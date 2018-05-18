The sanctuary of Black spaces in Seattle

A Place for Our Peoples

Black peoples in Seattle are not a monolith and not all Black spaces serve the needs of all Black Seattleites. Yet there are places like LEMS Life Enrichment Bookstore, lovingly referred to as LEMS (pronounced li-m-s), where you will find Black churchgoers, Black youth, Black millennials, Afrocentric Black folks, Hotep Black folks, Black academics, Black artists, Black elders and Black revolutionaries all in one space being two things: very Black and very proud.

There is no place in the city like LEMS, a longtime South End staple that has lived in many different locations — but always on Rainier Avenue. LEMS settled in its sixth location on Rainier nestled on the edge of Columbia City and Hillman City in 2008. It straddles two South Seattles: the gentrified part and the one seemingly untouched.

LEMS Life Enrichment Bookstore on Rainier Avenue in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood.

LEMS was founded by Ms. Vickie Williams more than 20 years ago. Ms. Vickie, a treasured community auntie who deeply loved people and books, died at the age of 65 on March 3, 2017. The service celebrating her legacy was attended by well over 1,000 people. The legacy of the bookstore lives on through her partner Aaliyah Messiah and Messiah’s son, Hassan. Its operation is a labor of love by community members who host numerous programs and activities.

A portrait of Ms. Vickie Williams, the founder of LEMS.

The bookstore has evolved over the years. Ms. Vickie originally opened it as a Christian bookstore. Over time, as Ms. Vickie and the neighborhood changed, LEMS transitioned from just being a bookstore to a cultural hub and bookstore for the Black community. It’s “a pillar in the Black Seattle community,” Jerrell Davis, a local musical artist and activist, said after hosting his album release party recently at LEMS. “Beyond that the legacy of its founder Ms. Vickie Williams is iconic. LEMS has always been a consistent part of my life and Ms. Vickie a beloved auntie.”

While the bookstore is marked with a sign, you’ve got to know someone who knows someone to know if it is open on any given day. And once inside, if you are not an insider you might find yourself confused by the eclectic array of materials and objects in the space. Amid the sage smoke, kente cloth and Egyptian sarcophagus there are shelves of books with everything from Jet magazine to Ptahhotep to homeschool materials for Black educators and families. It is a space that deeply reflects the African diaspora and the struggle of Black peoples — stolen, brought to the United States, stripped of culture and spiritual practices — to reclaim and re-root ourselves in our identities.

Some of the many periodicals available at LEMS in Seattle.

Every event I’ve ever attended at LEMS starts with the pouring of libations. Libations are the way we remember who has come before us and how we invite them into our spaces. Our ancestors, shared stories and practices are the foundation that binds us; our bond is the vision for a brighter future.

In December, the bookstore hosts Kwanzaa — the longest running Kwanzaa celebration in the Pacific Northwest. For seven days LEMS becomes a center of culture and activity leading up to the new year. No matter what I have going on I try to stop by as many nights as possible. The laughter, the food, the zeal of the youth, the wisdom of elders and the pride of aunties reminds us how important it is that we remain connected to each other and our culture. Kwanzaa is a time to reaffirm our commitment to community and the importance of thriving together.

LEMS may not be as flashy as Langston or NAAM, but it is a space whose story, location and very structure deeply reflect the current challenge of Black peoples struggling to live in Seattle. The push out is real. Gentrification is more than a buzzword to make hipsters and tech bros uncomfortable. We are watching our homes disappear.

And when that disappearance happens, when it starts to feel like the city doesn’t want us, it’s essential we have spaces where we can live in the fullness of our humanity. Spaces that do not treat Black peoples as a monolith or a hot-button issue for election season. Places where we are safe, nurtured and welcomed. Places we can be at home because after all there is no place like home.