What WA students have to say about education cuts

I love art and because my school champions itself as an arts-focused and arts-integrated school, I know that many of my peers do as well. This made the planned cuts incredibly scary for all of us. To combat this, me and a few friends got together, formed a club and started trying to make change. We went to school board and PTA meetings, made signs and gave testimonies.

Eventually we were able to rest easy knowing we would have an art teacher the next year, but towards the end of my junior year we faced the same problem yet again. Budget cuts threatened our art and science departments, but this time we knew what we had to do, so we worked hard to secure art classes for the next year. After these experiences in Washington’s education system, I found myself still curious about the funding constraints.

Education funding in Washington comes from three separate places: federal money, local levies and the state. These sources of funding should, in theory, be able to fund education not just up to standard — but above it.

In 2012, the state supreme court ruled that Washington state wasn’t adequately funding K-12 education. While the Legislature has taken steps to comply with the ruling, it doesn’t erase the years students have spent in schools without adequate funding.