Hundreds turn out to support detained mothers: 'This is not who America is'

Even in the rain, hundreds of protesters from all over the region stood for hours outside the Federal Detention Center, SeaTac on Saturday afternoon. They held signs in both English and Spanish criticizing the Trump administration for its new "zero tolerance" immigration policy that has separated hundreds of asylum seekers from their children.

“Asylees are often forced to flee,” said Erika Berg, 60, a single mother from Ballard who has worked with asylum youth in the past.

Berg said she believes much of the public doesn’t understand the kind of threat asylum seekers are under. “It’s not just trying to find a better opportunity. It’s trying to save your life.”