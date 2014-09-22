Quantcast
Monday 22 Sep, 2014

The Winds causing coastal climate change. Boeing gets its mine. Bellevue real-estate: We speak Mandarin.

West Coast warming: It's all in the winds

at 2:58pm by Joe Copeland

A new study says natural weather variations rather than global warming have caused West Coast temperatures to rise over the past century. One of the authors of the study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, told The Seattle Times Craig Welch he was surprised to discover that wind patterns explain the temperature increase. A University of Washington researcher said the study provides insight into the past, but doesn't change the fact that climate change will eventually play a role as well. Sorry, deniers: The study authors said their findings do nothing to undermine the scientific consensus that humans are causing climate change around the globe. 

Mine cranks up for Boeing

at 2:58pm by Joe Copeland

Snohomish County has given a Granite Falls mine the go-ahead to move its product in the middle of the night as a way to keep pace with the need for rock, sand and gravel in the construction of Boeing's new 777X airliner facility in Everett. The Granite Falls mine will be allowed to load and haul material from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. nightly, in addition to its normal daytime hours (7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays). The Herald reports that Aggregates West, the mine's operator, has started to pay back its four years-worth of road mitigation fees to the city of Granite Falls. The company has also promised to file three years of overdue reports on truck departures and water-quality monitoring. The county finding notes that the project represents big dollars, adding, "It is exceptional in terms of anchoring aircraft manufacturing here for another generation." Translation: What Boeing wants, Boeing gets? Opponents, whose objections included night-time noise, have until Sept. 25 to file an appeal. 

China boom in Eastside housing

at 2:58pm by Joe Copeland

The New York Times reports that wealthy Chinese are buying up quite a few homes on the Eastside, specifically in Bellevue and Medina. (And really, who wouldn't want Bill Gates for a neighbor?) It's part of a national trend for well-to-do Chinese, who invest at real estate prices well above the median and most of the time pay in cash. The reasons for this spurt of Chinese buying range from the practical (not trusting China's food-safety system), to the philosophical (worries about political stability and freedoms), to the cultural. The film "Finding Mr. Right," a hit with young Chinese audiences, was "set" in Seattle — although, as usual, most of the actual filming was done in Vancouver. The movie tells the story of a young, pregnant woman who comes here to have a baby and falls in love with the city. Naturally, she was already a "Sleepless in Seattle" fan. 

Balagan Theatre: Gone

at 2:58pm by Joe Copeland

Balagan Theatre, an innovative contemporary theater in Seattle, says it is closing down permanently. An announcement posted late Friday on its Facebook page said the board had reluctantly made the decision. An upcoming Balagan production, "Dogfight," will be taken over by a partner, ArtsWest. The statement thanked Seattle audiences and backers for eight years of support. 

Pot votes ahead

at 2:58pm by Joe Copeland

Both Alaska and Oregon are going to vote in November on measures to legalize marijuana. Good to see them catching up with Washington, right? If Sunday's on-air resignation of an Alaska TV reporter is any indication, things could get pretty final-frontier crazy up there in the 49th. As KTVA reporter Charlo Greene finished up her report about a medical marijuana operation called the Cannabis Club, she revealed that she was … the owner. Following that journalistic no-no, Greene tossed out an F-bomb and walked off the set — to advocate full-time for the cause.

Friday 19 Sep, 2014

The Nordstrom's, eh? Enterovirus confirmed. Cantwell takes aim at NFL.

Nordstrom invades Canada

at 4:29pm by Joe Copeland

More than 2,000 shoppers lined up this morning in Calgary for the opening of Nordstrom's first Canadian store — and they applauded as they streamed through the doors, according to a Seattle Times reporter's on-scene account. But opening-day applause hardly guarantees success. As business writer Ángel González notes, other American companies that have moved north (cough, cough Target) have disappointed Canadian shoppers by not offering the same prices and variety they do here. And Nordstrom isn't known for its low prices. That being said, you'd probably be all over Nordstrom too if one of your country's top-ten retailers was Lululemon, "famed" for selling see-through women's pants and then (John W. Nordstrom would have turned in his grave) blaming customers for their body shapes. — J.C. 

Enterovirus: Confirmed

at 4:29pm by Joe Copeland

Tests confirm that two Seattle Children’s Hospital patients, including one from King County, have enterovirus D68, which can be serious in young people or those with asthma. Dr. Jeff Duchin of Public Health-Seattle & King County said the respiratory infection is likely circulating in the area. But he noted that monitoring so far has not shown an increase in hospitalizations for respiratory infections. Public Health’s advice on the virus is here. – J.C. 

A raise for state employees?

at 4:29pm by Joe Copeland

Questions are already flying over a tentative deal between the governor's office and state employee groups that would give most state workers pay raises of 3 percent next July and 1.8 percent in 2016. According to The OIympian, the state Office of Financial Management has estimated the raises will cost $250 million.Senate Republican Leader Mark Schoesler told the paper's Brad Shannon that the hikes were "within bounds" of what he thought would be fair, but expressed concern about how to pay for them — especially while the Legislature struggles to fund basic education. Today, union shop steward and former state Democratic Party treasurer Joe Nilsson sent out an email objecting to the state's "second class" offer. The state's rank-and-file employee wages have only gone up 2 percent over the entire 2008-14 time period, he said. Union members would still have to approve the deal; the Legislature can block a deal but can't change it. — J.C.

