In a concrete jungle, one architect pushes for ‘plywood for giants’

I mean architecture. Cross-laminated timber, or CLT, is a material a true modernist can love — and not just for furniture and finishes. It’s very strong, and too beautiful to hide inside walls. It’s meant to be the wall — to hold off the elements and hold up the building, too.

A rendering of the UW Center for Wood Innovation at night (Rendering by Madeleine Black)

Architect and University of Washington professor Susan Jones loves it. In her downtown studio, atelierjones, she and her employees are surrounded by blocks of it, slabs of it, and big pictures of it. She loves it so much that she just wrote a book about it: “Mass Timber” (ORO Editions).

Mass timber is wood from small trees, made into big things, and CLT is just one form. You could call it plywood for giants. It’s a three-layer sandwich of fused two-by-six boards with the middle layer aligned perpendicular to the two outer layers. It’s so solid and thick it acts a little like a concrete slab — but lighter, and stronger.

It could become the go-to construction material for medium-sized buildings, not the least because students love it, too. “It’s made for design software,” Jones said.

Big panels of the stuff can be joined to other panels using discrete finger joints. Then they can be cut to specific dimensions, with the edges sawed at very precise angles, so the pieces can be brought to a site and fit together like puzzle. Then CLT can really show its stuff — soaring high, creasing at odd angles, opening overhead to let the light flood in. Daylight can also pop through Mondrian-like cutouts in the wall. All of this makes for expressive architecture, and Jones has used CLT in a boldly designed house for her family as well as a new church in Bellevue. Religious architecture is a specialty of her firm.

Jones looks outside the window of her studio right next door to the Paramount Theater at a sleek new office building. It was built about three years ago, in the current boom. It looks like a typical new downtown concrete-and-steel structure, but weirdly short. City zoning allows over 50 stories there, but this one’s only six. Jones knows the architect, and she doesn’t blame him for the under-use of the site. He took it as high as you can go for a conventional wood building under the current code.

But if this were a European city, it could probably be made more easily out of some form of mass timber, like the 24-story wood building now under construction in Vienna. European states have laid the groundwork for mass timber construction, devoting publicly sponsored research and education to the technology. They’ve led the way in sustainably grown wood, managing rapidly returning forests and approving wood construction.

The sanctuary of Bellevue First Congregational Church, which Susan Jones helped design with CLT. (Photo by Lara Swimmer)

Meanwhile back in Seattle, architects like Jones are faced with enormous obstacles to mass timber construction. There’s a building industry used to light-frame wood construction, and an overworked permitting bureaucracy with little room for vetting new technologies.

It’s been seven years since Jones devoted much of her practice to CLT. She will testify next week at a session of international code makers on behalf of mass timber construction. But Washington state may be taking the lead in permitting. In the Legislature's most recent session, it passed a bill urging the State Building Code Council to adopt standards for the national code. They are now pending. She hopes the City of Seattle will act quickly to remove barriers for mid-to-high-rise mass timber construction (up to 18 stories).

You can talk all you want about carbon neutrality, but if you don’t have any way for new ideas to get safely adopted, building types like CLT structures are just interesting ideas. It’s up to people like Jones, her UW students, the employees at her design firm — and the fabricators who are willing to experiment with them — to prove it works. Jones’ UW studio has benefitted from small grants, but most of the research she has done has been volunteered.