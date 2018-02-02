Crosscut Festival is nearly sold out, but we’ve got you covered

Credit: Matt M. McKnight/Crosscut

You ready, party people?

Crosscut will be covering (not surprisingly, right?) the Crosscut Festival in full — plus, some 15 passes have also gone out to other media interested in covering the day of conversations on political, social, cultural and business life in the Northwest.

Here’s our plan, so you can get ready for our weekend of coverage on 23 different panels, discussions and interactive sessions. Don’t worry, it’ll be done before Super Bowl Sunday!

The Crosscut Festival kicks off tonight with a governor’s roundtable featuring Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. They’ll talk about how the West Coast is leading the charge on climate change, immigration and minimum wage — and also about the limits we have without help from the “other Washington.” If you miss that, we’ll have a story on what happened, courtesy of our very own Kristen M. Clark.

On Saturday, we’ll have a live blog going with journalists reporting back after many of the conversations about all the interesting things they hear. Who got in a shouting match on which panel? Did Julián Castro announce his candidacy for president? Did Chris Vance proclaim Washington’s GOP officially dead?

Follow our live blog and you’ll find out first — Who are we kidding? Follow Crosscut on Twitter or #CrosscutFest to actually find out first. But for the lowdown, check the live blog — and if it’s really big news, we’ll have full articles with even more information.

Check back here for a live stream of the keynote track, including Julián Castro being interviewed by Crosscut’s Managing Editor Florangela Davila. You can find times and Saturday’s full schedule here.

Feel like you’re missing out? You are. There are a limited amount of tickets at the door, and we’re almost sold out. Skip FOMO, get yourself to Seattle University by 8 a.m. on Saturday and buy that ticket!