Cantwell takes aim at NFL's NFP status

at 4:29pm by Bill Lucia

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, introduced a bill on Thursday that would revoke the tax-exempt status of sports leagues that allow teams to use the name “redskins.” Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, and Senator Tim Johnson, D-South Dakota, who also represent states with large Native American populations co-sponsored the bill. The NFL’s D.C. franchise has come under increasing pressure to stop using the name. “American taxpayers should not be forced to subsidize a $9 billion league that promotes a dictionary-defined racial slur,” Cantwell, a member of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, said in a statement. “It’s time to end the special tax breaks for the National Football League.” — B.L.

Wine center accounting faulted

at 4:29pm by John Stang

Sloppiness in tracking wages at a Richland wine research center, partly funded by the state, could leave the facility open to lawsuits over wages of construction workers, a Washington State Auditor’s Office report said. The firm hired to manage the construction of the center lacked the processes necessary to ensure workers’ pay adhered to federal standards, and the Port of Benton did not adequately double-check that this was taken care of, the state audit report said.The $23 million wine research and education center’s construction budget includes $5 million appropriated by the Washington Legislature and is on Port of Benton land to be donated to the Washington State University’s viticulture program, which will run the center. The Port acknowledged the payroll reports were not adequately monitored, but added that the mistake was not as severe as the auditor’s office contends. No workers have filed legal action to collect unpaid wages, the port said, and they have installed fix-it measures to ensure this mistake does not happen again. — J.S.

Thursday 18 Sep, 2014

The Microsoft lays off 747 here. Clint Didier: the new Davy Crockett? I-1351 gets a surprise.

Microsoft layoffs hit anew

at 4:25pm by Joe Copeland

It’s a bad day for a lot of Puget Sound area Microsoft workers, their families and friends. The company gave 747 workers here layoff notices today, bringing the pink clip total so far this year to nearly 2,100, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. Since CEO Satya Nadella outlined reductions earlier in the year, Microsoft has handed 15,100 employees their walking papers. And there will be more: Nadella said in July that the company would cut 18,000 positions over the coming year. — J.C.

Clint Didier: Aww, shucks

at 4:25pm by John Stang

Tea Party congressional candidate Clint Didier has told a conservative blog site that the current Farm Bill — with $9.6 billion in potential subsidies — is a welfare program that should be stopped. He also said the feds should get out of farming. Strange that in 2010, The Seattle Times reported that Didier, an Eltopia farmer, had received almost $273,000 in farm subsidies over the previous 15 years. The Breitbart News Network interview with Didier misses that bit of background but says he has “been called a combination of John Wayne, Davy Crockett, and George Washington. Didier is a bit more modest than that assessment. ‘I’m a simple individual that got to live the American Dream because of other people’s sacrifices. I want to make sure that our kids have that same opportunity.’ ” He is running against fellow Republican and (Sunnyside) farmer Dan Newhouse in a race to replace retiring GOP U.S. Rep. Doc Hastings as Eastern Washington’s Fourth Congressional Distric representative. — J.S.

Initiative 1351 surprise

at 4:25pm by Joe Copeland

In north Seattle, the ultra-liberal 43rd District Democrats have declined to endorse Initiative 1351, a teachers union-backed measure that would mandate smaller class sizes, according to Publicola. In fact, the report says, the D’s at the Tuesday night gathering came close to recommending a no vote on the measure, which is on the fall general election ballot. Liberal Democratic Rep. Jamie Pedersen warned that passage of the measure could add $1 billion to the perhaps $4.5 billion the Legislature must find in coming years to comply with a state Supreme Court decision on education funding. (The initiative contains no funding to pay for the added teachers needed to reduce class sizes.) Just a guess: The I-1351 failure will set off furious efforts to get an endorsement from the district later, or a union attempt to punish Pedersen. Or both.  — J.C.

State revenues grow a bit

at 4:25pm by John Stang

A new state forecast says growth in tax collections will give the state an extra $169 million in revenues through mid-2015. But the moderate growth won’t be nearly enough to spare the Legislature tough budget decisions next year. The expected revenue for the next two-year budget cycle falls far short of maintaining current services, meeting obligations for some rising expenses and fulfilling court mandates to improve education, the Office of Financial Management said.The state Economic and Revenue Forecast Council said the state’s newest pot of tax money — marijuana taxes — should bring in $6.9 million for the general fund through the rest of the 2013-2015 biennium. Another $18.6 million will go to drug prevention, law enforcement and other activities, as required by the pot-legalization initiative, I-502. Thursday’s marijuana tax revenue forecast for 2015-2017 has $146.8 million going to I-502-related programs and $60.1 million going to the general fund. Steve Lerch, the state’s head economist, said, “I want to emphasize how much we don’t know about recreational marijuana sales. … These estimates have a lot of uncertainty in them.”  — J.S.

