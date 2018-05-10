Durkan backs business tax, but at a smaller size

Instead of a $500 per employee tax on businesses with revenues over $20 million, Durkan has suggested cutting that down to $250 per employee. The new revenue stream would raise $40.59 million per year, down from an estimated $75 million a year.

The new proposal is the result of last minute meetings with city council members and representatives from the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. It has the support of four of the council’s nine council members: Bruce Harrell, Debora Juarez, Sally Bagshaw and Rob Johnson.

A city council committee is slated to vote on a tax Friday at 9:30 a.m., advancing it for final approval next Monday. But Durkan’s late night announcement complicates the politics of the measure.

The original, larger proposal has the votes to pass out of committee. Councilmembers Teresa Mosqueda, Mike O’Brien, Kshama Sawant, Lorena González and Lisa Herbold have shown no signs of backing off the original $75 million number, especially in the wake of a new report that suggests King County needs $400 million a year and an additional 14,000 new affordable homes to address the homelessness crisis.

But while five votes is enough to pass the tax, it is not enough to protect it from a mayoral veto after the Monday vote. Now that she has a preferred alternative, a veto of the larger proposal appears to be a more realistic possibility.

In addition to shrinking the total size of the tax, Durkan’s proposal would have the tax sunset after five years, and would need to be re-approved by a future city council. Further, the original tax was slated to go from a per employee tax to one on total payroll in two years. Durkan’s proposal would remain an employee tax.

In a letter to council members, Deputy Mayor Mike Fong pointed to additional state and county investments due in 2018 that will further help the city address the housing and homelessness challenge: $40 million from the state for behavioral health and $5.7 million from the county for expanded shelter.

In a statement, Durkan said, “I’ve heard from thousands of constituents, hundreds of businesses of all sizes, dozens of unions, and advocates, and we share the same goals: keep a strong economy, help the thousands of people experiencing homelessness and make Seattle affordable for residents, artists, and businesses of all sizes. Working with people across our City, we have reached a proposal that has the support of four council members and a range of stakeholders.”

The council will meet Friday morning at 9:30. Crosscut will have continued coverage as the meeting unfolds.