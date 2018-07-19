Ask us your #SeaHomeless questions — and we'll report back

In 2015, Seattle and King County declared a homelessness state of emergency. Yet, despite the attention from local leaders, the homeless crisis has continued to worsen. At last count, there were 12,112 people homeless in King County — many sleeping in tents, cars, or parks.

And there don’t seem to be any signs that the crisis is letting up, or that there is enough money to solve the issue. So where do we go from here?

We want to give our readers the chance to ask their questions, and then we want to do what we do best: report them out and give you answers.