Faulty finance history at Historical Society

at 4:25pm by John Stang

The Washington State Historical Society‘s internal financial controls are in bad shape and need to be overhauled, a new state Auditor’s Office report concludes. High turnover in 2012-2013 caused many of the problems; people without financial backgrounds handled finance chores because the appropriate staff was not available, the report said. The society agreed with the findings and said it would tackle the problems.One issue is that the society has used an IT vendor since 2005 without a formal contract, and with insufficient documentation from the beginning of the relationship in 2005. The society paid $36,712 for two contracts to a vendor for web site design, maintenance and marketing in 2013. However, $23,175 of that amount went for work done after the deadline without a formal contract extension. Another problem was inadequate inventory and accounting for many of the society’s physical items. Also, the society had little control over its 24 purchase cards for staff members. An audit of 48 purchase card transactions totaling $24,996 showed 39 purchases totaling $22,905 were not pre-approved, one person accounted for $21,815 of the purchases. — J.S.

Scots vote

at 4:25pm by Floyd McKay

The pleading, threatening, chanting and marching are all over, and Scots went to the voting booths today to decide whether after three centuries they will cut their ties with the United Kingdom and become independent. Recent polling shows the race too close to call, but increasingly dependent on Scottish women — who were moving to the “no” column as the undecided voters made up their minds. In the Seattle area, results may be on the Internet as early as 5 p.m., but those early results won’t tell the tale. Don’t expect complete results until very late Thursday night our time. No one paid to do an exit poll, according to The Guardian, which is live blogging here. I wrote about it for Crosscut last week, and we’ll have a follow up story after the final tally is in. Leaders of both sides, British Prime Minister David Cameron and Scottish National Party Alex Salmond, may feel the impact on their political careers, and a “Yes” vote could trigger secession efforts in other European countries and possibly Quebec. — F.M. (Below: a recent visit to my ancestors' home region in Scotland)Floyd McKay in Mackay County, Scotland

Real Techies of Seattle

at 4:25pm by Joe Copeland

If we read a Craig’s List ad right, a TV production company here (boasting of a national rep) is apparently interested in doing a reality show about the lives of rich, young techies in Seattle or the Eastside. The “casting call” ad says, “We are looking for individuals who are working in the tech industry or closely related to it, who lead a flashy lifestyle full of drama, and have a complicated social life.” Great idea, but the part about a flashy lifestyle full of drama has us worried: If the producers find lots of takers, it might suggest that Amazonians are only working 65 hours per week. And how are the stockholders and Jeff Bezos supposed to stay rich that way? But if you think you’d be a TV star, the ad is here. — J.C.

Brain cancer walk

at 4:25pm by Joe Copeland

It’s just the seventh year for the annual Seattle Brain Cancer Walk, which takes place on Saturday at Seattle Center. This is also the seventh year for Swedish Neuroscience Institute’s Ben & Catherine Ivy Center for Advanced Brain Tumor Treatment, and the walk helps support research, experimental treatment programs and patient care there. As KOMO reported recently, the Ivy Center’s new director, Dr. Charles Cobb, has pioneered research showing that a virus causes the most deadly form of brain cancer, Glioblastoma. He hopes the center will lead the next phase of international research into the apparent benefits of an anti-viral drug in treating Giloblastoma patients. The walk begins at 9 a.m.; day of event registration starts at 7:30 a.m. — J.C.

Wednesday 17 Sep, 2014

The Bezos blasts off. Unfinished 787s stacking up in Everett. Fewer bus cuts may be needed.

Space and Seattle

at 3:14pm by Joe Copeland

It turns out Jeff Bezos was a winner in NASA's day-old announcement about choosing Boeing and entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX to build capsules to transport astronauts to the International Space Station. His Blue Origin firm will build (in partnership with other firms) the engine of the rocket that will launch the Boeing capsules (or "space taxis," in NASA lingo). The Seattle Times' D.C. correspondent Kyung M. Song was on hand as Bezos told a Washington press conference that "it's time for a 21st-century booster engine." Bloomberg headlines its report, "Spacefight! Jeff Bezos declares war on Elon Musk." Bezos' Washington Post was more restrained, mentioning a likely announcement from Blue Origin in its reports a day ago. One Post blog referred to Bezos' role at a NASA announcement as a "cameo" appearance. Blue Origin has posted a video of the press conference on YouTube.

787 troubles: Parking 'em in Everett

at 3:14pm by Joe Copeland

The Herald reports that Boeing continues to face lags in production of its new 787 Dreamliner planes. Boeing downplayed the production shortfalls as normal for any new airliner. Workers in Everett told reporter Dan Catchpole that most of the problems occur on assembly or production work done elsewhere (yes, we are talking about you, South Carolina), but they also said some of the issues are with Everett's pieces of the plane. Because of the problems, an unusual number of 787s are parked at Snohomish County's Paine Field awaiting follow-up work. 

Metro Transit: Finances easing

at 3:14pm by Joe Copeland

King County Executive Dow Constantine said today that the stabilization of sales tax revenues means Metro Transit cuts next year can be less severe than expected. He sharply reduced his request to the King County Council for service cuts next year and said more than 25 percent of the planned reductions may be avoided altogether. One round of cuts will take effect late this month, and another will still be needed in February. Constantine also pointed to a host of cost-saving measures, including changes in how Metro buys buses and better safety training that has lowered workers compensation costs. King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski put out a statement noting that he and several council colleagues had earlier sought to scale back the cuts. Dembowski also praised Constantine and Metro managers for saving money to "keep buses rolling." 

