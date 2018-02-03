Crosscut Festival: Livestream

Quantcast
Throughout Saturday, we’ll have this livestream showing the keynote track at Crosscut Festival.

This includes:

  • 10:15 a.m. — A conversation between former HUD Secretary Julián Castro and Crosscut Managing Editor Florangela Davila
  • 11:30 a.m. — Top cops talk police reform: Crosscut reporter David Kroman with Carmen Best, Anne Kirkpatrick and Norm Stamper
  • 2 p.m. — All the Presidents’ Men: Crosscut Editor-in-Chief Greg Hanscom with David Frum, David Litt and Scott McClellan
  • 3:15 p.m. — Mayors of Cascadia: Crosscut columnist Knute Berger with Jenny Durkan, Gregor Robertson and Ted Wheeler

    We’ll have full coverage of many of the panels, conversations and interactive sessions on our live blog all day.

Click here to watch the Livestream on Youtube

