5 things to do in Seattle this weekend

KEXP will be selling new and used records at their Second Annual Record Fair. Credit: Ian Ransley

KEXP Second Annual Record Fair

While KEXP’s new home has been open for well over a year now, I can’t help but stop by to pay my respects each time I’m in the area. Waving at the DJ through the window, lounging in the bright, peaceful gathering space, drinking free bubbly water from a tap courtesy of the La Marzocco café — it all feels more like a dream than reality. This upcoming KEXP event is no exception. Vinyl fans take over the radio station, browsing new and used records from Easy Street, Sonic Boom and Bluebelle Records (among others) and private dealers. Local record labels, including Light in the Attic, Hardly Art, and, of course, Sub Pop will also be there as KEXP DJs spin their favorite vinyl all day.

If you go: KEXP Second annual Record Fair, KEXP, Oct. 28 (Free)—N.C.

Modernist Bread Meets Heritage Rice

This two-part event kicks off with food writer Jess Thomson and local chef Rachel Yang sharing their new cookbook “My Rice Bowl: Korean Cooking Outside the Lines.” Yang, best known as the mind and woman-power behind Seattle restaurants Revel, Joule and Trove, will talk about her heritage and the cross-cultural cooking that’s come from it. Following Yang is Nathan Myrhvold, former Microsoft Chief Technology Officer and current chef and cookbook author. He’ll be at the Egyptian to talk about his latest cookbook, “Modernist Bread: The Art and Science.” The long-awaited and fullfillingly exhaustive book offers history, techniques, science, ingredients,and recipes — all about bread. Think of the nerdiest, most technical cook you know (picturing them yet?). This is THE talk, not to mention book, for them.

If you go: Modernist Bread Meets Heritage Rice, The Egyptian, Oct. 26 ($5)—N.C.

National Cat Day Celebration

While I’m in the dog-lovers camp, I can’t help but recommend this delightful National Cat Day Celebration. The festivities start off with an hour of the funniest cat videos the Internet has to offer (curated for you — sparing you the time, shame and carpal tunnel of the Youtube video downward spiral). The feature presentation is a showing of the much-loved 2017 documentary Kedi, which follows the street cats of Istanbul in a documentary that may not be a call-to-action, but will certainly warm your heart.

If you go: National Cat Day Celebration, SIFF, 3 p.m. Oct. 29 ($14)—N.C.

Comadre Pop-up

Tucked away on the western side of the Hill’s Chophouse Row, Amandine Bakeshop serves consistently inventive, high-quality baked goods (Guava-cajeta macarons! Sour cherry and fromage blanc Danish! Blood orange cake!) in a city with no shortage of excellent pastries. What sets them apart is their commitment to high-quality ingredients, their daring flavor combos and their consistency. The baked goods range from good to out-of-this world. In addition, each baked good can be paired with magnificent, lovingly micro roasted Dorothea Coffee. This Sunday, Comadre Panaderia pops up at Amandine’s counter, filling the case with sweet and savory empanadas, beloved alfajores (traditional South American goat milk caramel sandwich cookies), and their own brioche-based take on Cinnabunz, among other offerings. The delicious Comadre doesn’t pop up often so it’s easy to see why it’s exciting and popular when they do. Proceeds benefit hurricane relief efforts in Oaxaca, Mexico City and Puerto Rico.

If you go: Comadre Pop-Up, Amandine Bakeshop, Oct. 29 (Price varies)—N.C.

Collide-O-Scope: Halloween

Give me a punny costume over realistically horrifying make-up any day; I’m in the camp that would much rather be amused on Halloween than afraid. Luckily, I’m not alone. In their second annual Halloween special, the video mash-up wizards behind Collide-O-Scope take their usual recipe for an amusing, captivating evening and throw in just enough spookiness that no one will suspect that you’re terrified of horror films. There will be a special guest in the form of Ms. Pak-Man, and prizes for the best costumes.

If you go: Collide-O-Scope: Halloween, SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Oct. 31 ($15)—N.C.

This article is made possible with support from the City of Seattle Office of Arts & Culture.