On Memorial Day, veterans reflect on their service, being homeless

These include case management, referral-based mental and medical healthcare, and help dealing with substance abuse, evictions and employment. But, above all, Moorhouse said that finding their clients a home is the primary goal.

“We’re doing everything we can to get them into permanent housing,” he says.

The Center’s Veteran Transition Program — the first of its kind in Seattle — has been placing individuals in long term housing at a 78 percent success rate for 19 years. Moorhouse said that most of the Center’s staff has been homeless or has served in the military — or both — at some point in their lives.

“We’re not here to get rich,” he explains. “This is a chance for many of us to help people going through the same things we did.”

Crosscut spent a recent afternoon interviewing and photographing some of the men in housing transition at the Center.