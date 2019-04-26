Standing up: Comedian sues to stop Greyhound from cooperating with Border Patrol

On Thursday, Elshieky, a 28-year-old native of Libya recently heralded by late night host Conan O’Brien, filed a complaint against U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Elshieky is seeking $250,000 in damages under the Federal Tort Claims Act, which permits individuals who have been injured to sue the federal government. Represented by the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project and the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington, Elshieky says Border Patrol agents interrogated him during a layover in Spokane, all while calling him a lying “illegal.”

“I hope that by taking action over the way Border Patrol officers treated me, others will not have to experience the same degrading mistreatment that I faced,” Elshieky said in a news release about the complaint.

In response to questions about the complaint, Jason Givens, a spokesperson for Border Patrol, said in an email: “As a matter of policy, U.S. Customs and Border Protection does not comment on pending litigation. However, lack of comment should not be construed as agreement or stipulation with any of the allegations.”

Greyhound Lines, Inc., based in Dallas, Texas, did not immediately respond to Crosscut’s inquiry. The company has claimed in the past that while it is “aware that routine transportation checks not only affect our operations, but our customers’ travel experience … Greyhound is required to comply with the law.” Experts, however, argue Greyhound is not legally obligated to cooperate with Customs and Border Protection because, as a business, it is covered under the Fourth Amendment, which protects against “unreasonable searches and seizures.”

On the morning of Jan. 27, Elshieky was on his way back home to Portland after traveling to Pullman. In a phone interview, Elshieky explained he had opted to ride a Greyhound bus because it was snowy outside.

After boarding the Greyhound bus in Spokane, a Border Patrol officer approached Elshieky and began questioning him. According to the complaint, two Border Patrol officers boarded the bus. They did not question everyone, only certain individuals. A man who appeared to be Latino and who was sitting nearby, for example, was also questioned. He was allowed to remain on the bus after showing his U.S. passport. After a Border Patrol officer approached Elshieky, he showed his Oregon state driver’s license. (In Oregon state, drivers must show proof of lawful presence in the U.S. before obtaining a driver’s license.) The officer then asked him if he was a U.S. Citizen; Elshieky explained he wasn’t.

“At this point, the officer's demeanor shifted. He placed one hand on the seat in front of Mr. Elshieky, and another on the seat beside him, blocking Mr. Elshieky's exit and restraining his movement from the seat,” reads the complaint. “The officer then asked if Mr. Elshieky had a passport, and Mr. Elshieky responded that he did not have one with him.”

Elshieky was able to present a document issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services that showed he is authorized to work in the U.S. Still, without even glancing at the document, the officer ordered Elshieky off the bus. Two other passengers of color were also forced off the bus, according to the complaint.