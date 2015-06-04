Hillary may be hearing footsteps

Welcome, Caitlyn Jenner!
at 5:30am by Mark Matassa
It’s been no secret that one-time Olympics star and Wheaties cereal box icon Bruce Jenner was undergoing surgery and other treatments to become a woman. But the full picture broke on Monday, when Vanity Fair released the cover of its new issue — an Annie Leibovitz shot of a stunning woman with long brown hair, wearing a white negligee and displaying an Olympian body. “Call me Caitlyn,” says the cover.
In Vanity Fair’s preview of its 22-page story, which hits the newsstands next Tuesday, Caitlyn tells Pulitzer Prize-winning author Buzz Bissinger that until coming out as a woman her whole life has been about lies. “She even describes doing public appearances after winning the gold medal, where ‘underneath my suit I have a bra and panty hose and this and that and thinking to myself, They know nothing about me. … Little did they know I was totally empty inside.’ Caitlyn, she says, ‘doesn’t have any lies.’
The coming-out story “just broke the Internet,” reported the Washington Post, with not much exaggeration. In just over four hours on Monday, the Post says, Jenner set a new record for the fastest time to reach 1 million Twitter followers. Previous record holder: President Obama, in May, when he opened @POTUS.