Transportation of the future

at 3:14pm by Joe Copeland

The state Transportation Commission will wrap up a series of public forums on long-range transportation plans with a gathering in Bellevue this evening. The draft plan for transportation through 2035 covers some obvious ground (the need for sustainable funding) and newer turf for the state — an emphasis on public transit. The meeting is at the Bellevue Regional Library, 1111 110th Ave. NE. Good place to wrap up: Bellevue has lots of interest in transportation of all sorts. 

Portland, San Francisco and ... what's that city on Elliott Bay?

at 3:14pm by Joe Copeland

San Francisco will impose its hotel tax on people who stay in private homes and apartments through the online service Airbnb. As GeekWire reports, Portland earlier got Airbnb to impose a hotel tax on stays of 30 days or less. Airbnb talked around a question from GeekWire's Tyler Soper about any discussion of a tax in Seattle. Hotel taxes here, including state charges, run 15.6 percent; San Francisco is at 14 percent and Portland charges 11.5 percent to 13.5 percent. (Guests at some larger Portland hotels pay 13.5 percent). 

Tuesday 16 Sep, 2014

The Boeing lifts off with space contract. Cantwell targets NFL. Bikes, cars playing nice on Second Ave.

Boeing in space

at 4:52pm by Joe Copeland

Boeing has won the lion's share of $6.8 billion in contracts to build new space capsules for NASA astronauts going to the International Space Station. The Puget Sound Business Journal's Steve Wilhelm describes Boeing's $4.2 billion piece as a breakthrough for the company after years of taking a back seat on space projects to rivals like Rockwell International — which Boeing eventually bought. The split is also a big deal for the other contract winner, Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX, which will build a different (more futuristic) type of capsule. Both capsules are supposed to be flight ready in 2017 — Boeing's will head into space atop Atlas 5 rockets — at which point U.S. astronauts won't have to rely on Russia for rides to the station. 

Cantwell throws NFL a bomb

at 4:52pm by Joe Copeland

Sen. Maria Cantwell today said she will introduce legislation to wipe out the National Football League's tax exemption — that's right, sport's biggest business (like most pro leagues, like Crosscut) operates as a non-profit. Cantwell made her promise at a press conference with tribal leaders who've been campaigning against the NFL's refusal to change the nickname/slur of its Washington, D.C. franchise, the Redskins. Joel Connelly of seattlepi.com quotes Cantwell: "We can no longer tolerate this attitude toward Native Americans. This is not about team tradition: It is about right and wrong." 

Bike traffic explosion

at 4:52pm by Joe Copeland

Bicyclists are flocking to the new Second Avenue bike lane. The numbers of pedalers tripled in the first few days of the new bike lane's debut, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation. And motorists seem to be doing pretty nicely, too: Travel times for vehicles on the .7 mile bike-laned stretch increased by about 1 minute in the opening days, which included the Seahawks-Green Bay game on Thursday and other traffic-boosting events. The city said it expects the vehicle traffic times to speed up as drivers get used to the changes. So, far they're doing remarkably well following the new turning restrictions; 96 percent are obeying left-turn red lights. In response to a request from Crosscut's Bill Lucia, SDOT provided this graph of the bike traffic increase. 

Going up: pot, e-cig poisoning calls

at 4:52pm by Joe Copeland

The Washington Poison Control Center is noticing more calls about kids being exposed to marijuana and nicotine from e-cigarettes. The center tells KING 5's Teresa Yuan that already this year it has fielded more calls about kiddie pot consumption than in all of 2013. And the stats are even more alarming with nicotine: Calls about kids using e-cigarettes or drinking liquid nicotine are up 600 percent from years past. Here's some advice from a Poison Control official: Treat marijuana edibles and e-cigs just like any other drug and keep them out of the reach of children. 

Monday 15 Sep, 2014

Newhouse gets McKenna backing. White Center health clinic gets a save. Eastside 520 segment gets new HOV lanes.

McKenna endorses Dan Newhouse

at 3:53pm by Joe Copeland

Dan Newhouse today got a thumbs up from former Republican gubernatorial candidate Rob McKenna in his all-GOP race to succeed longtime Congressman Doc Hastings in central Washington's Fourth Congressional District. In a video posted on Newhouse's Facebook page, McKenna said Newhouse's hard-work as a state legislator and Washington Agriculture Secretary earned him a reputation as a hard worker who "sought solutions to complex problems." McKenna's popular, tell-it-like-it-is wife, Marilyn, added, "And isn't that what we need more of in Congress — people who solve problems instead of creating divisions?" Newhouse's opponent, former NFL star Clint Didier, has received strong Tea Party backing. Didier's Facebook page mentions endorsements from Ron Paul and Sarah Palin. Hastings recently endorsed Newhouse. — J.C.

