In Yakima Valley: America's best tamales and a family tale

Felipe’s daughter Rachel Wilburn, and her husband Dion, have also been key players. Rachel often arrives at the restaurant at 6:00 am to start prepping for the day.

Still, it wasn’t easy in the beginning. Felipe, then 42, used a combination of seed money provided by Washington state for new, small businesses — about $7,000 — and the approximately $37,000 in retirement money he had managed to sock away over the years to launch Los Hernández in 1990.

At first, he sold maybe 30 to 40 dozen tamales a day.

“A $300 day was a celebration,” June says.

But the customers seemed to like what they were selling and that meant a lot.

“All that encouragement for me. I said, ‘They’ll be back,’” Felipe recalls.

By the fifth or sixth year in business, Felipe and his family were feeling more optimistic about their prospects. On their best days, they sell more than 200 dozen tamales.

And yet, despite the growing success of their restaurant, the family remains in the same modest location. There’s only enough room for a few tables and chairs, an in-the-wall air conditioner and a kitchen that gets cramped as workers scramble to meet the daily demand.

They are, however, opening a second location in West Valley, Yakima County.

When asked what he’s learned over the years, Felipe, who just turned 70, says sacrifice and work ethic are high on the list.

“Are you going to do business, or you going to do what you want to do?” Felipe says.

“I stayed and I thought that was a lesson to me. It’s not the money, it’s the work ethic to keep going.”

He's also quick to point out that loving food has helped, too.

“I’m not a cook. I’m not a chef. I just like food," Felipe says. "I just like good food. That’s it.”