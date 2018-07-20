Meet the man with a nuclear reactor in his basement
In the basement of a quiet residential street in a suburb of Federal Way resides the ultimate home science experiment — a nuclear fusion reactor. Microsoft IT manager Carl Greninger created Northwest Nuclear Laboratories, a space in his home for local high school to conduct their own research projects on the device. The hope: to cultivate the next generation of nuclear scientists and problem solvers.
In this episode of Reinventors, host Katie Herzog visits Greninger's home to find out more about his nuclear fusion reactor and what it's like to have it in his basement.