One clinic preserved

at 3:53pm by Joe Copeland

King County Executive Dow Constantine says there is money to preserve health clinic services at Greenbridge in White Center. Constantine credited Planned Parenthood and the City of Seattle for helping to save the clinic, which is one of four earlier targeted for possible closure due to a severe budget squeeze for Public Health-Seattle & King County. Planned Parenthood will move a clinic it has in West Seattle to White Center, and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray says he will propose spending $400,000 to support maternal health and Women, Infants and Children nutrition services there.Constantine and his staff are apparently busy lining up support for the at-risk clinics: The Federal Way Mirror reports that the Federal Way City Council will vote tomorrow on a plan for keeping the doors open at a clinic there for another year. As Zachariah Bryan reported recently, clinics in Auburn and Bothell also could close. Constantine's announcement says he will lay out his full budget proposal next Monday "while continuing to work with cities and community partners to preserve critical public health services elsewhere in King County." Here's hoping all four clinics can be saved. — J.C. 

HOV lanes open on 520

at 3:53pm by Joe Copeland

The Washington State Department of Transportation opened the new HOV lanes on Highway 520 between Bellevue and Medina just before the start of today's morning commute. The lanes ate part of a larger transit and HOV improvement effort undertaken as part of the 520 floating bridge reconstruction. They are on a stretch of the highway that carries 70,000 vehicles a day and some 21,000 bus riders. This is the first time eastbound traffic has had HOV lanes; westbound HOV lanes have been reconfigured. WSDOT spokesperson Ian Sterling said traffic seemed to be moving smoothly this morning. Cars must carry at least three people to use the HOV lanes. “HOV lanes not only mean faster trips for those riding in them," said Julie Meredith, WSDOT's SR 520 program administrator, “but they can cut commute times for all users." — J.C.

Healthy deal for inmates?

at 3:53pm by John Stang

A Washington Department of Corrections employee had a captive customer base for her sideline business — until the state squashed it. The state auditor’s office concluded that an employee at the Coyote Ridge Correctional Center improperly sold nutritional supplements there while on duty. She did not use the facility’s emails or Internet for her sideline business, but she did promote, sell and deliver the supplements on duty until a supervisor told her to stop, the auditor’s report said. The employee also delivered another unnamed product that she sold on the side to people at the corrections center.The Department of Corrections told the auditor’s office that it would address the situation as soon as it received all the audit’s documentation. Coyote Ridge is a medium-security prison at Connell in Eastern Washington. It has a capacity of slightly less than 2,500 inmates. — J.S.

Spokane I-90 closure

at 3:53pm by Joe Copeland

I-90 east of Spokane reopened mid-morning today after a 19-hour closure caused by a chemical leak from a truck en route from Florida to Moses Lake. HazMat crews from Fairchild Air Force base and the city of Spokane finally stemmed the flow of Anhydrous Trimethylamine, a flammable chemical used in making various solvents, animal feed products and paper. After a driver behind the truck reported the leak and a fishy odor, a Washington State Patrol trooper pulled the truck off at a rest stop, according to KREM-TV. People near the rest stop were ordered to shelter in place after several reported sore throats. The chemical can cause lung damage or blindness. Thanks to that alert motorist who called in the leak. — J.C.

Sea-Tac: Disappearing dollars

at 3:53pm by John Stang

A state audit zeroed in on the manager of the Port of Seattle’s Credential Center at Sea-Tac Airport after $116,629 (and possibly as much as $143,044) turned up missing. The manager is on unpaid leave; the matter has been referred to the King County Prosecutor’s Office. The credential center issues security badges and collects fines for lost badges and other security violations. Early this year, the port asked the state auditor’s office to check into financial irregularities at the credential center. The audit found that $116,629 in cash collected at the center between 2007 and spring 2014 had not been deposited in the Port of Seattle’s banks. The audit also found checks (totaling $2,801) in a shredding bin. Since bank records did not go back earlier than 2007, the audit looked at other internal port financial records and found another unaccounted for $26,415 in the credential center’s receipts between 2002 and 2007. The credential center’s financial safeguards have been since overhauled. Heckuva good idea. — J.S.

Friday 12 Sep, 2014

The Brad Owen fined over ethics issue. Bike route crossing the state. 'Pledge of Allegiance' is political?

Lt. Governor fined by ethics board for bad good behavior

at 4:29pm by Joe Copeland

Lt. Gov. Brad Owen was fined $15,000 today by the state Executive Ethics Board for using his office to help run a non-profit aimed at keeping kids away from drug abuse. He will pay $10,000 over two years. with the remaining $5000 forgiven owing to the positive impact of the program, Strategies for Youth. Crosscut's John Stang has a full report here. — J.C. 

Southeast Seattle schools in lockdown

at 4:29pm by Joe Copeland

Seattle Public Schools ordered students at seven schools to "shelter in place" for about an hour while police searched for shooting suspects in the Rainier Beach neighborhood around 2 p.m. Police said they contacted the schools while investigating the shooting. Two men, who had been in a car seen speeding out of the area, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police listed the schools involved in the lockdown as Rainier Beach High School, South Lake High School, SouthShore K-8, Dunlap Elementary, Rainier View elementary, Emerson Elementary and Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary. — J.C.

Bike Route: The really big version

at 4:29pm by Joe Copeland

The Washington State Department of Transportation will dedicate its first bike route on Sunday in Anacortes. The city is at the western end of a 400 mile-plus state segment of National Bike Route 10, which generally follows Highway 20 across the state. WSDOT worked with Washington Bikes to develop the route. Blake Trask, Washington Bikes' policy director, said communities along the way helped designate the best routes in their areas, which include bike paths and county or city roads. Trask said the route should be a boon for bike tourism, putting communities along its path on cyclists' radar as places to visit. State Transportation Secretary Lynn Peterson will attend the 10 a.m. dedication (details here). A day later, a Washington Bikes board member, John Pope, will take off on an eight-day peddle to the east end of the state's route in Newport. Eventually, Bike Route 10 is expected to stretch all the way to Maine. — J.C. 

No pledging on CBS Sports

at 4:29pm by John Stang

CBS Sports Network rejected a Tri-Cities-based advertisement featuring a 4-year-old girl reciting the Pledge of Allegiance as … too political, the Tri-City Herald reported. The 30-second spot from Windermere Real Estate/Tri-Cities shows Windermere/Kennewick owner Dave Retter’s granddaughter delivering the pledge with her hand over her heart. The ad did not mention any political parties or take any political stances.The commercial was supposed to run during a broadcast of the Wrangler Champions Challenge rodeo, which was recorded last month just before the Horse Heaven Round-Up. “We just thought it’s around Sept. 11, Patriot Day, and rodeo is as patriotic a sport as it comes,” Retter told the Herald. The paper received no explanation for CBS’s decision. Next: Will CBS Sports carefully excise the National Anthem and “God Bless America” from its game broadcasts? — J.S.

KEXP: Yes, it's kind of a big deal

at 4:29pm by Joe Copeland

Seattle-based and listener-supported KEXP radio (90.3 FM locally) has hit an online milestone: half a million subscribers to its YouTube account. The station, which claims to be the first to have played Nirvana, announced on Tuesday that it had topped 500,000; by mid-afternoon today, there were 503,793 subscribers. (You too can subscribe or browse through KEXP's huge music video archive here). YouTube was helpfully telling viewers about similar "Featured" channels, so we clicked on WNYC in New York: 24,000-some subscribers. Take that, Big Apple. — J.C.

Thursday 11 Sep, 2014

The The truth about Boeing? Supreme Court slams Legislature's K-12 inaction. Enterovirus suspected here.

Boeing: Oh, crap

at 4:01pm by Joe Copeland

All of you who liked the “If It’s Not Boeing I’m Not Going” Facebook page (yes, that really exists) might want to take a moment to invite any South Carolina friends to join, too. On Wednesday, Al Jazeera’s documentary division released “Broken Dreams: The Boeing 787,” which includes some pretty negative suggestions about the loyalty of the South Carolina part of the company's workforce.Boeing is not happy. The documentary not only digs into what a New York Times article calls the “much-publicized” battery problems on the 787, but its on-and-off the record interviews suggest that various employees of Boeing’s South Carolina assembly facilities have used drugs in the factory and wouldn’t feel safe flying on the planes … that they’ve made.Boeing’s response? The first sentence of its public statement released today: “We have not been afforded the opportunity to view the full program, but the promotional trailer and media reviews suggest that what has been produced is as biased a production as we have seen in some time.” Um…what? As The New York Times’ Neil Genzlinger points out, “Hidden-camera reportage is not the most satisfying investigative technique – the viewer can’t judge credibility or context.” In spite of these limitations, though, Genzlinger continues, “The unflattering portrait is fleshed out with on-the-record interviews with former employees and others.” You’ll just have to watch and decide for yourself. — K.H.

Contempt finding against Legislature

at 4:01pm by Joe Copeland

The Washington State Supreme Court today found the Legislature in contempt for failing to finance improvements to public education mandated in its so-called McCleary ruling. The court held off imposing any sort of sanctions or taking control of the matter, giving the Legislature a chance this coming year to remedy what justices hold is a failure to meet the state constitution's requirement that schools receive ample funding. Gov. Jay Inslee said, "The Legislature now must act before it adjourns next year or face the yet to be determined sanctions." Crosscut's John Stang has a full report here. — J.C.

Enterovirus suspected in Children's patients

at 4:01pm by Joe Copeland

Preliminary tests suggest that a number of Seattle Children's Hospital patients from around the state and one from Montana have enterovirus, a potentially severe respiratory illness that has broken out among children in at least a half-dozen other states. Public Health-Seattle & King County said today that it could be next week before the federal Centers for Disease Control confirms the outbreak here of enterovirus D-68. Parents of children with asthma should be especially alert for the illness, which starts out resembling a cold, Public Health said. The agency's tips and advice can be found here. — J.C. 

Bainbridge: Singing against a shopping mall 

at 4:01pm by Joe Copeland

A music video picks up where a young woman's protest against a planned Bainbridge Island shopping center left off. Last month, Chiara D'Angelo spent some 36 hours in a tree to protect a wooded area where the center is planned; she eventually left in response to a police order, and the stand of trees was cut down. The "Girl in a Tree" video proclaims that the community was inspired by her stay in a tree and will continue the resistance to the development. Leif Utne, who wrote the song, said one immediate goal is to double the number of people pledging to boycott the businesses who are going into the center. That would provide support for efforts to negotiate a purchase of the land from the developer or changes to make the center project greener, he said. Longer term, the group is working to shape a more sustainable comprehensive plan for Bainbridge. The video has received more than 2,100 views since being posted Monday. — J.C. 
 

