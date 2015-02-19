Welcome to the new Troll. Powerball winner? Protest in Pasco.
at 5:00am by Joe Copeland
Updated at 8:12 a.m. With the launch of our new website comes the new, souped-up version of our Daily Troll. To keep you current on the latest Northwest news, we’ve mashed the best of Clicker (our headlines from other publications) and Troll into a new aggregation service that promises the most compelling headlines, stories, quotes, tweets, you name it – not just once a day, but all day long.
Anyone newly rich? It was a busy day at lottery sales counters here and across because the Powerball jackpot roared to $564 million before Wednesday’s night’s drawing. During the night, Powerball officials determined that winning tickets were sold in stores in Texas, Puerto Rico and North Carolina. If you just want to determine if you won (or maybe just came close), the winning numbers 11-13-25-39-54, with the Powerball at 19 and the Power Play at 3.
Some 100 people protested at Pasco City Hall into the evening Wednesday over the police shooting of a 35-year-old man, Antonio Zambrano-Montes, according to the Tri-City Herald. One chant: “Use your training, not your gun.”
Down in Oregon, politics got pretty crazy: The Oregonian reports that on Tuesday Gov. Jon Kitzhaber had planned to resign (on either Thursday or Friday), but then changed his mind Wednesday. Now it’s a new day and who knows how wild it could get with the scandal-plagued governor?
CBS News correspondent Bob Simons died in a New York City car crash (CBS remembrance here). If you caught “60 Minutes” on Sunday, it was Simons who had the excellent segment with “Selma” director Ava DuVernay.
In the category of “it never gets any easier,” this from Art Thiel:
The weather looks, well, Pacific Northwest-like. Until Saturday. Not much variation between, for example, Oso and Seattle but here are their outlooks from the National Weather Service. No immediate relief in sight for Snoqualmie Pass, where the Summit at Snoqualmie Pass ski resort is closed, at least temporarily, according to KOMO and seattlepi.com. The long-range forecast through next Wednesday has no indication of any snow.