its secondary employment system.”</p> <p>Burgess, a former police officer who is serving as interim mayor until Nov. 28, acknowledged it has taken a long time to come to this point. “It should have happened earlier,” he said, “and as a councilmember maybe I should have done more. But I wasn’t mayor, and now I am and we’re acting.”</p> <p>There are several, challenging issues with secondary employment, which off-duty work is often called. An officer only needs approval from a supervisor once a year to carry out off-duty work; after that, oversight is limited.</p> <p>Further, regardless of whom they are working for, a sworn-officer’s duties do not change on or off-duty. This can create a conflict of interest if the priorities of the parking garage do not align with the duties of an officer. Crosscut <a href="https://crosscut.com/2016/10/when-cops-play-security-guard-who-do-they-serve/" target="_blank">reported on one such instance</a> in which an officer ignored a woman asking for help inside a Ross’ Department store.</p> <p>The relationship with an outside company may also create a scenario where friends refer one another for work.</p> <p>In creating an internal body to dole out this work, the hope is to make its distribution less personal. Instead of developing relationships with outside entities, the civilian body could take names of interested officers and distribute work in a more removed manner.</p> <p>Bringing that work internally, the department could also more easily deny officers work. In the case of the officer at Ross, he had a disciplinary history and, inside the department, had been assigned to desk work. At Ross, however, he was essentially a beat cop. Under the new model, the civilians could give him less or no work because of his history.</p> <p>SPMA Captain Edwards’ main concern was that the city would strip all off-duty work privileges, which is not the case. “We are not going to stop officers from being able to work off duty,” Burgess said. “That’s a legitimate activity they engage in. We’re going to regulate and manage how that is done.”</p> <p>Burgess has asked his workgroup to bring back its recommendations for expedited policy changes by Nov. 14. The new mayor, either Jenny Durkan or Cary Moon, will be sworn in on Nov. 28. David Kroman

David Kroman is the city reporter for Crosscut. He grew up on Bainbridge Island and likes to canoe. His Twitter is @KromanDavid and his e-mail is david.kroman@crosscut.com. srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Image-uploaded-from-iOS17-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Image-uploaded-from-iOS17-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Image-uploaded-from-iOS17-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="09-27-17">September 27, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/king-county-youth-jail-lawsuit-seattle-city-council/">King County sues to stop appeal of new youth jail</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/david-kroman/" class="pull-left"><img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-64x64.jpg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="during the Seattle Human Services Coalition Candidates Forum at Miller Community Center in Seattle on Wednesday, September 20, 2017." srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-300x300.jpg 300w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-768x768.jpg 768w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-1024x1024.jpg 1024w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-250x250.jpg 250w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-500x500.jpg 500w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-64x64.jpg 64w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-96x96.jpg 96w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/DavidHeadshot-128x128.jpg 128w" sizes="(max-width: 40px) 100vw, 40px" /></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/david-kroman/">David Kroman</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/local-government/">Local Government</a></div></div><div class="story politics col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-123193 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-politics tag-mossback"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/a-decade-of-seattle-street-protests/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/psprayme13_2450-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/psprayme13_2450-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/psprayme13_2450-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="09-27-17">September 27, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/a-decade-of-seattle-street-protests/">A decade of Seattle street protests</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/knute-berger/" class="pull-left"><img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/Knute_Berger_0212_-150x150.jpg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="Knute_Berger_0212_" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/Knute_Berger_0212_-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/Knute_Berger_0212_-500x500.jpg 500w" sizes="(max-width: 40px) 100vw, 40px" /></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/knute-berger/">Knute Berger</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/">Politics</a></div></div><div class="story politics col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-123417 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-environment category-politics"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/governors-washington-california-paris-climate-action-trump-jay-inslee/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/jay-inslee-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/jay-inslee-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/jay-inslee-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="09-27-17">September 27, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/governors-washington-california-paris-climate-action-trump-jay-inslee/">On climate, western governors pick up where Trump left off</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/elizabeth-shogren/" class="pull-left"></a><div class="media-body"><p>by <a href="http://crosscut.com/author/elizabeth-shogren/">Elizabeth Shogren</a></p></div></div></div><div class="footer text-right"><a class="btn btn-xs" href="http://crosscut.com/category/politics/environment/">Environment</a></div></div><div class="story politics col-md-6 grid-row-4 image post-123305 post type-post status-publish format-standard has-post-thumbnail hentry category-environment category-politics"><div class="inner"><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/copper-coal-mining-mt-st-helens-morton-washington/"><div class="img-container grid-row-2"><picture class="img" data-width="600" data-height="400"><!--[if IE 9]><video style="display: none;"><![endif]--><source srcset="http://crosscut.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/092117EO_MortonWA_fa89k5-600x400.jpg"media="(min-width: 500px)"><source srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/092117EO_MortonWA_fa89k5-500x250.jpg" ><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img srcset="http://1kq7oz35slyt2qfflg1e78xb.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/092117EO_MortonWA_fa89k5-500x250.jpg" alt=""></picture></div></a><time datetime="09-26-17">September 26, 2017</time><h3><a href="http://crosscut.com/2017/09/copper-coal-mining-mt-st-helens-morton-washington/">Can copper, gold save towns near Mount St. Helens?</a></h3><div class="media"><a href="http://crosscut.com/author/eilis-oneill/" class="pull-left"><img width="40" height="40" src="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Eilis_ONeil_headshot3_ioez6z-150x150.jpg" class="media-object img-circle" alt="Eilis_ONeil_headshot3_ioez6z" srcset="http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Eilis_ONeil_headshot3_ioez6z-150x150.jpg 150w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Eilis_ONeil_headshot3_ioez6z-32x32.jpg 32w, http://1nre4t1atbtf40ezfn44i730.wpengine.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Eilis_ONeil_headshot3_ioez6z-64x64.jpg 64w, 