Sarah Palin has advice for voters

at 4:01pm by Joe Copeland

Former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin endorsed Tea Party congressional candidate Clint Didier on Thursday. Didier, a Republican farmer from Eltopia in Central Washington is running against GOP Sunnyside farmer Dan Newhouse to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Doc Hastings in Washington's Fourth Congressional District "In Congress, Clint will fight for farmers and less government. He understands hard work and the concerns of everyday Americans because he is one of us,” Palin wrote.

Didier has unsuccessful runs for U.S. senator and state lands commissioner under his belt. Palin endorsed him in his U.S. Senate run, which did not survive the primary. He has not held any public office. Newhouse served as a state representative for three terms, and is a former director of the Washington Department of Agriculture. — J.S. 

$15 min. wage arrests

at 4:01pm by Joe Copeland

The battle for a $15 minimum wage continues. On Wednesday, about 150 protestors marched across the I-90 bridge, from Seattle to Bellevue, where they proceeded to block an intersection downtown, The Associated Press reports. The protest was organized by Working Washington, with participants who were planning to “risk arrest in peaceful civil disobedience.”Eight people were arrested. MyNorthwest.com’s Jamie Skorheim reports that the protest was a stand for workers across the state who still haven’t won a higher minimum wage. — K.H.

Wednesday 10 Sep, 2014

The Gates steps up on Ebola. New ferry boss picked. Nadella aims for first big acquisition.

Gates commits $50 million to fight Ebola

at 4:12pm by John Stang

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced today that it will commit $50 million to the battle against the Ebola outbreak, including $10 million promised earlier to the World Health Organization and the U.S. Fund for UNICEF. The additional $40 million — given to United Nations agencies and international organizations — will support the purchase of supplies, the development of therapies and vaccines for disease treatment and prevention, and the improvement of emergency operations in affected countries.In a press release today, the foundation cautiously pointed to Nigeria’s response to Ebola — the creation of an Emergency Operations Center in Lagos — as a promising strategy: “Leveraging expertise and lessons from the national polio program, the EOC has been at the center of an aggressive push by the federal and state governments to contain the spread of the virus, and there is cautious optimism that this prompt action may have helped avert a broader outbreak.”  According to Associated Press, the foundation was especially “influenced” by U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, who on Friday requested $600 million internationally to fight Ebola. — K.H. (Disclosure: Crosscut at times has been a recipient of Gates Foundation support.)

New leadership at ferry system 

at 4:12pm by John Stang

Lynne Griffith, chief executive officer of Pierce Transit, will become chief of the Washington State Ferries in October. "I am very pleased Lynne is joining the WSDOT team and I want to thank Captain George Capacci for serving in the interim role,” Washington Transportation Secretary Lynn Peterson said in a news release. today. She promised the ferry system "will be in good hands with Assistant Secretary Griffith.” Griffith has more than 35 years’ experience in transit, airlines and rail, including working for Pierce Transit and C-TRAN in Clark County, plus managing bus and specialized transportation for people with disabilities at MARTA in Atlanta. In July, Griffith announced she would retire from Pierce Transit at the end of the year, telling The News Tribune that she was leaving a year earlier than she had planned because the agency was recovering more rapidly than she expected from recession-related troubles. Finding a replacement for WSF chief David Moseley, who retired in April, has been messy. Originally, interim director Capacci and former Pierce County Executive John Ladenburg were the two finalists. Capacci then withdrew and Peterson chose not to select Ladenburg. Then Steve Rodgers, the WSF's operations director, criticized Peterson in an email and what she termed a "disrespectful” phone conversation, alleging she had succumbed to union pressures when looking at Capacci and Ladenburg. She then put Rodgers on administrative leave. — J.S. 

M&M at Microsoft?

at 4:12pm by John Stang

Microsoft and Minecraft may be together soon. “A person with knowledge of the matter,” who asked to remain anonymous, told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that Microsoft is in “serious discussions” to buy Mojang AB (the company behind the popular video game called Minecraft). According to the Puget Sound Business Journal, the acquistion would be Microsoft's first of more than $1 billion under new CEO Satya Nadella. There's considerable surprise about the potential deal, primarily because the game's creator, Notch (Markus Persson), has not been a fan of Microsoft. But there are multiple explanations floating around: New York Times’ writers speculate that the deal is motivated by a desire to make already-popular content available on more platforms; Minecraft is not currently available on the Windows phone. Or, as The Verge’s Sam Byford puts it (his piece is worth a read for an explanation of a wider issue), the deal is in line Microsoft’s “new” focus on  “cross-platform experiences.”It’s an intriguing and unexpected deal — though perhaps less so once you realize that, as the Times notes, Mojang is a European company. Meaning: “Microsoft would be able to use cash from overseas operations to fund the deal,” where it won’t be subject to repatriation taxes. Yay? — K.H.

