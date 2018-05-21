Seattle is a ‘City of Literature’ — so now what?

Stesha Brandon of the Seattle Public Library (Photo by Leah Dankerston)

Creating such a city will take a lot of work. But that’s where the global superhero alliance comes in. Last month, Brandon attended the Cities of Literature conference in Iowa City, where her international colleagues shared plans and best practices.

She says some of the most exciting exchanges were about creative ways cities are giving literature a civic spotlight. “Many of the cities are working on engaging people with literature out in the community — on the sidewalks, at markets, on buildings — rather than expecting them to go to a reading or a bookstore,” Brandon says. In Edinburgh, excerpts from a short story were projected on a downtown building every day for a month. In Ljubljiana, Slovenia, a writer-in-the-park residency was accompanied by a series of free outdoor events. “These cities had such great ways to activate people’s imaginations and show how story is essential to our lives.”

But it’s not all about inventing fun literary happenings. UNESCO has 17 Sustainable Development Goals — such as quality education, reduced inequalities, peace and justice — which Cities of Literature are charged with working toward. At the Kraków conference, which Brandon will attend in June, part of the discussion will be about urban development and how to maintain sustainable housing for artists. “This is an issue that is definitely relevant to Seattle,” Brandon says. “How do we make sure the city is affordable for the writers who live here, and who help the city thrive?”

In addition to collaborating with global partners to answer this question, Brandon will be seeking local advice, reconvening Seattle literary organizations that helped with the bid to determine priorities and next steps. We know how strong our literary community already is, she says, but we want to know: “Is there something missing?”

Paul Constant of Seattle Review of Books (Photo by Kelly O)

Paul Constant, writer and co-founder of the Seattle Review of Books, thinks so. “We have such a huge literary scene here, and nobody within it knows what the other people are doing,” he says. Despite the wealth of local writers across sci-fi, comics, literary fiction, translation, YA and poetry, Constant says, “There’s no intermixing.” He hopes that eventually the City of Literature will have a person (“or half a person, depending on how fundraising goes”) whose job is to build community across genres. “Then writers could learn about each other’s disciplines, share ideas and get new ideas. That is really exciting to me.”

Seattle Civic Poet Anastacia-Renee. (Photo by Stanton Stephens)

Some Seattle City of Literature initiatives are already underway. The nonprofit worked with the city to establish the Seattle Civic Poet position in 2015. Claudia Castro Luna was first to hold the position, from 2015-2017 (she’s now Washington State Poet Laureate). “We are a world city ourselves,” she says, reflecting on the global implications of UNESCO status. “There are so many languages spoken here — and readings in those languages — we have this richness and interest in literature from across the world.”

Looking outward, Luna nods to experiences like the Seattle City of Literature cultural exchange wherein her poems were published in New Zealand literary journal Catalyst. “It was unbelievable to have my words and concerns have a stage elsewhere!” she says. “It made me feel like a world citizen.”

That global-citizen feeling is precisely what UNESCO hopes to engender with the Cities of Literature — to spin a web around the world that strengthens cross-cultural connections. Brandon says the Seattle organization's next steps include diversifying the board, fundraising and setting priorities with guidance from the literary community.

“The most important thing the City of Literature designation can do is to fully include the voices of marginalized writers in Seattle,” says Anastacia-Renee. “I am a queer Black woman and Seattle Civic Poet, the Washington State Poet Laureate is Latina, and both Hugo House writers-in-residence are women of color — herstorical!” But there is still work to be done, she says. “So often we are placed on front pages, or given speaker titles but not asked to be involved in deciding what happens in a city of literature. This designation means: See us. See our worth. Involve us in planning.”

Upon considering her poem’s appearance in Kraków, Anastasia-Renee’s thoughts travel beyond city limits to intergalactic. “When I think about my work being presented on a global stage,” she says, “I immediately think about my writing ancestors and the idea of expressive freedom … and using writing as a vehicle for crossing borders and time and space.”

