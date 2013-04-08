Seattle terror plot sentencing

Social media privacy
at 5:25pm by Joe Copeland
A state House committee chair has proposed a change that could dilute proposed protections of employees from any social media intrusions by their bosses. Crosscut's John Stang reports from Olympia:
Employers would be able to request passwords and other access information from an employee's or job seeker's social media accounts in response if a specific reason materializes, according to a proposed change to a Senate bill intended to forbid employer-related Facebook snooping. The proposed change does not precisely define the parameters of such a specific reason. Committee chairman Rep. Mike Sells, D-Everett, brought up the change Tuesday in the House Labor and Workforce Development Committee. The committee will discuss that change Wednesday.
The Senate earlier unanimously passed the bill by Sen. Steve Hobbs, D-Lake Stevens, which would forbid employers from obtaining passwords to an employee' or job seeker's social media account. Currently, state law does not prevent employers from doing so. In its present form, the Senate bill would allow employers to view an employee's or job seeker's social media accounts if they are already open to the public or if government regulatory issues require access to private settings.