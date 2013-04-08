Seattle terror plot sentencing

Sex trafficking no more?

at 4:42pm by Joe Copeland

The state Legislature appears close to fixing problems with its earlier efforts to deal with online sex trafficking. Crosscut's John Stang reports:

The Washington House unanimously passed a bill Wednesday to levy an extra $5,000 fine against anyone convicted of online crimes relating to sex with a minor. “Anyone who would use Backpage.com and similar outlets to promote sex trafficking is on notice,” said bill sponsor Sen. Jeanne Kohl-Welles, D-Seattle.

Last year, the Legislature passed a Kohl-Welles bill aimed at Backpage.com, whose national online advertising includes sex ads, some of which have been linked to underage prostitutes. Village Voice Media — until recently, the owner of the Seattle Weekly — owns Backpage.com. But a federal judge in Seattle struck down the new sex advertising law, agreeing with the arguments of the Electronic Frontier Foundation that the law violated the Federal Communications Decency Act of 1996. The federal act provides immunity to those facilitating the provision of online services. Kohl-Welles' new version instead targets people using the services illegally.