Inslee to Obama: C'mon

at 4:12pm by John Stang

Gov. Jay Inslee today asked the federal government to reconsider providing assistance to families impacted by the state’s largest wildfire, saying more homes were destroyed or damaged than initially thought. Inslee, in a letter to the President Obama, said more federal temporary housing assistance is needed.“Okanogan County faced a significant housing shortage even before the fires,” Inslee said in a press release. “That shortage has been exacerbated by the devastating firestorm — and has become a considerable crisis that the state needs help to address. We have hundreds of families and individuals whose homes were destroyed or damaged who want to stay in their communities, and who want to maintain their job or business — but are feeling forced out of the area because they cannot find affordable housing nearby."On Aug. 11, the president approved public assistance program aid to help pay for repairs and emergency response costs. However, FEMA denied the governor’s request for help under its individuals and households programs. Since then, the state compiled more information on the damage. In his letter, Inslee the said 353 homes suffered fire damages, up from 244 in the first request. Inslee noted that at least 40 percent of the properties were uninsured, and another 30 percent were underinsured. — J.S.

Tuesday 9 Sep, 2014

Cash import to Port of Seattle. AMZN's big uh-oh. King County Sheriff oversight: A lost cause?

Feds offload some cash at the Port of Seattle

at 4:24pm by Bill Lucia

The Port of Seattle will receive a $20 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant that will help pay for marine terminal maintenance and upgrades, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray announced on Tuesday. The money will go toward a $66.1 million package of projects that is primarily aimed at improving Terminal 46, the busy cargo facility located south of downtown, just west of Safeco Field.According to an application the port submitted to DOT earlier this year, $14 million of the grant money will go toward dock repairs at the terminal. Another $3 million will go toward paving at the 82-acre facility. And the remaining $3 million will help cover the cost of extending the rails that the massive cranes at the terminal move along as they load and offload vessels. The grant was made through DOT's Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) program. In a statement released on Tuesday, Murray said: "This investment will provide a major boost to the Port’s efforts to lay down a strong foundation for long-term economic growth and job creation throughout the region." — B.L.

Policing police: King County has its own problems

at 4:24pm by Bill Lucia

After being hired in 2011, King County’s first ever director of the Office of Law and Enforcement Oversight, Charles Gaither, resigned last week. And it wasn’t just any ol’ resignation. His parting statement? According to King 5: “Support for effective oversight of the Sheriff’s Office waned and the spirit of collaboration was replaced with conflict and political maneuvering. As the environment grew more hostile, I recognized that effective civilian oversight of law enforcement could not be achieved.” … Ouch.There have been a variety of responses to his mic drop. According to the same King 5 article, King County Council Chair Larry Phillips, for example, blamed Gaither for any lack of progress. (Gaither told King 5 he can’t address these allegations at this time.) According to KUOW, past audits and documents show Gaither has had mixed reviews since he joined the office – some good, some bad, but nothing terribly extreme either way. As little as one month ago, King County Sheriff John Urquhart told the Seattle Times that he’s had no problems working with Gaither. In sum: Drama drama drama.The most important takeaway: Gaither is gone and the position needs to be filled. (The process to appoint an interim director is underway.) As for whether or not King County has been resisting oversight, Brian Buchner, president of the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, said: “I think opening the position and moving quickly to fill it will be one of the biggest demonstrations of [City Council’s] support for oversight.”  — K.H.

Coming soon to a neighborhood near you: More parks

at 4:24pm by Bill Lucia

Seattleites approved the Seattle Park District in August. What’s next? From 2016 to 2018, the new district will allocate about $10 million to transform 14 properties (if all goes well) into parks/green spaces of all kinds. Twelve of those were purchased by the city in 2008, but have been put on hold due to lack of funds. (Thank you, new Park District!)According to the Seattle Times, the Parks Department used an “agency analysis” and input from residents to determine which 20 Seattle neighborhoods were the most in need of green space. So far, the Department has bought or is in the process of buying sites in 15 of those 'hoods. It'll take a few years, but for now, let's rejoice in the following list of things set to be replaced by green space: a rental-car lot in Denny Triangle, a strip mall in Greenwood and some medical offices in Lake City. — K.H.

Apple

at 4:24pm by Bill Lucia

If you’ve so much as logged into Facebook or Twitter today, you know that Apple unveiled the iPhone 6, and its new counterpart, the Apple watch, today. You can find a play-by-play of the big reveal here.We won't add to the echo chamber with any more details, but here are a few pieces that go beyond your average “APPLE UNVEILED COOL STUFF” article. If you’re wondering why the iPhone 6 is bigger in size than its predecessors, read Laura Sydell’s piece on All Tech Considered (NPR). If you want to understand more about Apple, and the reason that their unveilings feel like a bigger deal than the apocalypse (and for a matter of hours — a bigger deal than Ebola or ISIS), take a look at Vox’s coverage. — K.H.

Amazon's Fire is flickering.

at 4:24pm by Bill Lucia

Unveiled in late June, the Fire phone was expected to generate 1 – 2 million units and a New York Times article yesterday called it an "expensive venture" for Amazon. On Monday though, Amazon announced that it will drastically drop its price on the phone to just 99 cents (a price drop of about $200). The Times reports that some analysts aren't even sure that will be enough.But here's the beauty of being one of the world's largest Internet companies: At the same time that the Fire is burning into obsolescence, Amazon announced a new "Drone Store" today. We're not kidding. Go order a drone online. Because you can. And while you're at it, join us in crying about the machine learning that will probably wipe out the utility of humans by 2034. — K.H.

