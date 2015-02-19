Seattle Schools breakup wins a vote

at 3:50pm by John Stang

The Washington House Education Committee voted Thursday for a bill to split the Seattle School District in two.

The bill sponsored by south Seattle Democratic Reps. Sharon Tomiko Santos and Eric Pettigrew, would force the breakup by forbidding the existence of any school district with more than 35,000 students. With roughly 52,000 students, only Seattle fits that description. Spokane, Tacoma and Kent’s school districts are distant runners-up with roughly 29,000 pupils apiece. The Seattle district is just too big to effectively work with students and parents, the pair have argued.

Pettigrew and Santos’ bill would also limit the number of school board members to five. The Seattle School Board has seven.

The committee recommended that the full House of Representatives vote on the measure.

Under the bill, the state superintendent of public instruction would convene a group to map out the two districts’ new boundaries. Representatives of the regional education service district and other officials would also develop a plan for addressing financial issues, dividing employees between the districts and dealing with union contracts. The full plan, including proposals for new laws that would be needed to carry out the split, would then go to the governor and the Legislature by Dec. 1. The bill does not set a specific timetable for dividing the district.