Patty Murray at the helm

at 3:38pm by Joe Copeland

There was a surprisingly long time when power brokers in Seattle liked to dismiss U.S. Sen. Patty Murray as a lightweight. She was stereotyped as a mom in tennis shoes, and her focus on the needs of families struck some as unfortunate — if not irrelevant to their own business needs. That eventually faded as many of them, at least, recognized her hard work on everything from Boeing issues to ensuring that veterans and their families receive decent medical care.Now? Hah. Forgive those of us who have long admired her for taking a moment to relish her national ascent. She's about to become chair of the U.S. Senate's powerful Budget Committee. She's not just in a position to shape national policy, but also to help on even more local causes than she already does. Congress may not be able spend as freely as it did back when Sens. Warren Magnuson and Henry Jackson brought home appropriations for all sorts of Washington public works, higher education and medical projects, but Murray will still do plenty.In the wake of Thursday's news that she is virtually certain to receive the post, she is being quoted, praised and featured regionally and nationally. Roll Call, an influential Capitol Hill publication, began an admiring profile this way: "No one takes more thankless jobs within the Senate Democratic leadership than Patty Murray, and the Washington state Democrat may finally be in a position to reap the rewards."Murray never seems to have forgotten that she's working for the people. She talked to the Roll Call reporter about making national budget decisions — including how the country deals with its so-called fiscal cliff — meaningful to a mom sending a child off to school or hoping her husband gets a chance for job training. She also told Roll Call:

“If we just look at the budget as ‘how do we deal with this debt and deficit’, we are going to short-change the ability for this country to be who we’ve always been: a place of opportunity, in the global marketplace, competitive, forward-leaning and able to invest in our people in this country to be … at the top.”Serious stuff, from a senator who studies the issues well.