Which curbside bin would this go in?

A new chapter for Bumbershoot?
at 2:10pm by Cambria Roth
Seattle’s legendary arts festival Bumbershoot almost didn’t return this year. The only reason it did was because of a concert promoter, AEGLive, which took financial responsibility for the $4 million-plus event. The Seattle Times reports AEGLive has 14 regional offices worldwide and produces 5,400 concerts a year, including Coachella. So why take on a local headache like Bumbershoot? “We all felt that it was a heartbreaking scenario for this thing with such a legacy, history and that was part of the fabric of the city,” said AEG Rep Rob Thomas of last year’s debacle.