Franklin students, teacher honor slain classmate with hand-built casket

“This is a very intimate part of the FHS community that we don't typically share," read Wiley's post, which was accompanied by photos of students building the casket. "Although we typically do not share the more intimate details of our collective journey, more and more I am beginning to feel a sense of urgency to capture the amazing stories that unfold in our midst."

Dela Cruz was shot and killed in the early morning hours of June 2 while playing games with friends in Martha Washington Park. He was only weeks away from his high school graduation.

On June 8, Franklin students wore orange, the color of the anti-gun violence movement, and walked out of school to protest gun violence.

Lawson described building the casket as a cathartic experience. It can help the students, many of whom are feeling helpless or hopeless, to do something tangible, he said.

Anyone in the school was welcome to join in. Some students worked during woodshop class, others just volunteered their time.

When he wasn’t teaching, it was Lawson alone in the classroom building Dela Cruz’s final resting place.

“The goal was to take the burden away from the family,” Lawson said. “Franklin is a village. We take care of our own here.”

In her Facebook post, Wiley wrote: