The newest trend in Seattle's tech world? Music groups at work

He started to think about all of the other things he was interested in, and questioning whether a musical path was for him. In the end, he decided to turn in his music compositions for business school textbooks, and eventually headed off to work in Silicon Valley.

“I always missed it,” said Clarke, when talking about his classical music past. “Every so often, I’d say to my wife, ‘I really really miss doing this, but I just don’t see how it’s ever going to come about again.’”

But last year, after about a two-decade hiatus from conducting, he was suddenly presented with the very opportunity he’d been hoping for. And it didn’t come from a community music group or his alma mater; it came from his job at Amazon.

In what has become a trend at tech companies in the Puget Sound region, Amazon employees decided to start an orchestra at the Seattle headquarters. They invited Clarke to be their conductor, and the current senior manager for Alexa engineering readily accepted the offer.

The Amazon Symphony Orchestra has since expanded to nearly 85 musicians from throughout the company. The players’ backgrounds in music range from people who were trained at a conservatory and have performed professionally, to those who only picked up their instruments a few years ago. They typically rehearse weekday evenings once a week and last month they performed Mahler's Resurrection Symphony and Night on Bald Mountain in a free spring concert. They played for a sold-out audience of about 1,000 people.