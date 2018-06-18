Ferguson and its aftermath haunts the stage at ACT

Brown’s parents were very visible in the media during the Ferguson protests. Did you speak to them?

I met Michael Brown Sr. I looked into his eyes and saw he felt he’d failed as a father. He was still in so much pain. I didn’t interview Michael’s mother [Lezley McSpadden]. She seemed to be pumping the media. She hadn’t copped to the fact that she’d been a teenage mother moving from place to place, and her mother had been a teenager when she had her, and the effect that had on her son. [McSpadden has since written a memoir, Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil: The Life, Legacy, and Love of My Son Michael Brown, that has been optioned by Warner Brothers for a movie.]

How did you derive the composite characters?

I based them on how people I talked with responded to me, what I sensed was going on with them, how I think human nature works. Then with my director Neel Keller I looked at what we thought were the strongest characters and the array of feelings. I’m a theater worker. We went with the stories I thought were the strongest as theater.

Who are some of these characters you play?

We have a Black woman named Louisa. She’s in her 70s. She remembers racial unrest in the 1960s and looks at the way history is repeating itself. There’s a young man called Hassan who comes from a background like Michael’s, and you see his fear and stress living in that environment. There’s a White cop, Rusty. He’s a good old boy, but he’s not like the cliché of a good old boy.

You performed Until the Flood at St. Louis Repertory Theatre in 2016. What was the reaction?

I was very nervous about doing it there. But the response was lovely. People were very appreciative.

You’ve also had successful runs in New York, Milwaukee, Chicago — next year you’ll perform it in Portland, OR. What do you want to accomplish with the show?

I’m not a politician. I just hope I can invoke and provoke conversation. It’s such a hard time now in our country. It’s very much like the 1960s. We need to talk.

Ferguson was wrenching on a national level, but it spurred a lot of anti-racist activism. Do you believe the country can eventually become less divided, more racially equitable?

I like the way kids are talking about race, talking about gender. Younger people now are so much more aware. The word inclusion has come out of this era, the idea of including everyone. I’m not romantic about it. But I’m looking at what’s coming from young people and it’s awesome.