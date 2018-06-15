Viewing Edward Curtis photos through today’s lens

Lena and Clara Siddle, Tulalip Indian School, 1912. (Photo by Edward Curtis courtesy of Suquamish Museum Archives)

Curtis, whose vast collection of work is currently showcased in Seattle Art Museum’s new exhibit Double Exposure, presents modern-day viewers with a knotty conundrum. His goal in photographing and writing extensively about Native Americans was to heighten understanding of these cultures before they were wiped out entirely. But by staging his photos in a time before Caucasians arrived — going as far as to remove items such as clocks or clothing that suggested the contemporary life of Indians — he helped affix a stagnant misconception in the American mindset: that of the “noble savage.”

“His vision was to create a time before contact,” says Barbara Brotherton, SAM curator of Native American Art, “and he had to work hard to do that.” By the time Curtis arrived, Native Americans had already had a lot of contact (whether they wanted it or not), and as Brotherton says, “Native people were very strategic about adapting.”

Today, getting to Suquamish means taking a Washington State car ferry to Bainbridge, driving across the Agate Pass bridge and turning right onto Suquamish Way — an intersection marked by Clearwater Casino and Resort on one corner and a sprawling fireworks stand on the other.

From there it's a straight shot to the Suquamish Museum (built in 2012 by Mithun Architects), housed in a wooded grove on a street that continues on past Chief Sealth's grave down to the Suquamish dock, where the original foot ferry used to pull up.