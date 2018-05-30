A different kind of ‘atomic tourist’ visits Hanford

Moriguchi believes radiation caused the cancers that killed five of his six siblings. While that can’t be proven, it is certain that Nagasaki’s radiation came from plutonium that was made at Hanford and possibly in B Reactor. Which helps explain why Moriguchi and the two professors put on Tyvek suits, masks and booties before they got on the bus that brought them to a private reactor tour. The suits block radiation. Concerns about radiation also prompted the Japanese public broadcasting organization NHK to order its crew not to cover the reactor tour.

As he looked up at the massive front face of the reactor, Moriguchi held up a pen-sized detector that measured radiation. He told tour guide, John Fox, that, if they were to stay in the reactor for a year, the levels are unsafe. “Well, we won’t keep you here for a year,” Fox replied with a smile. Fox, who worked as an engineer at Hanford for decades, deemed the jumpsuits “totally unnecessary.” The Department of Energy says it monitors radiation levels in B Reactor and that they are safe.

Moriguchi eagerly followed Fox through the soaring reactor, asking questions about his work there, which included removing spent fuel rods from the reactor. In the control room, the two men compared how the bomb had changed their lives. Fox listened as Moriguchi talked about how most of his family died. Fox explained that he had just turned draft age when America dropped the bomb. “It saved me from being drafted and participating in an invasion of Japan and ending up there dead on a beach,” Fox said.

At the end of the tour, Moriguchi was impressed with the science and technology on display in B Reactor, but disappointed that no mention was made of the suffering caused by the 21-kiloton bomb that America dropped on Aug. 9, 1945. “I had been nursing a hope that the reactor was open to the public as a site for critical self-reflection,” Moriguchi said. “Not just a site of vaunted accomplishment.” He expressed hope that the new national park will remedy that.

The B Reactor, under an act of Congress, became part of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park which was established in 2015 to preserve three sites where the United States developed atomic weapons. It is an unusual partnership between the Park Service and the U.S. Department of Energy. The former director of the National Park Service had said the agency wants exhibits to delve into the damage atomic bombs caused in Japan. But at the local level, the Park Service did not take advantage of the opportunity to talk to the first survivor from Nagasaki to visit Hanford. We were with the local administrator in her office just feet away from Moriguchi who was in the lobby — and we asked if she would greet him-and she said she did not plan to do so. She declined our request for an on-camera interview.

“I would have liked to have had a discussion with the Department of Energy and the National Park Service too,” Moriguchi said at a press conference that wrapped up his visit.

As one of the only living witnesses who experienced what nuclear weapons can do, he has spent 72 years telling people about the aftermath of the bomb. And he is used to dealing with audiences who don’t want to hear everything he has to say. But Moriguchi is not giving up on his big goal: to prevent nuclear weapons from ever being used again. As he returned to Nagasaki, he hoped to return to Richland some day to find a more inclusive viewpoint.

“I have nothing against patriotism! But I want people, in addition to loving their country, to love human beings,” he said. “To love humanity.”