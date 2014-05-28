Manufacturing: Going up?

Inquest in police shooting
at 4:54pm by Joe Copeland
King County Executive Dow Constantine today ordered a jury inquest into a January fatal shooting by a Seattle police officer. The shooting claimed the life of 36-year-old Andrew Law, who was reportedly pointing a replica gun at passersby in the SoDo district on Jan. 20. Police said he pointed it at them after they arrived on the scene; police later determined he had a replica gun rather than an actual weapon. Constantine said the review is routine, with all shootings involving an officer subject to an inquest under a standing executive order. ""Inquests provide transparency into law enforcement actions so the public may have all the facts," according to a statement from his office. A King County District Court judge will empanel a six-person jury and conduct the inquest. — J.C.